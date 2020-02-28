popular

Pennsylvania man's wilderness camera captures all walks of life crossing log bridge

via Bob's Pennsylvania Wildlife Camera

Robert Bush Sr. is an avid outdoorsman who runs a Facebook page called "Bob's Pennsylvania Wildlife Camera."

He set up a secret camera on a log that lays across a steam to capture footage of all the different animals that walked across it. The result is a relaxing video featuring all sorts of wildlife including a black bear, chipmunk, coyote, turkey, and great horned owl.

You may have noticed the video is called "The Log 2." Well, here's the original.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
the log movie
Trending Stories