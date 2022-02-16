Joy & Humor

Someone changed 'Titanic' so it's starring a cat as Rose. Get this person an Oscar.

oscars 2022, titanic
Facebook

And the award for cutest co-star goes to...

While others debate over which movies are getting snubbed for the Oscars, let’s take a moment to bask in the true genius of filmmaking that should really be the talk of Tinsel Town.

If you haven’t stumbled across OwlKitty yet, here’s the lowdown:

OwlKitty is a 2-year-old cat in Portland, Oregon, who replaces the starring roles in beloved movies and television shows, in exchange for lots of treats and cuddles, according to her bio. OwlKitty’s real name is Lizzy, but everybody knows that all the great actresses have stage personas.

OwlKitty’s purrodies include pop culture standouts like "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," "Stranger Things," "Avengers: Endgame," and even a Billie Eillish music video. The editing on these things is so seamless, it’s nothing short of wizardry. Which makes sense, considering one of OwlKitty’s owners, Tibo Charroppin, is a professional filmmaker.

The latest film to undergo an OwlKitty reboot is "Titanic." Only instead of Kate Winslet playing her iconic role of Rose, OwlKitty takes the lead. And shines like the furry star she is.

This faux trailer has all the quintessential Jack-and-Rose moments: the Irish spinny dancy thing, the “draw me like one of your French girls” scene, and yes … the door. OwlKitty clearly has no problem leaving Jack to freeze to death.

Kate Winslet actually does an appearance at the end, being utterly offended at Jack’s drawing of OwlKitty. Sorry, Rose. The heart wants what it wants.

OwlKitty might receive no nom this awards season, but when it comes to public consumption, her version of "Titanic" is sweeping all the viral categories. In only a few days, the video has already garnered 11 million views on Facebook alone.

Plus it received some truly lovely (and funny) comments from fans:

“I would gladly pay to see a 3 hours version of this.”

“I laughed out loud when they showed the cat’s face when they were dancing.”

“This is the first thing that's made me laugh in days. Thank you.”

“This was AMAZINGLY put together. Please never stop making these! They make my day!!!”

“Now, this is the kind of deepfake I’m here for.”

Forget the critics, people love OwlKitty! Plus, according to the video, OwlKitty is already an Academy Award Winner anyway.

If you’re like me, nothing quite brings joy to the heart like cats and creativity. So OwlKitty definitely delivers a winning combination. When it comes to making audiences smile, this cat deserves all the awards.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I just found out that OwlKitty sells merchandise.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
animals
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds trolls Hugh Jackman on the opening night of his new Broadway show 'The Music Man'

Instagram

We never want them to become friends.

Ah, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. No celebrity feud has been this entertaining since the days of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. Unlike Davis and Crawford, however, the war between Jackman and Reynolds is nothing but friendly fire.

Who could forget their People’s Sexiest Man Alive shenanigans? Or their fake political ads against one another in 2018? I mean, these are some grade A, next-level types of pranks here.

So is it any surprise really, that on opening night of “The Music Man,” where Hugh Jackman would star as the titular character, that Ryan Reynolds wouldn’t behave himself? I think not. And we’d all be disappointed if he did, anyway.

The Broadway revival had already been delayed after both Jackman and his co-star, fellow showtune icon Sutton Foster, tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec 28. Just days into the show’s run, "The Music Man" had been forced into a fermata, for you music geeks out there.
Keep Reading Show less
celebrities
Joy & Humor

A dash of sweetness: Guy in San Francisco throws huge pancake party to make new friends

Twitter

Friendship is a dish best served sweet.

Nothing breaks down the hard walls we’ve built up during this pandemic quite like soft, buttery pancakes.

Curtis Kimball had been feeling one of COVID-19’s more insidious symptoms: loneliness. Friends had moved away and no new connections were presenting themselves. But still, the craving for connection persisted.

Kimball could tell his entire city was feeling the same. “San Francisco is in a bad way. The vibes here are all effed up," he tweeted.

Figuring that everybody likes pancakes, or “at least the idea of pancakes,” Kimball decided to host his own flapjacks and friendship party (he didn’t actually call it that, but I wish he did) and he invited the entire neighborhood to join him.

Going for an old-school approach, Kimball posted whimsically odd fliers that read: “My wife said I’m getting weird. She says I need to make friends. So I’m making pancakes.”



Who could say no to that?

Keep Reading Show less
food
Joy & Humor

Street artist creates delightful 3D scenes in walls and walkways for everyone to enjoy

TedxTalks/YouTube

David Zinn creates art from what he sees everywhere he goes.

Street artists are a special breed. While "the art world" can sometimes be a snooty, elite place for those with means, street art is made for everyone. Sometimes that means large public murals, but street art can be small, too. In fact, some of the best street art is so small you might miss it if you're not paying attention. But those who are can discover some delightful surprises.

Just imagine walking down a sidewalk and seeing this little fella at your feet:

Or this young lady:

Or this creature:

Keep Reading Show less
art
Trending Stories