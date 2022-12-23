+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Police get the laugh of their lives after called to arrest a 'naked' man on someone’s lawn

It was America's favorite cousin.

cousin eddie, christmas vacation, griswold home
via WDRB

Body cam footage from the Shepherdsville Police Department.

The Shepherdsville, Kentucky, police dispatcher’s call to officers sounded serious. "We have a male standing outside," the dispatcher said, according to WDRB. "He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs."

However, when the police arrived at the home, they couldn’t keep a straight face because it was clear that someone had mistaken a Christmas display featuring Cousin Eddie of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for an actual predator.

"Umm...it's gonna be 'Uncle Eddie,'" the responding officer told the dispatcher, after arriving on the scene and realizing that there wasn’t any crime being committed. He was off on the name by a generation but that’s fine. Eddie was an uncle to the Griswold children, Rusty and Audrey.

“Never a dull moment,” Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin told WDRB.

The display was a recreation of the scene in “Christmas Vacation” when Eddie, played by Randy Quaid, dumps the contents of his motorhome’s bathroom into Clark Griswold’s storm drain. The Cousin Eddie display featured a mannequin wearing a trooper hat and robe, with a cigar in his mouth and beer in his hand. Just like in the film, Cousin Eddie is holding a hose with toxic contents pouring out.

The display also recreates the infamous scene where a cat gets electrocuted in a Christmas tree lighting accident.

The display was created by Joni Keeney who felt the Cousin Eddie character was relatable to most people. "Everybody has a Cousin Eddie, in their family, everybody," Keeney explained. "I just want people to have a good Christmas and get a laugh," she said. "It's been a hit with the neighborhood.”

Keeney even posed Eddie for a photo with a neighbor's Rottweiler, who looked a bit like his dog Snots.

Keeney’s Christmas display is super clever because it highlights a character that everyone knows and loves although they’re probably happy that he’s not their relative.

One of the most epic “Christmas Vacation”-themed homes is in La Mirada, California, outside Los Angeles. More than 30,000 people a year stop by the Norton residence to see an elaborately decorated home that’s a near-perfect recreation of the Griswold house.

And yes, it has a wonderful depiction of Cousin Eddie dumping the contents of his shi**er into the storm drain.

Just like the home in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, the display has been involved in legal activity. Last year, the City of La Mirada threatened the homeowners with fines for building an unpermitted fake second floor to more closely match the look of the Griswold home. However, after community backlash, the city backed down.

"They were worried about things happening at my house and pretty much we've got all that ironed out," the homeowner, Jeff Norton, told CBS.

As the saying goes, during the Christmas season you can either be a Griswold or you can be a Grinch. Cheers to the folks who are being Griswolds and celebrating the Christmas spirit by making the holiday as fun as possible. Tsk tsk to the people out there who being Grinchy by trying to take down Christmas decorations or worse, calling the police on them for having a little fun.

From Your Site Articles
christmas
Joy

28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world

An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.

via Pixabay

A cruise ship floating on azure waters.

Living the rest of your life on a cruise ship seems like the dream of the ultra-rich. You wake up every morning and have an all-you-can-eat breakfast. Spend the afternoon hanging out by the pool or touring a fantastic city such as Rome or Dubrovnik.

At night, have a drink in the lounge watching a comedian or a jazz band, then hit the sack and do it all over again the next day. Seems too good to be true for the average person, right? Think again.

Twenty-eight-year-old Austin Wells of San Diego told CNBC that he can make it happen because it’s cheaper than living onshore in Southern California and he gets to see the world. “The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine, in order to go see the world,” Wells told CNBC.

Keep ReadingShow less
cruise ships
Joy

Texas high school swimmer beats record set by Michael Phelps

'I’m just left speechless to be compared to the GOAT.'

Photo by Brian Matangelo on Unsplash

Texas high school swimmer beats NAG record set by Michael Phelps.

You don't have to be into the Olympics or even into swimming in general to know who Michael Phelps is. His record-shattering proclivity is well known around the globe and as the most decorated swimmer, with 28 Olympic medals, he's earned his name recognition.

