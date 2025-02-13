upworthy
Couple with 6-inch height difference proves 'short king/tall queen' relationships are beautiful

Height is just a number.

TikTok loves to celebrate relationships that fit our culturally accepted norms. 'Big manly guy plus dainty girl' equals algorithm gold! Every week there's a new challenge spawning hundreds of videos: Can you lift your girlfriend with one arm? Can you pick her up and sit her on your shoulder? Can you throw her over your shoulder like a military soldier?

Refreshingly, one couple is breaking the mold. Meet Ellie and Lucas. Lucas Byrd is currently the number one ranked collegiate wrestler in his weight class — not too shabby. Ellie Holzman is a former D-1 volleyball and softball player. But they're social media-famous as a couple for reasons that have nothing to do with their athletic accomplishments.

Yes, this TikTok couple is best known for their 6-inch height difference. Lucas stands at a modest 5' 6" (ideal leverage for a wrestler) while Ellie towers over him at 6' 2" (perfect for volleyball spikes).

The two share an account (@ellie_and_lucas) and document their relationship there with the cutest videos you've ever seen.

In one video, he playfully picks her up and promptly topples over in the process — 'lift your girlfriend' challenges be damned. In another, she dons high heels and he has to reach on his very tippy-toes to kiss her. In another clip, they run a photo of themselves through a cartoon filter — which bafflingly switches their heights and makes Lucas taller!

Through it all, one thing is clear: The striking height difference doesn't bother them one bit. In fact, they seem to have a lot of fun poking fun at it and playing with people's expectations in some of their 'skits'. Their non-chalance may not have always been the case, however.


@ellie_and_lucas

Just a boy (and girl) ✨in love✨

In an interview with Big Ten Network, Holzman said that she and Byrd started off as great friends. He had feelings for her but initially she had trouble seeing past the height difference. And it's true — there is a lot of pressure, judgment, and cultural taboo attached to height in relationships. A large majority of women prefer a male partner to be taller than them — and on the other hand, most men prefer to be the taller one in relationships. So falling into a situation that doesn't fit that mold can be uncomfortable at first, and it can take some mental reprogramming to get used to it.

"But then once I got over it, it flourished into this kind of beautiful thing," Holzman said.

People can't get enough of Lucas and Ellie's viral love story.

Not only are they a charming and fun-loving couple that's easy to root for (hence their top video having over 1.5 million views), Holzman and Byrd are offering amazing representation for the 'short king/tall queen' couples out there who don't have nearly enough visibility.

"I love the height difference representation my husband is 4 inches shorter than me," one commenter wrote under a video.

"the height rep 😭❤️ I’m 5’10 and my bf is 5’5- wishing you two nothing but the best," said another.

The short guys, out there, in particular are loving this story. They've been told their whole lives that dating a taller girl is off limits — quite literally, out of reach! — and are stunned to see that that's simply not true. Comments pour in every day from people saying that Lucas "won life."

@ellie_and_lucas

Still get giddy for date nights 😊😊

"Short kings, we need to study this man and his confidence. It’s possible," one joked.

"Dude is living the dream," wrote another.

Ellie, too, deserves plenty of props for looking past cultural taboos to find real love. While short guys who 'land' taller girlfriends get applauded for somehow pulling off the impossible, women risk being judged, mocked, and looked down upon if their partner doesn't fit certain gendered norms. It's yet another unfair double-standard standing in the way of couples just looking for a real connection.

Giphy

Height disparity in relationships is getting more visibility these days, which is slowly helping to normalize it.

The best and brightest example has to be Zendaya, who is about 2-3 inches taller than her fiance, Tom Holland — even taller in heels on the red carpet! There's also Tina Fey and her composer husband Jeff Richmond who have a height difference of about 3 inches. And there's Daniel Radcliffe (5' 5") and his girlfriend Erin Darke (5' 7").

But nobody has Ellie Holzman and Lucas Byrd beat. The confidence and love radiating in their videos — however silly they may be — really is making a difference out there by helping to give other short guys and tall the girls the courage to go for it.

Adorable Golden Retriever absolutely loses it when he runs into his vet at a bar

No one has ever been this excited to see their doctor.

@cosmo_andtheoddparents/TikTok

He wuvs his vet.

Not every dog might jump with joy after seeing their vet out in public. But for Cosmo the Golden Retriever, it was practically Christmas all over again when he spotted his own vet, Dr. Jones, at a brewery.

