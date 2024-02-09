Teacher asks teen daughter to mend a student's coat and gets it back with a funny surprise
“My student was grinning when he showed me the note. He kept looking at it in class and smiling..."
Some stories are wholesome. Others are hilarious. Others still restore some faith in humanity. This one is a combination of all three.
A teacher shared on Reddit how he took his student’s torn coat home so that his crafty daughter could mend the pocket. As he explained in his post, the student didn't seem to have the funds to fix it on his own or replace the jacket.
His daughter didn’t only sew up the jacket, but left her own cheeky bit of “11th grade advice” in note hidden in the coat’s pocket.
“Hey child, it is me, the magical coat fixer. Hope it holds up and please send it back if it doesn’t. Sorry I couldn’t make it as invisible as I hoped, but I did my best,” the note read. “Also since you’re in 8th grade (I think — I’m not 100% sure what grade my dad teaches) I thought you could use some 11th grade advice.
The note then concluded with “MIDDLE SCHOOL SUCKS. YOU’RE ALMOST FREE. YOU CAN MAKE IT. GOOD LUCK," written in all caps.
The teacher shared in the comments that even though his student was “embarrassed at first,” he kept pulling out the note and smiling through class.
Folks who read the story commended the daughter for not only helping the younger student through an act of service, but also with some encouraging words.
“Such a small act of kindness will probably be something this child carries with him for the rest of his life,” one person wrote.“Your daughter has a HUGE heart. What a gift. ❤️” added another.
Another noted how this story hits on multiple emotional levels, writing:
“There are so many wonderful things about this. You thought to help out a kid in your class who didn't have the resources to help themselves/They weren't afraid of too proud to accept help when they need it/You know your child's skills well enough to know they could help/Not only did your kid go out of their way to help, they thought it might be nice to include a note, a word of wisdom, and a promise to keep helping in the future if needed/The kiddo who needed help recognized how special this note was and thought to share it with you/And now you share it with your internet friends!”
In an interview with TODAY.com, the teacher (who remained anonymous) shared that this kind of behavior was typical of Brianna—his daughter. And apparently, her creativity was contagious, as the little boy gave her his own handmade thank-you card.
Yep, something the biggest acts of generosity are small enough to find in a coat pocket.