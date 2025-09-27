Preschooler surprises beloved custodian by dressing up like him on career day, bald cap and all
The 4-year-old dressed up like his hero, Mr. Bubba.
There are few things sweeter than finding out what kids want to be when they grow up. From firemen to professional athletes to pop stars, their pure-hearted picks run the gamut.
For one preschooler at Weekday Preschool of the First Baptist Church in Clinton, Mississippi, his pick made hearts melt and eyes teary. The four-year-old student decided that he wanted to be like his beloved custodian, Mr. Bubba. Students were encouraged to dress up for the special day at the preschool, and he understood the assignment.
He showed up to school dressed up just like Mr. Bubba, nailing every detail. From a bald cap to drawn on mustache, no one got more of a kick out of his precious costume than Mr. Bubba himself.
In a sweet video shared by his preschool (and reshared on Reddit r/MadeMeSmile), teachers captured the moment that Mr. Bubba realized the student was dressed up like him. He immediately bursts into a full belly laugh, before going over to stand beside the student to get a closer look. As he does, he becomes emotional.
"Ask any of our Weekday Preschool Children who their favorite person is and the answer is easily 'Mr. Bubba!'," the video's caption said. "Today was 'dress like what you want to be when you grow up' and we had a kid choose Mr. Bubba! Complete with phone case, keys and radio!"
In an interview with Baptist Press, Bubba Cable (aka Mr. Bubba) shared, “It’s just a surprise that anyone would even look up to me like that. I’m just an average Joe here,” Cable said. “He’s a good kid. All the kids here are. I interact with them. I’m walking by all the time and they’ll go to hollering, even out of their classrooms, ‘Mr. Bubba.’ And on the playground. My goodness, I walk by there and they all line up inside the fence hollering at me. ‘Come in here and play with us.’ I’m like I can’t. I’ve got work to do.”
Kids on career day. Canva Photos.
He noted that he is a grandfather of four, and added, “To me, there’s no more honest person than a child.”
Kim Evrard, Weekday Preschool Director, told Baptist Press, “Mr. Bubba does everything for us. I mean, all we have to do is text Mr. Bubba and he’s on it. He doesn’t just take care of us. He takes care of our whole church.”
Viewers on the Reddit post featuring the video were touched by the duo's sweet relationship. "Custodian here🙋🏾♂️ I just know this made his day 😍❤️😂," one commented. Another added, "Oh his parents committed, I’m obsessed!!!!! Shoutout to facilities, y'all are so important!" Another wrote, "Awww the custodian got emotional!🥺 I’m telling y’all, you never know who is watching and admiring you!!♥️" One more pointed out, "Not the bald cap 😭 omg too cute."
Evrard said that she hopes the video is uplifting for others. "It’s a feel-good video, and it was sweet, and I think we need that so much. And if our little church and this little preschool can be a small part of that, I love it. I love everything about it. I’m glad that we got to be a part of making somebody smile."