'Let Kids Drink.' SNL's parenting solution for COVID-19 is a hilarious new anthem for families
Anyone whose been parenting throughout the COVID-19 epidemic has probably come close to losing their sanity over the last few weeks. No school. No daycare. No extra-curricular activities. So the cast of "Saturday Night" has a novel approach to the situation, let kids have a drink (or two "if they've been good.")
Let Kids Drink - SNL www.youtube.com
The images of toddlers taking down martinis was a bit much for some people.
But for 99% of everyone else who understands there's a difference between a joke about the stresses of parenting during a pandemic and advocating for juvenile alcoholism, it was funny.
- Amy Schumer's brilliant 'Friday Night Lights' parody puts the blame ... ›
- 10 pivotal moments in 'Parks and Rec' that make us glad Amy's back ... ›
- What to do if your family actually is like that 'SNL' sketch about Adele ... ›