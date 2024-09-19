Janitor's "Faithfully" cover dubbed the best of what "America's Got Talent' stands for
"What he represents is BIG for every single person."
Listen, “America’s Got Talent” is a competition show with a sizable grand prize. So we can expect to see performers at the top of their game—who have painstakingly dedicated themselves to their craft, who might have even already gone viral for their god given gifts—clamoring to make it to the top.
But every so often, average, everyday folks show up to finally share those talents that otherwise went without a spotlight, and in doing so we are poignantly reminded that magic is hiding everywhere.
Without a doubt, Richard Goodall, the singing janitor from Indiana, fits that bill.
With a quiet, humble personality that belies a rockstar voice, Goodall has absolutely wowed “AGT” audiences and judges alike with his showstopping covers of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," the Michael Bolton's "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" and Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger." Iconic rock classics, and Goodall effortlessly nails them all.
And just when you think he couldn’t possibly outdo himself, Goodall sings“Faithfully,” another Journey hit, as for his performance in the finals.
And just like with any unforgettable act, Goodall not only shows off incredible skills, but took the audience on an emotional voyage.
Watch:
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
After the raucous applause died down, judges were quick to shower Goodall with praises, sharing how much they hoped this unassuming janitor would win big.
"Richard, I have been faithfully your biggest fan since the very, very first day we met, all the way through this competition,” said Hiedi Klum. “I want you to win this so bad, Richard!”
"I will make a prediction right now: I think you just sang yourself $1 million," Howie Mandel declared, while Simon Cowell added, "We all need a hero right now, and you are our hero."
Down in the Youtube comments, online viewers shared the same sentiment, calling Goodall the best of what “AGT” stands for.
“This is what AGT should be, regular every-day people with talent who don’t typically get to perform on a stage like this.”
“He sings with his heart. He’s an inspiration. Such a humble human being. He deserves to win this. He got all my votes!”
“Richard doesn't need to win, WE need him to win. Not only America, but the entire world. What he represents is BIG for every single person.”
“Richard has stayed true to himself. He hasn’t 'changed' because of all the attention. He's still a humble,quiet, hard working man with an amazing gift. His voice, to me, is like liquid gold. I genuinely hope Richard wins this year as he deserves it all. Good luck and keep true to yourself Richard Goodall.”
“Richard it's me, your disabled navy veteran fan that has been following your journey supporting you from day one of you auditioning for AGT 2024. I have no doubt that you will be the WINNER of AGT 2024…You gave all the people out here the hope and inspiration to ‘Don't Stop Believin’’ in our dreams, to use that ‘EYE of The Tiger’ to see and envision their dreams to ‘Faithfully’ make them come true by you yourself making your dream come true. America and the world is behind you, supporting you all the way along this magical singing journey to becoming a legend in the making.”
“Richard Goodall is what we all need right now. He is a true hero for everyone. He is a hard working humble man who can sing with all his heart and soul. His dream is coming true. He truly deserves it.”
There you have it, everyone. No matter who gets that coveted prize, Goodall has won in a very profound way.