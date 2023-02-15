Identity
Maybe we need a new word for 'offended.'
This artist brilliantly tackles the concept of 'being offended' in a colorful comic.
02.15.23
All images by Rebecca Cohen, used with permission.
This article originally appeared on October 19, 2016
Self proclaimed feminist killjoy Rebecca Cohen is a cartoonist based in Berkeley, California.
Here’s what she has to say about her role as an artist taken from her Patreon page.
She says:
"In these trying times, the world needs a hero to resist the forces of tyranny.That hero is definitely not me.
I just draw funny pictures and like to share my opinions. I'm Rebecca, also known as @gynostar."
Enjoy one of her comics below.
An all to common exchange.
It’s only words.
Simple jokes contain implicit ideas.
Discussing the impact of words.