In an adorable clip posted to TikTok, we see Cosmo in pure, unadulterated bliss as he snuggles with an equally happy Dr. Jones, who, considering he’s still in his scrubs, might have just gotten out of work to grab a quick pint.

Watch:

@cosmo_andtheoddparents When you run into your vet in public #goldenretrieversoftiktok #vetlife #animallovers #petparents #goldenretriever #goldenretrievers #doglife #dogmom #dailyfluff #charlestondogs #doglover #charlestondog #brewerydog ♬ original sound - Cosmo

Ugh, the cuteness is too much to handle! People in the comments could barely contain their secondhand joy.

“He looked over like, “Mom, do you see who this is?” one person wrote, while another said, “What in the Hallmark movie? Adorable!!”

One person even joked, “Did we all check the vet’s hand for a wedding ring? (Said as a married woman. Looking out for you all, or something.)”

According to Hannah Dweikat, Cosmo’s owner, the two actually share quite a history. She tells Upworthy that when Cosmo was but a wee pup, he “gave a scare” after eating a Sago Palm seed, which are highly toxic to dogs, from a plant in their backyard, which of course resulted in him being rushed to the animal hospital and staying there over the weekend.

While that’s every pet owner’s worst nightmare, and certainly a scary situation for the poor fur baby, Dweikat says that “the calm and patient demeanor” of Dr. Jones and his staff put Cosmo at ease. And because of this, “Cosmo has always loved going to see his friends—especially because they give him lots of treats and snuggles.”

Cosmo and Dr. Jones’ buddyship has also blossomed thanks to proximity, as Dweikat only lives down the street from the clinic. “Which means we get to see Dr. Jones and his staff out in public at times and Cosmo takes every chance he can get to say hi,” she explains. This time, however, she was able to capture it all on video. Yay for us!

What makes a good vet?

While not every vet, however gifted, will be able to elicit this type of reaction from their patients, having a calming presence like Dr. Jones is certainly a good sign for pet owners to be on the lookout for when shopping around for their own vet. But that’s not the only quality a good vet needs. According to Saint Matthews University, a vet also needs to have high stamina (both physically and mentally), as well as an ability to tolerate unpleasant situations (you can’t faint at the sight of blood or vomit), a high level of emotional intelligence (maybe all doctors should possess this skill, but especially those who work with animals), adaptability, a sense of enthusiasm, and finally, excellent communication skills.

Dr. Jones seems to have these attributes in spades, and his patients clearly love him for it. None so much as Cosmo, obviously.

By the way, if you’re in need of even more content featuring this precious pup, you can follow Cosmo on both TikTok and Instagram.

Singer performs original song Prince himself wrote for her and leaves "AGT" judges astounded

Liv Warfield gave "America's Got Talent" audiences a special gem by The Purple One.

Flickr/Wikipedia, America's Got Talent/Youtube

Prince would be so proud.

When the 2024 Summer Olympics ended, few knew we weren't quite done marveling at elite-level humans at the top of their game.

America’s Got Talent returned from its two week hiatus in August 2024 with eleven incredible acts, but it was R&B singer Liv Warfield who stole the show with her rendition of “The Unexpected,” a song that just so happened to be written specifically for her by Prince. No big deal.

Warfield had already wowed audiences with her initial audition, which earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell. But this next performance had Cowell saying, “If this was the Olympics for singing, you would have won the gold medal.”

Judges Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel echoed similar praises. Vergara called Warfield’s set “perfection,” while Mandel, a self-proclaimed Prince fan, told Warfield that "The Purple One knew what he was doing when he gave you this gem. That was a million-dollar performance.”

And it’s not hard to see why Warfield got such high remarks. Beyond her unbelievable vocals was her undeniable star power and ability to transport us all back in time to the days of 70s rock n’ roll.

As one viewer put it, “If Prince and Janis Joplin had a baby = Liv Warfield!”

Just watch:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Warfield’s connection to Prince began in 2009, when she joined his New Power Generation band. Though she noted that “backing up Prince was a dream,” not to mention the fact that she’s already made several chart topping achievements on her own, she still felt like her ultimate potential had yet to be reached, hence her AGT audition. Now, her quarterfinal performance has made Cowell declare another defining moment in her career.

“It felt to me like all those years you’ve been climbing the ladder to where you want to be, it all came out in those three minutes,” he said.

Indeed, what a testament to the power of steadily going after your dreams. Raw talent is great, but even with God-given gifts, there’s still so much work that goes into being ready for big opportunities. Though she didn't win the competition in the end, Warfield is already a winner through and through.


