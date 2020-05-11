popular

'Let Kids Drink.' SNL's parenting solution for COVID-19 is a hilarious new anthem for families

via Saturday Night Live

Anyone whose been parenting throughout the COVID-19 epidemic has probably come close to losing their sanity over the last few weeks. No school. No daycare. No extra-curricular activities. So the cast of "Saturday Night" has a novel approach to the situation, let kids have a drink (or two "if they've been good.")



Let Kids Drink - SNL www.youtube.com

The images of toddlers taking down martinis was a bit much for some people.






But for 99% of everyone else who understands there's a difference between a joke about the stresses of parenting during a pandemic and advocating for juvenile alcoholism, it was funny.




