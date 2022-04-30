Joy

Retired Tuskegee Airman is asking people to send him cards to celebrate his 100th birthday

Retired Tuskegee Airman is asking people to send him cards to celebrate his 100th birthday
commons.wikimedia.org
File:Tuskegee Airmen - Circa May 1942 to Aug 1943.jpg - Wikimedia ...

Every year, we take another trip around the sun, should we be so lucky. People celebrate their birthdays in all sorts of ways. Some buy a fancy dress complete with a professional photoshoot and a party with a thousand of their closest friends, while others are content with an episode of their favorite TV show and a bag of popcorn. A retired Tuskegee Airman who is coming up on a huge milestone birthday has decided to celebrate by getting birthday cards from people across America. Retired Sgt. Victor Butler is turning 100 on May 21, 2022 and is believed to be the last surviving Tuskegee Airman in the state of Rhode Island.

The Tuskegee Airmen were part of what was known as the Tuskegee Experience. The name comes from the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama where the first Black Army Air Corps fighter pilots to fight in World War II were trained. The tails of their planes were painted red, earning them the nickname "Red Tails." At the Tuskegee Army Air Field, 932 pilots were trained but there were thousands of others trained as mechanics, cooks and assistants who were all part of the experience. Eventually the U.S. military was desegregated in part due to the encouragement received after the phenomenal efforts of the Red Tails during the war.

Butler was trained as a mechanic when he took part in the Tuskegee Experience and recounted some of his experiences when speaking to WJAR saying, “Being in Tuskegee, Alabama, it wasn't very acceptable to white people for Black soldiers to be walking around.” People were able to get a glimpse into the training, treatment and heroism of the historical group of airmen in the movie Red Tails that was released in 2012.

Though his home is full of medals and other memorabilia from his time in the service, he says he passes the time putting together puzzles and he wants very little for his birthday. Butler says his birthday is “just another day,” but he would like for people to send him birthday cards. Victor says “Oh, I’ll read every one.” While talking to the news station, he also took a moment to share his observation and gratitude saying, “There are so many people that have lost their home and I am very fortunate to have a nice home and wife and my family who come to visit me often.”

Butler made sure to include some life advice while taking a break from his puzzles: "Just enjoy life as it is. Be thankful," he said. "I'm thankful that I have a nice wife and a nice home to live in." What a great way to show appreciation to someone who not only helped fight in a World War but is turning a whole century old, by granting his birthday wish. It’s not every day we get to interact with folks whose lives made it into history books.

If you would like to send a card to Mr. Butler, you can send them to:

Victor W. Butler

C/O Gary Butler

P.O. Box 3523

Cranston, RI 02910

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
joy
Badge
Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo
Education

Four small business owners faced big challenges during the pandemic. Here's how they’re doing now.

Spoiler alert: They've gone from "surviving" to "thriving."

via Wells Fargo

Julius Lofton, Rahel TafarI, Ellen Bryant-Brown and Wells Fargo volunteers, and Jose Beteta and Martín D. Vargas.

True

Ninety-nine percent of America’s businesses are small, and they account for 50% of the country’s jobs. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, they keep them vibrant and give them character. In early 2020, the economy was strong, and these businesses were thriving.

Nobody could have predicted their fortunes would change overnight when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived at America’s doorstep in March of 2020. Business owners had to scramble as they faced lockdowns, employees who were afraid to return to work, and customers who were cautious about leaving the house.

It finally feels like the pandemic is turning a corner, and so are four small businesses that endured nearly two years of uncertainty and came out even stronger. These comeback stories show the heart of small business owners nationwide.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19
Health

People are sharing the simple, three-word advice they’d give their 13-year-old self

Here are 20 of the best responses.

via Pexels

What would you tell your 13-year-old self?

The age of 13 is a turning point in a lot of people’s lives. It’s right before you enter high school and begin to be exposed to a whole new world of temptation in the form of drugs, alcohol, dating, sex, smoking and gangs, to name a few.

When you’re a kid you can make a mistake that doesn’t follow you forever. But once the teen years hit, your decisions can have lifelong repercussions.

Imagine if you could go back in time and tell your 13-year-old self what pitfalls to avoid and which decisions to make? A Reddit user by the name kiwipangolin asked the online forum an intriguing question about how they’d handle such a meeting: “You meet your 13-year-old self, but you can only tell them three words. What do you say and why?”

Three words aren’t much, but they’re easy to remember.

Keep Reading Show less
advice
Family

Mom created “Husbands in Training” program so her sons could learn to be great partners

TikTok/Unsplash

Doug Weaver shares his Mom's "Husbands in Training" program

Parents teach their kids lots of things: how to share with others, how to ride a bike, and if you’re lucky they might even share their secret family recipe with you. But how to be a good partner? That’s a topic that’s not usually at the forefront of the parental guidelines. Yet, Doug Weaver’s mom did exactly that, with her multi-year “Husbands in Training” Program.

Doug, now grown and married, recounts the details of his mom’s curriculum in his viral TikTok video, where he shares exactly what he learnt in this course… and just how well it worked.

Keep Reading Show less
husbands in training
Pop Culture

Characters from 'Encanto' get made into portraits so lifelike they look like real people

Instagram, YouTube

Where is the live action movie already?

What do you get when you mix artificial intelligence with editing software?

Mind-blowing images, apparently.

Brazilian digital artist Hidreley Leli Dião creates ultra realistic portraits of beloved cartoon characters as well as historical figures.

The magic is in a unique blend of Photoshop, FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini, according to his contributing article on Bored Panda. Using this formula, even The Simpsons characters feel like real people you would pass on the street.

Some of Dião’s latest works include the characters of Disney’s “Encanto,” like:

Keep Reading Show less
artist uses ai to create digital encanto portraits
Trending Stories