This article originally appeared last year.

The world's greatest mentalist reveals 5-second trick to never forget someone's name

It's fun, weird, and will make people like you way more.

Unsplash

The longer I'm alive, it seems the more people's names that I have to remember. With two kids in school, sports, and other activities, I find myself trying to keep track of dozens of different friends, teammates, siblings, coaches, teachers, and of course, parents. It makes my brain hurt! Lately I've had half a mind to start a spreadsheet so I can start remembering Who's Who.

In order for that to work, I've got to find a way to stop people's names leaving my head immediately after I'm introduced. I know I'm not the only one who does this. It's like people say their name and it just zips right into one ear and out the other! And for that, I went looking for tips when I stumbled upon a good one from a unique sort of expert.

Derren Brown is one of the most famous mentalists in the world, so he knows a thing or two about people. Mentalists are a special breed of magician that focus on tricks and illusions of the mind.

They do things like hynopsis, mind-reading, and impossible predictions. There's trickery, involved, of course; but mentalists are also masters at reading people and have to employ advanced memory techniques to keep track of information they learn during their shows.

In an interview with Big Think, Brown revealed some of his favorite memory hacks; including his 'party trick' to never forget a person's name.

Giphy

The secret is to create a link between the part of your brain that stores information like names, and the visual part of your brain that is more easily accessed.

"You find a link between the person's name and something about their appearance, what they're wearing, their face, their hair, something," Brown says. "You find a link with something that they're wearing so if they're called Mike and they've got big black hair you think, 'Oh that's like a microphone' so I can imagine like a big microphone walking around or if they've got a stripy T-shirt on you imagine a microphone with those stripes going around it.

"And it's the same process later on in the evening you see them, you look at the stripes and you go, 'Oh that's Mike. Oh yeah that's Mike. The hair, why am I thinking the hair is like a big microphone? Oh yes, of course, they're called Mike.'"

Microphone Mike! Any sort of alliteration based on a physical characteristic will work. Stripey Steve, Tall Tim, Green Gene. The more interesting and unique, the better you'll remember.

There is one catch with the technique: You have to actually listen and pay attention when someone tells you their name!

"So, you do have to listen that's the first thing when they say the name," Brown says. "Normally the very moment where someone is giving you their name you're just caught up in a whole lot of social anxiety anyways you don't even hear it, so you have to listen."

Using someone's name when you talk to them has tons of benefits. It conveys respect, friendliness, and intimacy. When you're on the receiving end and someone you've just met uses your name, it just feels good! It feels like it matters to them that they met you.

"And then at the end [of the party] you get to go around and say goodbye to everybody by name and everyone thinks you're very charming and clever," Brown quips.

Listen to the entire, fascinating interview here.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Brown's name-remembering technique is tangential to an ancient philosophy called the "Method of loci".

The method involves attaching things to be remembered (numbers, tasks, facts) to specific places that are easy to visualize in your head. Imagine taking a brain-walk down the street you live on and all the objects or places you might see there. The mailbox, the gnarled tree, the rusty fire hydrant. This memory method asks you to visually associate one thing you want to remember with each item or location. The more strange and visual the image you can create, the better! Brown uses the example of trying to shove a sparkling-clean shirt into his mailbox, reminding him to do his drycleaning.

When you need to recall the item, you just take a little walk in your head down the street.

(Did you know that there's a World Championship of Memory? Most of the best competitors use a version of this technique.)

Giphy

The name hack isn't so dissimilar. You're attaching an intangible, abstract thing (a name) to a specific visual image you can see in your head and even in the real world. But that's just one way of getting better at remembering names! There are all kinds of tips, hacks, and methods you can try.

Some people swear by repeating the name immediately after hearing it. "Hi, my name is Jake." "Hi, Jake, nice to meet you!" (Just don't say someone's name too frequently or you risk coming off a bit slimy.)

Others use a technique similar to Brown's loci idea, but instead of a visual, you lean on things that are already deeply engrained in your memory, like rhymes or free-association. or even celebrities. Mary - had a little lamb. Jake - the Snake. Daisy - flowers. Tom - Cruise.

Another trick (that I've definitely used before) if you do forget someone's name? Introduce them to someone you know! "Hey, this is my wife, Sarah." The person was almost always introduce themselves using their own name, and then you get a second chance at remembering it.

