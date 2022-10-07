+
Pop Culture

Unearthed clip of Regis Philbin dressed as Shrek on the 'Late Show' is a Halloween treat

David Letterman doesn't seem to know what to do with this stunt.

Regis Philbin/Flickr - Shrek/Flickr

That'll do Regis, that'll do.

Sometimes you're minding your business cruising the internet streets when you come across a random video that likely lives rent-free in someone's head. Well, this gem of a video shows the late Regis Philbin doing an interview with David Letterman on the "Late Show," except Philbin comes out fully made over as the lovable swamp ogre, Shrek. The episode is from 2009 and it's still unexpectedly hilarious.

If you ever watched mid-morning television when you were home sick as a kid, then you probably know Regis Philbin from co-hosting "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee." The star constantly had Kathie Lee and their guests laughing with his daily antics, and after Kathie Lee passed her co-host duties to Kelly Ripa, Philbin's humor didn't stop. The fact that he showed up to an appearance on a talk show dressed head-to-toe as Shrek should've surprised no one. But Letterman appeared confused before recognizing the voice of the ogre standing before him.

When Letterman introduced Philbin and asked how he was doing, the then daytime talk show host explained that he made a mistake coming dressed as Shrek because he had to spend more than two hours getting ready. Two hours in costume and makeup for him to come on stage for less than five minutes. Philbin then laments that he had to spend another two hours sitting in the green room waiting for his turn to come up. That seems like some serious dedication to a silly prank but the audience and Letterman got a kick out of it. Check out the hilarious exchange below.

Family

A mom describes her tween son's brain. It's a must-read for all parents.

"Sometimes I just feel really angry and I don’t know why."

This story originally appeared on 1.05.19


It started with a simple, sincere question from a mother of an 11-year-old boy.

An anonymous mother posted a question to Quora, a website where people can ask questions and other people can answer them. This mother wrote:

How do I tell my wonderful 11 year old son, (in a way that won't tear him down), that the way he has started talking to me (disrespectfully) makes me not want to be around him (I've already told him the bad attitude is unacceptable)?

It's a familiar scenario for those of us who have raised kids into the teen years. Our sweet, snuggly little kids turn into moody middle schoolers seemingly overnight, and sometimes we're left reeling trying to figure out how to handle their sensitive-yet-insensitive selves.


Pop Culture

People share their own 'ghost stories' that made them believe in the paranormal

Spooky entertainment for believers and cynics alike.

Photo by Steinar Engeland on Unsplash

Haunting the human psyche since days of old.

Ghosts have been haunting stories across human culture since ancient times. Even in our modern age, with a scientific explanation for nearly every phenomenon once considered supernatural, many still believe specters of the past float among us.

Perhaps it’s a way to make sense of the unexpected, cope with loss or to create a universe that isn’t random and chaotic. On the other hand, no one really knows what awaits us on the other side—it’s all conceptual theories in the land of the living.

But whether or not ghosts are actually real, they can help us make meaning of life’s fragile existence and perhaps take a different view on death, reminding us that sometimes our legacy lives on long after we are gone.

Reddit user u/pyotrfojti asked people on the online forum to share experiences that made them believe in the paranormal, and the answers were certainly compelling. Even the biggest skeptic might get a kick out of these spooky stories. 'Tis the season, after all.

Here are nine of the best, most bone-chilling tales of the paranormal:

Family

Breastfeeding mom's touching encounter with an orangutan has people swooning—and debating

Gemma Copeland/Facebook

A breastfeeding mother's experience at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo is touching people's hearts—but not without a fair amount of controversy.

Gemma Copeland shared her story on Facebook, which was then picked up by the Facebook page Boobie Babies. Photos show the mom breastfeeding her baby next to the window of the zoo's orangutan habitat, with a female orangutan sitting close to the glass, gazing at them.

"Today I got feeding support from the most unlikely of places, the most surreal moment of my life that had me in tears," Copeland wrote.

