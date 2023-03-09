'The Last of Us' fans are gushing over Pedro Pascal's touching letter to Bella Ramsey
Cue instant tears.
HBO’s “The Last of Us” has been considered a wild success by both fresh audiences and fans of the video game on which it's based. This is thanks in no small part to the heartfelt chemistry shared between actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who play Joel, a father haunted by tragedy, and Ellie, a young girl he must protect through a post-apocalyptic, zombie-ridden world.
That father-daughter bond apparently exists offscreen as well. On Mar 6 HBO’s Twitter account posted a behind-the-scenes video where Pascal showered his co-star with praise, saying, "I call her Bellie and she’s my blessing. It was a match made in heaven, and I love her.” That video was then retweeted by Ramsey, who wrote, “HOW I MISS YOU I really really miss you. My Pedge.” Sweetness overload, am I right?
But that exchange has nothing on a truly touching letter Pascal wrote to Ramsey towards the end of filming Season 1, which is leaving fans in absolute tears.
The letter was first mentioned by Ramsey in October 2022 in an interview with USA Today. However, it has taken on new life after resurfacing on TikTok and being viewed over 2 million times.
The letter reads: "How interesting that something so huge and life-changing should happen so early in your life and so late in mine."
@onceuponintatooine I am not emotional, you are. We need to protect Pedro at all costs. @Once Upon In Tatooine #pedropascal#bellaramsey#thelastofus♬ The Last of Us - Gustavo Santaolalla
The letter poignantly illustrated how both actors came into their iconic roles at completely different chapters of their careers. Ramsey and Pascal each arguably made their breakthrough during “Game of Thrones,” but Pascal, at 47, had already been pursuing the dream for much of his life before becoming a household name. Ramsey, by comparison, is only 19 and already a star.
“I thought it was a really sweet observation and I just had the best time,” Ramsey told USA Today.
She’s not the only one to think so. Fans flooded the comments section sharing how the letter made a huge impact.
“I’m gonna cry until I puke oh my god,” one person wrote. “This has the same vibes of your dad teaching you something and ending it with ‘I’m not always gonna be here.’”
Another added, “I’m gonna have a breakdown over this now.”
Seriously, read these comments. People are losing it.
“I cried myself to sleep and woke up and this video was still playing 😳.”
“Oh well that made my heart bleed.”
“I'm totally not crying rn i love their relationship sm.”
“No why am i literally in tears right now this Pedro pascal effect has to be studied 😰😭😭😰😰😰😰😭😭😭😩😩😩.”
As we approach the season finale airing on March 12, perhaps it is a good thing to soak up all the Joel and Ellie goodness we can get. It’s lovely to see that Pascal and Ramsey are enjoying themselves just as much as everybody else is enjoying their performance.