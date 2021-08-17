Someone figured out what that handle on car ceilings is for and Twitter promptly freaked out
18-year-old Twitter user Aimee recently took to Twitter to ask something most of us have probably wondered about without even realizing it:
"Serious question, what the fuck is this for?" she asked, next to a photo of that handle on the ceiling of every car that we all knew about and probably wondered about but never thought to even ask for some reason?!?!?!?!?!?
People immediately started sharing their theories, like this one:
@ShineMyGold to keep your armpits fresh when you roll the windows down on a hot day— moira ♀ (@moira ♀)1506747515.0
And this one:
For my mom to dramatically grab when I'm going 26 in a 25," wrote Taylor Myers, a college student from Pittsburgh.
@TaylorRaee23 @eileen_reiley38 To help grandparents get in and out of the car!! Or to hang dry cleaning .— Mary Reiley (@Mary Reiley)1507066199.0
T MAKES SO MUCH SENSE. MY MIND IS BLOWN.
Her response immediately blew up, wracking up over 118,000 retweets in three days. And Twitter could not agree with her theory more:
@TaylorRaee23 @Hannah_f0rd @EleanorFergie @abbieeeno @joannaa_clark https://t.co/tUt68ZeBTm— Lizzy (@Lizzy)1507029711.0
The "oh shit bar." Apparently, this is old news in Texas, which is living in 3021 while the rest of us are stranded in 3021 (come rescue us, Texas!):
In Texas everyone knows it's the “oh shit" handle
— billy the kid♠️ (@Traviserickso14) September 29, 2017
Oh shit handles ..to hold on if driver is getting to crazy
— RedNite_Exclusives (@RnExclusives) September 28, 2017
And for those of you who aren't potty mouths, don't worry, there's also a more pious name for it: "the Jesus bar."
@ShineMyGold https://t.co/yktOqYdoYQ— Brewski (@Brewski)1506716914.0
But whatever you want to call it, I think we can all agree, now that we know what it is, our lives will never, ever be the same.
- A comedian's son put gas in the car. The significance of that ... ›
- Comedian Keraun Harris shares inspiring story of his traffic stop ... ›
- Racists Spray-Paint A Comedian's Car. They Shouldn't Have Done ... ›
- California Governor Bans Sale of Gas-Powered Cars by 2035 ›
- How electric cars can become more accessible for all - Upworthy ›
- The weird, secret history of the electric car and why it disappeared ... ›