+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

This is the best oops ever! Virginia man's $600 lottery win turned out to be $1 million.

Well that was a pleasant surprise!

lottery; lottery winner; $600 winner
Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash

Man's $600 win turned out to be $1 million.

There's something about playing the lottery that makes you feel like "this time I'm going to win," though most people who play regularly rarely win more than a few dollars. It's that hope for more that keeps people coming back. One man in Virginia was thrilled that he won $600 on a scratch-off lottery ticket, but he turned out to be even luckier than he thought. Jose Flores Velasquez went to collect his winnings only to be told there had been a misunderstanding. The lottery winner had actually won $1 million, not the $600 he came to collect.

Velasquez went to the Virginia Lottery customer service center in Prince William County where he was informed of his actual payout amount, according to NBC News. The chances of winning a top prize in 20X the Money's lottery draw is 1 in 1,754,400 and Velasquez happened to be the second top prize winner. The prizes for that particular scratch-off can range from $10 to $1 million. Winning the lottery is already exciting, even when it's just an extra $20, but imagine finding out you won hundreds of thousands more than you originally thought. That discovery might be grounds for tears of joy, especially in this economy.

People who win large sums of money in the lottery usually have an option to take a lump sum, one-time payment or have it disbursed over a certain number of years. Velasquez opted for the one-time payment, which totaled $759,878 before taxes, which is still above and beyond the $600 he thought he won. You must be wondering what someone would do with that much extra money and his answer won't disappoint. Velasquez told NBC News he plans "to take care of his family and possibly start his own business."

How the situation played out is like an episode from a sitcom. Man goes to grocery store to grab a few drinks and picks up a $10 scratch-off making him an instant winner … and then there's more. To be in the room when he was given the life-changing news would've have been a wonderful thing to witness.

Had Velasquez taken payments on the money, he would've received it over a 30-year period, which would have totaled a little more than $30,000 a year without taxes. What average American couldn't use an extra $30,000 a year? Weighed against the lump sum alternative, it's safe to say that many would've made the same choice.

Hopefully Velasquez will be able to build a wildly successful business with the money he has won.

As a bonus, the store that sold the winning ticket got a little financial boost from the Virginia Lottery, too. Safeway, the supermarket where the lucky scratch-off player bought his ticket, received a $10,000 bonus from the lottery organization.

From Your Site Articles
lottery
Pop Culture

Adults share things teens 'aren't ready to hear,' and it's some solid advice for all ages

'Social media is not reality and your entire life should not revolve around it.'

Photo by Sarah Brown on Unsplash

Some trends aren't even worth experimenting with.

No one who has ever lived to see old age has also thwarted growing older. But with age comes the gift of wisdom, along with maybe a wrinkle or too.

However, passing along that hard-earned knowledge isn’t always easy. After all, when we’re younger, the world seems to be much more simple. We are not yet fully aware that things never stop changing—trends that were once the “it” things will eventually become a source of embarrassment. Or worse … come back as “retro” or “nostalgic.” Ouch.

That’s right, kids. Believe it or not, there will come a time when even Billie Eilish isn’t cool anymore!

Of course, we’re not just talking about fashion or taste in music. Hopefully, we all expand our world view after our teenage years, growing more mature, grounded and less self-absorbed. That’s not always the case, of course, but that is the goal.

Reddit user u/Slight_Weight asked folks to share things that teens today “are not ready to hear.” Honestly I expected to find cynical, snarky “kids today don’t know anything” type of comments. But on the contrary, a lot of it really was tough love. And truthfully, much of the advice isn’t age-specific. They’re just good “be a kind human” reminders all around. And then other answers were just plain funny.

Check out 17 of the best answers. For the youngsters, just trust us on this. And for the … um … more refined crowd, you’ll probably relate to them all.
Keep ReadingShow less
community
Joy

He's Italian. She's American. Their delightful love story has won the hearts of millions.

Carlo and Sarah share the quirks of combining cultures.

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash

Carlo and Sarah share their cross-cultural relationship hilarities on TikTok.

When cultures come together, sometimes it can be challenging, sometimes it can be beautiful and sometimes it can be hilarious. For one couple, highlighting the hilarity of their American-Italian love story has endeared them to millions of people around the world.

It all started when Sarah, who is American, went to southern Italy to visit family members who live there. Carlo worked as a lifeguard at the beach club his family owns where Sarah's family would go. He barely spoke English, but he asked Sarah on a date in the summer of 2019. They basically became inseparable for the rest of the summer.

Sarah returned to the U.S. and Carlo surprised her with a month-long visit in the fall. Their long-distance relationship was supposed to get a reprieve when she was to return to Italy in May 2020, but pandemic travel restrictions destroyed that plan.

Keep ReadingShow less
carlo and sarah
Joy

This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history

Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.

The Carol Burnett Show Official/YouTube

"The Carol Burnett Show" had one of the funniest outtakes in TV history.

"The Carol Burnett Show" ran from 1967 to 1978 and has been touted as one of the best television series of all time. The cast and guest stars of the show included comedic greats such as Tim Conway, Betty White, Steve Martin, Vicki Lawrence, Dick Van Dyke, Lyle Waggoner, Harvey Korman and others who went on to have long, successful comedy careers.

One firm rule Carol Burnett had on her show was that the actors stay in character. She felt it was especially important not to break character during the "Family" scenes, in which the characters Ed and Eunice Higgins (a married couple) and Mama (Eunice's mother) would play host to various colorful characters in their home.

"I never wanted to stop and do a retake, because I like our show to be ‘live,’" she wrote in her memoir, as reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "So when the ‘Family’ sketches came along, I was adamant that we never break up in those scenes, because Eunice, Ed, and Mama were, in an odd way, sacred to me. They were real people in real situations, some of which were as sad and pitiful as they were funny, and I didn’t want any of us to break the fourth wall and be out of character.”

It was a noble goal, and one that went right out the window—with Burnett leading the way—in a "Family" sketch during the show's final season that ended with the entire cast rolling with laughter.

Keep ReadingShow less
carol burnett show
Trending Stories