Pop Culture

Hilarious video shows Taylor Swift fans struggling to open a simple CD case

Her music is timeless. The technology? Not so much.

taylor swift, swifties, compact discs
via IHeartRadio/Wikimedia Commons and Swiftiebabies/TikTok

Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and some fans trying to open her CD.

Anyone who grew up listening to compact discs is bound to feel old after watching this video of 3 young Taylor Swift fans trying to figure out how to get a CD out of its case. Understandably, anyone under the age of 15 would be confused by the ‘90s technology because they’ve probably streamed music their entire lives.

CDs peaked in popularity in 1999 but began a steep fall after pirating music and streaming made physical media less practical. At their peak, compact discs made $22 billion a year, compared to 2022 when they accounted for $482 million in sales.

The video was initially posted by TikToker @shannonschmidtmn, who later made it private, and according to Comic Sands, even Swift herself liked the video.

@swiftiebabies13

Hahaha - what is a CD 🫶🫶 #1989 #swifties #taylorsversion #tweens #iamold

The girls all have a different way that they think will get the “1989 (Taylor's Version)” CD out of its case. One believes the center knob works as an eject button to dislodge the CD. While another thinks that spinning the disc will unscrew it from the jewel case.

A third is afraid that they will break the disc. Then they won’t be able to hear “Blank Space” in crystal clear quality! "You guys are making me laugh because this is how we listened to music,” an older person behind the camera quips.

Eventually, the girls were able to pry the disc out after pushing the knob in the center and gently lifting it out of the case. When the disc was released, one of the girls explained: “I knew that was a button!”


Badge
Connections Academy
Connections Academy
Parenting

Gen Z is anything but lazy — they’re smart, strategic and eager to launch their careers

Here’s how to help them find their path amid a swiftly changing career landscape.

Photo by Eliott Reyna on Unsplash

Gen Z is navigating a career landscape unlike any other.

True

Every adult generation has its version of a “kids these days” lament, labeling the up-and-coming generation as less resilient or hardworking compared to their own youth. But Gen Z—currently middle school age through young adulthood—is challenging that notion with their career readiness.

Take Abigail Sanders, an 18-year-old college graduate. Thanks to a dual enrollment program with her online school, she actually earned her bachelor’s degree before her high school diploma. Now she’s in medical school at Bastyr University in Washington state, on track to become a doctor by age 22.

a family of 6 at a graduation with two graduatesAll four of the Sanders kids have utilized Connections Academy to prepare for their futures.

Abigail’s twin sister, Chloe, also did dual enrollment in high school to earn her associate’s in business and is on an early college graduation path to become a vet tech.

Maeson Frymire dreams of becoming a paramedic. He got his EMT certification in high school and fought fires in New Mexico after graduation. Now he’s working towards becoming an advanced certified EMT and has carved his career path towards flight paramedicine.

Sidny Szybnski spends her summers helping run her family’s log cabin resort on Priest Lake in Idaho. She's taken business and finance courses in high school and hopes to be the third generation to run the resort after attending college.

log cabin resort on edge of forestAfter college, Sidny Szybnski hopes to run her family's resort in Priest Lake, Idaho.

Each of these learners has attended Connections Academy, tuition-free online public schools available in 29 states across the U.S., to not only get ready for college but to dive straight into college coursework and get a head start on career training as well. These students are prime examples of how Gen Zers are navigating the career prep landscape, finding their passions, figuring out their paths and making sure they’re prepared for an ever-changing job market.

Lorna Bryant, the Head of Career Education for Connections Academy’s online school program, says that Gen Z has access to a vast array of career-prep tools that previous generations didn’t have, largely thanks to the internet.

“Twenty to 30 years ago, young people largely relied on what adults told them about careers and how to get there,” Bryant tells Upworthy. “Today, teens have a lot more agency. With technology and social media, they have access to so much information about jobs, employers and training. With a tap on their phones, they can hear directly from people who are in the jobs they may be interested in. Corporate websites and social media accounts outline an organization’s mission, vision and values—which are especially important for Gen Z.”

Research shows over 75% of high schoolers want to focus on skills that will prepare them for in-demand jobs. However, not all teens know what the options are or where to find them. Having your future wide open can be overwhelming, and young people might be afraid of making a wrong choice that will impact their whole lives.

Bryant emphasizes that optimism and enthusiasm from parents can help a lot, in addition to communicating that nothing's carved in stone—kids can change paths if they find themselves on one that isn’t a good fit.

Dr. Bryant and student video meeting Dr. Bryant meeting with a student

“I think the most important thing to communicate to teens is that they have more options than ever to pursue a career,” she says. “A two- or four-year college continues to be an incredibly valuable and popular route, but the pathways to a rewarding career have changed so much in the past decade. Today, career planning conversations include options like taking college credit while still in high school or earning a career credential or certificate before high school graduation. There are other options like the ‘ships’—internships, mentorships, apprenticeships—that can connect teens to college, careers, and employers who may offer on-the-job training or even pay for employees to go to college.”

Parents can also help kids develop “durable skills”—sometimes called “soft” or “human” skills—such as communication, leadership, collaboration, empathy and grit. Bryant says durable skills are incredibly valuable because they are attractive to employers and colleges and transfer across industries and jobs. A worldwide Pearson survey found that those skills are some of the most sought after by employers.

