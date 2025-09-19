Pedro Pascal's bond with his sister proves that a huge age gap might even make you closer
There's a 17-year spread between them.
Even movie and TV stars like Pedro Pascal have bad days and self-doubt. Pascal, who has been working steadily for decades but gained extra popularity in recent years for his work in The Last of Us and Gladiator 2, says he faces "existential issues" about being 50. (Rumor has it Pedro even turned down an offer to be People's Sexiest Man Alive.)
Ironically, it's his much younger sister, 33-year-old Lux, who snaps him out of it. The two have a beautiful sibling bond. In an upcoming piece for Elle Magazine, Pedro interviewed Lux and it's clear from the jump that their 17-year age difference is partly what makes their bond so special.
The two were parted early on in life. Lux's parents moved her back to their native country of Chile when she was just three years old, with Pedro staying in the States. Shortly after, their mom tragically passed away, which was terribly difficult on the whole family, including their other siblings.
So, when Pedro asked Lux what her favorite memory growing up was, it wasn't surprising that her immediate answer was visits from him. "I just remember every time you would fly in, it felt like Christmas Day—when you are a kid, and you’re going to open all these presents, and you can’t sleep the night before because you’re just too excited."
After Lux is asked what is the best advice they've shared with one another, she insists Pedro answer first. He says, "Something different every day. Especially in a period where I am facing existential issues around age, you’re the first person to empower me and to give me confidence, to the point where your lack of patience for it is what gives me confidence. Because you’re just like, 'Enough is enough. You’re the shit,' and you’re the person I believe the most, so that keeps me going."
Lux's answer is so vulnerable. "I just remember this one moment. I don’t want to give too much context about it, but I just called you crying and you were just saying no, shaking your head. Because I was telling you about what was making me cry, but you were just like, 'Just be yourself. People will see it eventually. Just be yourself.' And I was just like, Yes, he’s right."
Lux identified as non-binary for some time and in 2021 publicly came out as a transgender woman. Before Lux transitioned, Pedro wrote a play called Flaca Loves Bone and sweetly shares that Lux was his muse. "I wrote that in 2009. But when I’m building things in my imagination, I see you before I see myself."
Again, having an older sibling in Pedro helped her not only follow her dreams of becoming an actress, but also to help her make sense out of transitioning. Lux tells him, "Not only did you give me artistic tools, but I remember thinking that if there was anyone in the family who knew who I was before the rest of the people did, I just knew that you knew."
Even when she was a teen—when Pedro was well into his 30s—he saw her completely. Lux shares how protective Pedro was, claiming that when asked why, he said, "Uh, yeah, it’s because you’re my little sister." Lux shares, "I don’t know if you even remember that moment, but it was just so affirming for me to be like, Yeah, he knows. He knows who I am. You were treating me like your little sister from the very beginning."
Their bonding despite their age difference isn't just about Pedro being older. It just helps them see each other with fresh perspective. Pedro noted in an interview with Esquire, "My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”
Associate professor Dan Erickson at Arizona State University discusses the importance of sibling bonds in Jennifer Moore's article, "The Science of Sibling Dynamics." He notes, "It’s the most enduring because it is typically the longest consistent relationship. Although parents and romantic partners may often have a deeper relationship, siblings typically outlast both, as they are more likely to be present near the beginning and end of life."
Erickson goes on to discuss family dynamics and sibling rivalry, the latter being something Pedro and Lux never seemed to have. In fact, their "them against the world" attitude is a breath of fresh air these days. Perfectly exemplified, when Pedro asks Lux what their movie reboot should be, they settle on "a sibling version of Thelma and Louise."