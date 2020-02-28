popular
Pennsylvania man's wilderness camera captures all walks of life crossing log bridge
02.28.20
Robert Bush Sr. is an avid outdoorsman who runs a Facebook page called "Bob's Pennsylvania Wildlife Camera."
He set up a secret camera on a log that lays across a steam to capture footage of all the different animals that walked across it. The result is a relaxing video featuring all sorts of wildlife including a black bear, chipmunk, coyote, turkey, and great horned owl.
You may have noticed the video is called "The Log 2." Well, here's the original.