“The good news is that teens are likely to be already developing these skills,” says Bryant. Volunteering, having a part-time job, joining or captaining a team sport can build durable skills in a way that can also be highlighted on college and job applications.

Young people are navigating a fast-changing world, and the qualities, skills and tools they need to succeed may not always be familiar to their parents and grandparents. But Gen Z is showing that when they have a good grasp of the options and opportunities, they’re ready to embark on their career paths, wherever they may lead.

Learn more about Connections Academy here and Connections’ new college and career prep initiative here.


Pop Culture

SNL sketch about George Washington's dream for America hailed an 'instant classic'

"People will be referencing it as one of the all time best SNL skits for years.”

Saturday Night Live/Youtube

Seriously, what were our forefathers thinking with our measuring system?

Ever stop to think how bizarre it is that the United States is one of the only countries to not use the metric system? Or how it uses the word “football” to describe a sport that, unlike fútbol, barely uses the feet at all?

What must our forefathers have been thinking as they were creating this brave new world?

Wonder no further. All this and more is explored in a recent Saturday Night Live sketch that folks are hailing as an “instant classic.”

Family

Mom passionately defends why she lets her kid climb up the slide

She will fight you on the playground.

via Ana Klipper/Unsplash and GarbageAlly/TikTok

Emme Nye explains her controversail playground opinion.

Self-described “degenerate mom” Emme Nye took a bold stance on TkTok recently that a lot of parents disagreed with. She admits she’s “that annoying mom" who has no problem with her daughter climbing up the slide.

“I’m so passionate about it, I will get in verbal disagreements at the park with parents about why,” Nye, 29, shared in a TikTok video.

Nye’s stance violates most park rules, plus it can be seen as rude. When a child is climbing up the slide, the kids at the top have to wait until they get off to slide down. Further, the kid climbing up the slide can get hurt if a kid coming down doesn’t see them.


Internet

Two sisters go viral for their ridiculously functional roller coaster costume

The screams and synchronized movements really help sell the whole experience.

Laurie Dabbs-Gayton|TikTok

Sisters go viral for realistic roller coaster costume

Spooky season can be a fun time of year for people. There are folks that wait all year for the official start of fall just to decorate for Halloween. Costumes are bought in advance and bags of candy are purchased and stored, but not everyone buys their costume. Some spooky season lovers get really creative with their Halloween costumes out of household items.

There are some homemade costumes that are so funny and realistic that you have to do a double take. Two sisters are going viral for their ultra realistic roller coaster costume made out of cardboard and foam noodles. But it's not just their costumes that are stealing the attention of millions, it's their acting skills.

In the video uploaded to TikTok by Laurie Dabbs-Gayton, the sisters stand side-by-side, though it looks like their sitting. They begin to shake and jostle as if they're on a track before screaming like they've just rounded a bend or flew down a hill quickly.


Heroes

14-year-old develops soap that treats mild forms of skin cancer

The soap would offer a low cost treatment option for people who need it.

ABC News|YouTube

14-year-old creates soap that treats skin cancer

Cancer is a scary word no matter what kind of cancer it is. But skin cancer is extremely common for those with fairer skin though it can and does occur in people with darker skin as well. It's often advised to slather yourself in a high SPF sunscreen, wear hats, sunglasses and stay in shaded areas when needing to be outside for long periods of time, skin cancer still can still develop.

While the disease is common, treatments can still be fairly expensive. One teen put on his thinking cap to attempt to find a way to not only treat skin cancer but make the treatment more affordable. 14-year-old Heman Bekele recently won an award from 3M's Young Scientists Challenge, for what he's named STS, which stands for skin cancer treating soap.

That's right, a boy who just barely reached his teen years has created a soap that treats milder forms of skin cancer.


Science

Here's why everyone hates hearing the sound of their own voice

The feeling is nearly universal.

By Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels and Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels

Two men who really can't stand the sound of their own voice.

Have you ever heard yourself recorded on a voice memo and asked people, “Do I really sound like that?” You’re not alone. There are many people out there who get uncomfortable when they hear the sound of their voice, and there are some excellent reasons why.

The big reason is that the voice we hear when we speak sounds different than it does to other people and on recordings.

The voice we hear when we’re speaking is a mixture of the sound transmitted through the air, known as air conduction, and the sound we hear internally, which is a combination of vibrations from airways, vocal cords and bones inside the head.

These internal vibrations make our voices sound deeper than are in reality.


Pop Culture

Reporter goes viral for shocked reaction to taking a huge bite out of a Polish hot dog

“Pretty good, pretty, pretty good."

via Benny Mazour/Flickr

A Polish-style hot dog.

Jalen Tart, a reporter for WISTV, a Columbia, South Carolina, news station, unexpectedly reacted to taking a massive bite of a Polish-style hot dog while at the South Carolina State Fair on Friday, October 13.

Tart was standing next to a hot dog stand employee when he took a bite of the dog, covered in onions, bell peppers, ketchup and onions. But after his first bite, he shook his head as if saying “no,” then he came back with an approving nod.

Initially, Tart didn't chew much of the dog. Instead, he parked it on the side of his mouth and tried to end the segment as soon as possible. “Pretty good,” Tart said, reassuring his guest and the folks back home. “Pretty, pretty good." Many people who’ve seen the video think Tart didn’t like the dog but did his best to be polite.


