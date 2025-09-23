Reverse Seasonal Affective Disorder sufferers revel in the return of 'gloomy, dreary' days
For folks with summer SAD, cool, cloudy days feel like a balm, not a bummer.
As a child, summer was my least favorite season. I hated being hot, hated the sun in my eyes, hated how it didn't get dark until 10:00pm in my Pacific Northwest town. Fall, on the other hand, was heaven. I looked forward to leaves changing, temperatures dropping, and cloudy, "gloomy" days arriving. While others complained about "dreary" weather, I relished it. Sweaters over sandals was my motto.
I always felt like the odd one out—I mean, what kid doesn't love summer? But since then, I've met more and more people who loathe the summer sun and count the days until the gray skies return. Some of them even find themselves truly getting depressed in the summer—a phenomenon known as Reverse Seasonal Affective Disorder (or sometimes summer SAD).
@domesticblisters
Winter Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)—what most people think of as seasonal depression—is a major depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern that stretches through the winter months. Winter SAD affects around five percent of people. Reverse or summer SAD is the opposite of that. It also follows a seasonal pattern, but it stretches through the summer season instead.
Penn State's Jordan Gaines Lewis, Ph.D. explains what might cause summer SAD:
"While winter SAD is linked to a lack of sunlight, it is thought that summer SAD is due to the reverse—possibly too much sunlight, which also leads to modulations in melatonin production. Another theory is that people might stay up later in the summer, throwing their sensitive circadian rhythms for a loop. Interestingly, summer SAD and winter SAD seem to be prevalent in areas that are particularly prone to warmer summers. In other words, people in the southern U.S. tend to experience summer SAD more than those in the north, and vice versa." Heat can also be a factor, Lewis says.
@thesmallestbookclub
As summer officially transitions to fall, folks with reverse SAD are reveling in the change.
"Summer makes me wish I could be in a coma till it’s cold."
"I hate a cloudless sunny day."
"Literally this. I'm like I wanna live in places that look like Edinburgh & people are like you wouldn't, you'd get bored of the weather after a while....like...No, I definitely wouldn't. The weather is a cherry on top to the aesthetic."
"Nothing depresses me more than a bright, sunny day and it not getting dark until 11pm. Bring on the ber months. 😌"
"I felt 73F weather and I felt my soul return to my body a bit. I’m so happy it’s almost autumn."
"Yupp. bring on the dark fog...I like it there and I know who I am there."
@spirithiker
Similar to the way introverts sometimes feel like they're forced to function in a world designed for extroverts, those with summer SAD can often feel like misfits. Our culture celebrates summer. Sunny days are considered cheerful. "The sun will come out tomorrow" lyric from Annie speaks to people. Societally, we associate clear skies with fun and happiness and cloudy skies with gloom and depression. The idea that someone might feel happiest on "dreary" days and sad, annoyed, or angry on sunny days feels counterintuitive to most people. But for those with reverse SAD, or even just a preference for overcast skies and cooler temps, it's reality.
Those who thrive in the 'ber months (September, October, November, December) jive with the vibe of them. The cozy "hygge" created indoors with fuzzy blankets and slippers and mugs of tea. The hint of cinnamon everywhere you go. The sweaters and boots and hats. The fire in the fireplace. The lack of scorching sun and sweltering heat when you walk outdoors. A cool, cloudy day feels like a balm, not a bummer.
@heleneinbetween
Unfortunately, there's not a lot of research on reverse SAD, so we don't have much in the way of statistics.
“It’s less prevalent than winter depression,” Clinical psychologist Adam Borland, PsyD, told the Cleveland Clinic. “But seasonal depression during the summer is linked to feelings of irritability and frustration. It can result in insomnia, lack of energy and motivation.”
@drjencaudle
Dr. Jen Caudle shares that on top of the general major depression signs that people with winter depression get, people with summer depression can also have trouble sleeping, appetite issues, feelings of restlessness and agitation, anxiety, and in some cases even episodes of violent behavior.
For some people, symptoms are just a mild nuisance and general feeling of being "off" in the summer, while for others symptoms can become disruptive to life. As always, it's a good idea to talk to your healthcare provider if you experience symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, no matter which season it occurs.