A lot of the best advice really comes down to being intentional about remembering when you're introduced to a new person. Whatever mental gymnastics you choose to do with the name, the mere fact that you're thinking about it with such focus immediately after is a big part of why these 'tricks' help names stick.

It feels really good when someone cares enough to remember your name, so it's definitely worth putting in a little effort of trying to instill that feeling in others.

Brendan Fraser gives peak dad energy while watching his son walk the runway in New York

Seeing Fraser at Fashion Week wasn't on anyone's Bingo card, but his reactions are everything.

Montclair Film/Wikipedia, 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party/Reddit

Pretty much every dad, famous or otherwise, can relate to this moment.

Brendan Fraser might be a Hollywood treasure, but he’s also the quintessential dad. And now there’s video proof of it. Fraser was recently spotted supporting his 20-year-old son, Holden, as he walked the runway for New York Fashion Week.

In a really endearing clip posted to Instagram by iD Magazine, we see Fraser, seated in the front row, give peak dad energy as he runs through a variety of facial expressions—from awe to utter confusion, to of course whipping out his phone to snag some footage—as his boy struts his stuff.

At the end, the Mummy actor enthusiastically claps and even does a passionate whistle. Are we at a prestigious fashion event? Or a middle show talent show? One cannot say.

Watch:

By and large, viewers couldn’t get enough of how wholesome and relatable the moment was.

“Love all of his expressions! He definitely doesn’t have the typical unemotional expression others do who watch fashion shows. He seems like a genuinely kind and humble person!”

“The way he’s trying not to go full excited parent when he’s recording is so sweet.”

“Awww such a proud dad I can tell he was genuinely impressed by the pieces trying to understand todays fashion.”

“Proud Papa moment. I love it! So cool to see him supporting his son.”

“He's like every dad at a ballet recital. No idea what's going on but happy to see his kids doing something they love.”

“Looks like a dad trying to support his child and act interested but really is completely confused with everything 😂😂”

This isn’t the first time we’ve witnessed precious interactions between Fraser and his son, one example being when brought them to the Oscars and they got to see him win his first ever Academy Award for The Whale, or when they purchased a Carvel’s Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake and balloons to celebrate his nomination for the coveted title. Talk about sweet in all the right ways.

And of course, Fraser’s other dadisms are well documented. Leland, one of Fraser’s other sons, famously told ET that his “personal favorite” dad joke “has been when we were kids and I'd say, ‘I don’t like broccoli, and he’d say, ‘Broccoli loves you.’”

While we have a lot to look forward to in terms of Fraser’s upcoming projects being released—from the comedy-drama film Rental Family to playing Dwight D. Eisenhower in the D-Day movie Pressure—in some ways it’s even nicer to see such a beloved celebrity simply enjoying being a dad. A great reminder that even when things are busy, to stop and savor the small moments.

Samuel L. Jackson's forgotten past as a student activist who held MLK Sr. hostage resurfaces

Before he was famous he was a student demanding better for Black education.

Samuel L. Jackson|Wikimedia/Rev. Martin Luther King Sr.|Wikimedia

Samuel L. Jackson's forgotten activist past of holding MLK Sr. hostage

Samuel L. Jackson has become a household name over the last few decades. A person would have to work extraordinarily hard to avoid knowing who the award winning actor is after his long movie career. Whether you know him for his foul mouthed rants in Pulp Fiction, his skills with his purple light saber in Star Wars: Episode 1–The Phantom Menace or as the gnarled Nick Fury in various Marvel films, you likely don't know much about his earlier years.

Jackson was born in 1948, and while he was born in Washington, D.C., he was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee with his mom and her parents. Given the year in which he was born, much of his education took place during segregation. Growing up in this environment understandably led to a lot of internal rage that Jackson found hard to articulate as a child. While his grandfather was there to help him navigate injustices, it was a lot for him to take on.

"I had anger in me. It came from growing up suppressed in a segregated society. All those childhood years of ‘whites only’ places and kids passing you on the bus, yelling, ‘Ni**er!’ There was nothing I could do about it then. I couldn’t even say some of the things that made me angry—it would have gotten me killed," Jackson explained to Parade Magazine in 2005.

black and white photo of a storefront that reads "WHITE ONLY. Maids in uniform accepted."File:New Orleans - Whites Only - Maids in Uniform Accepted.jpg ...commons.wikimedia.org

But it was the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that pushed Jackson into radicalization. At the time, he was a student at Morehouse College, a historically Black college (HBCU) in Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. King laid in state at Spellman, the sister college and Jackson attended his funeral. He then flew to Memphis to protest, which further motivated his political radicalization at the time.

