News anchor comically roasted by her own parents after they saw her high-fashion outfit on air
"I know they couldn’t wait for you to get off air."
There is nothing quite like being roasted by the people who love you most. That's exactly what happened to Little Rock, Arkansas News Anchor Faith Woodard when her parents watched her live broadcast. The former college basketball player can be seen in a screen grab from her morning broadcast with THV 11 wearing a sleek professional look, standing behind the desk with two other anchors.
What Woodard and the wardrobe department likely saw as a professional, high-fashion look did not impress her parents. The anchor was feeling confident about the outfit choice. In her post about the incident, she shares that she received a lot of compliments from others about the look. The outfit consisted of a black bodysuit covered by a black dressy poncho and red pants with a statement button closure.
Modern TV news studio, ready for broadcast.Photo credit: Canva
It was a whole look fit for Fashion Week, but when she called her parents after her segment was over, they proceeded to lovingly tease her. Woodard shares what happened in a social media post, writing, "I thought I had on a very cute outfit yesterday. I got sooooo many good compliments. I get on the phone with my parents and my dad says 'I see you had on your Batman outfit today.'"
This is where you'd think Woodard's mom would come to the rescue and tell Woodard's dad to leave her alone and, in a way, she did—just not in the way one would expect. Instead, Woodard relays her mom's response, which is equally as amusing, "Then my mom says, 'No that’s Darth Vader.'"
The local news anchor thought the entire exchange was hilarious, and so did all the commenters on her post. While some may view parents teasing their child as negative, it's actually a positive bonding experience when done playfully. According to research, "Playful teasing is interesting psychologically in that it has potential to create mutual amusement. A shared humorous experience is an interaction of positive affective valence and may strengthen social bonds. Hence, playful teasing is noteworthy because of its implications for higher socio-cognitive abilities, as well as its potential relevance to the origins and functions of humour."
Star Wars No GIF Giphy
Playful teasing is especially more effective when done with older children because they're more likely to view the interaction as mutually humorous. At this stage in Woodard's life, she is likely well aware that her parents love her deeply, which made it easier to join in on the harmless ribbing. Commenters enjoyed the exchange between the parents and their daughter and joined in for a laugh, with one person saying, "And it's both parents joking on you which makes it funnier. I'm thinking momma gone say leave my baby alone but nooo momma thew in she looks like Dath[sic] Vader....I HOLLOWED."
Another shared her own fashion faux pas, writing, "Baby, I thought I was cute one day with my black fedora hat and black peacoat and my husband called me Darkwing duck. I never wore that combo again."
darkwing duck 90s GIF Giphy
Someone else writes, "If your parents don’t cook you when you think you’re fly….are they really your parents?! I know they couldn’t wait for you to get off air."
"Looks like a judges robe. They are out of order with those jokes," one person laughs.
Another simply couldn't resist joining in on the joke, saying, "Well i for one would like to thank you for delivering the news to the Imperial Army and the Galactic Empire. Let people know if they gonna keep running their mouth, their gonna get some of that lightsaber action! You look like the most feared Sith Lord in Brooklyn."