Just so happens, there's a Texas teen who is eyeing Phelps' records and took a break from his studies to break one. Maximus Williamson, a sophomore at Keller High School near Fort Worth, Texas, has had his heart set on breaking the Olympian's record since 2021, but came up short that year. This year, with another strong swimmer flanking him and coming up fast, he channeled his inner fish apparently because he shattered Phelps' national age group (15-16) record in the 400-yard individual medley—one of the toughest of the swim races.

In 2002, a 16-year-old Phelps set the NAG record for 400-yard IM with a time of 3:42.08; and Williamson came in at 3:39.83, breaking the 20-year record, according to a press release from the Keller Independent School District. Williamson, who swims for the Keller High School swim team, was competing in the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals competition in Austin and swimming for the Lakeside Aquatic Club at the time. "Breaking 40 [seconds] was a goal for me. I was so close to it last year … I think that's what pushed me the most," said the 16-year-old phenom.

Keep ReadingShow less
keller high school
Health

Psychologist explains why everyone feels exhausted right now and it makes so much sense

Psychologist Naomi Holdt beautifully explained what's behind the overarching exhaustion people are feeling and it makes perfect sense.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

It seems like most people are feeling wiped out these days. There's a reason for that.

We're about to wrap up year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's been a weird ride, to say the least. These years have been hard, frustrating, confusing and tragic, and yet we keep on keeping on.

Except the keeping on part isn't quite as simple as it sounds. Despite the fact that COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc, we've sort of collectively decided to move on, come what may. This year has been an experiment in normalcy, but one without a testable hypothesis or clear design. And it's taken a toll. So many people are feeling tired, exhausted, worn thin ("like butter scraped over too much bread," as Bilbo Baggins put it) these days.

But why?

Keep ReadingShow less
psychology
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

From preschool philosophers to peek-a-boo parrots to dancing daddies, here's this week's roundup of joy.

studioroman/Canva, @nancylestock/TikTok,@katyrobinbird/Instagram

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy.

Here we are at the end of another year on this beautiful rock hurtling through space and, as always, it's been an eventful one.

We started the year with everyone obsessed with Wordle, then congratulated the guy who created it for his million-dollar deal with The New York Times. Russia invaded Ukraine and we witnessed the world rally behind the Ukrainian people. We said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, the world's second-longest reigning monarch. We said hello to galaxies we'd never seen before, thanks to the James Webb telescope.

As we head into 2023, let's remind ourselves that, no matter what the people who profit off of polarization try to sell us, there is far more that unites us than divides us. Our human family may have hard problems to solve, but look how far we've come. There's so much we can do when we recognize our oneness and work together to make our world a better place.

Keep ReadingShow less
uplifting
Parenting

Mom reveals strangers' unsolicited parenting advice caused extreme anxiety

Other moms joined in by sharing their own stories.

Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash

Mom reveals strangers' unsolicited parenting advice caused anxiety.

What is it about birthing a human that makes other people feel the need to offer you advice you didn't ask for? It's one thing to hear it from family members or friends, but some of the most condescending advice comes from strangers on the street or on the internet.

One mom's experience with unsolicited advice from strangers caused her to have extreme anxiety about leaving the house. In the video, TikTok creator Young Mi Mayer explains that the young mom in the video she stitched was being yelled at by a stranger for not having a jacket on her toddler.

She breaks down how babies and toddler are experts in communicating with their mom when they're uncomfortable, and says to her followers, "If you don't have kids you might not know this but like, children of that age, babies and toddlers are biologically built to express any level of discomfort and pain to their mother."

Keep ReadingShow less
mom shaming
Pop Culture

Mariah Carey calls video of an autistic kid singing 'All I Want for Christmas Is You’ pure 'JOY'

It was #AutisticJoy on full display.

via Wikimedia Commons

Mariah Carey singing "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at Disney World.

One of the most common misconceptions about people diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is that they are emotionless. The disorder exists on a spectrum, so everyone is different, but people with ASD experience the same emotions as everyone else and sometimes more intensely.

“Sometimes, an individual with autism may display their emotions differently than one might expect, but this does not mean they are emotionless,” Autism Learning Partners wrote. “Some individuals with autism may internalize their feelings, not as a direct result of autism, but because of external factors such as bullying or trauma.”

A viral video posted by mother Jennifer White-Johnson shows that people with ASD have no problem experiencing emotions and when that’s mixed with self-confidence can result in eruptions of pure, unbridled joy.

Keep ReadingShow less
autism
Trending Stories