"I was angry about the assassination,” he shared with Parade in 2005, “but I wasn’t shocked by it. I knew that change was going to take something different—not sit-ins, not peaceful coexistence.”

large red-brick building with trees and green lawnFile:Graves Hall, Morehouse College 2016.jpg - Wikimedia Commonscommons.wikimedia.org

In 1969 while still a college student, Jackson and several of his classmates decided to hold the Morehouse College Board of Trustees hostage until they met their demands of changing the governing structure and including classes on Black studies. One of the members of the board was none other than Martin Luther King Sr.

When he took the board of trustees hostage, he had no interest in what Morehouse had to offer. "Morehouse was breeding politically correct negroes,” Jackson says in the book detailing his life, Bad Motherf*cker (2021). “They were creating the next Martin Luther Kings. They didn’t say that because, really, they didn’t want you to be that active politically, and they were more proud of the fact that he was a preacher than that he was a civil-rights leader. That was their trip: they was into making docile negroes."

gif of Samuel L. Jackson saying, "WHAT?!"Samuel L Jackson What GIF by Coming to AmericaGiphy

Yes, Samuel L. Jackson once held Martin Luther King Jr.'s father hostage before eventually lowering him down out of a window when he began experiencing chest pains. The rest of the board members remained hostages until they agreed to meet the students' demands, which they did. To absolutely no one's surprise, Jackson was expelled after pulling that stunt, but that didn't stop his streak of radicalization. He quickly became familiar with the more extreme faction of the Black Power Movement where he found himself purchasing guns and ending up on the FBI's radar.

"But then one day, my mom showed up and put me on a plane to L.A. She said, ‘Do not come back to Atlanta.’ The FBI had been to the house and told her that if I didn’t get out of Atlanta, there was a good possibility I’d be dead within a year. She freaked out," Jackson said.

gif of man wearing FBI shirt getting out of dark carCbs Police GIF by Wolf EntertainmentGiphy

Thanks to his mother's swift intervention, instead of being on America's Most Wanted, he honed his new found acting craft and became a sought after Hollywood star. After spending some time in Los Angeles, he was able to get re-enrolled in Morehouse which allowed him to graduate with a degree in drama to use his art for political commentary on a larger scale. Recently, he used his acting skills to play "Uncle Sam" at the Super Bowl Halftime show with Pulitzer Prize winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, a role reminiscent of his character in the 2012 film, Django Unchained

The halftime show itself was layered with meaning and Jackson's role was no exception. Throughout the performance Jackson, donning the infamous red, white and blue Uncle Sam costume, interrupts Lamar's performance attempting to correct his behavior. The idea is for "Uncle Sam" to reinforce respectability politics on Lamar and his dancers which is something Black American's have a long history dealing with.

The character is in stark contrast to Jackson's past behaviors and his personal politics in real life, which makes his role as Uncle Sam that much more nuanced. It could also be seen powerful critique of how some Black activists evolve into becoming the enforcer of rules they once fought against. Kahlil Greene, a Peabody Winner known for his concise breakdowns and analyses of US culture on his TikTok page 'Gen Z historian' shares his take on the significance of Jackson's role during the halftime performance.

@kahlilgreene Uncle Sam-uel was built different … How has it been discussing this performance online 👇. Also comment “newsletter” to get that article! 🛑I need your help to keep creating free educational content!🛑 In order of impact, you can support my work by: - Following this account - Subscribe to my Substack newsletter (link in bio) - Saving this post (it really is a boost) - Sharing this on your story - Commenting one thought that sparked in your head - Tipping me on Venmo (TheGenZHistorian) or Cashapp ($kahlilgreene00) - Of course, liking this post! Thank you so much, let’s continue to uncover Hidden History 🔍! #hiddenhistory #genzhistorian #kahlilgreene ♬ original sound - Gen Z Historian

"Now decades later the same man who fought against the establishment is now embodying it as Uncle Sam in the Super Bowl performance. That's a full circle moment, because on one hand we should know that Jackson does not represent the ideals of this character in his real life, but on the other hand it forces us to ask what happens when revolutionaries grow older and sometimes become representative of the same establishments that they once fought against, " Greene says. It's definitely interesting to know his past and see him play such a controversial symbol of American history, and viewers definitely got the point.

Jackson no longer practices his activism through taking hostages, but he is using his global platform as a Hollywood actor in revolutionary ways.

