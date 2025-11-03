Only child asks friends what it's like growing up with siblings. They showed her instead.
This viral comment perfectly sums up the hilarious, 30-second "crash course" she received: "She got an entire childhood in less than a minute."
Ahhh, siblings. Sometimes they're your best friends and other times your living room turns into an MMA octagon over the remote control. If you grew up with brothers and sisters, it's hard to imagine what it would be like to be an only child. (That's not to say you didn't dream about it when your sister stole your favorite shirt for the 30th time.)
If you didn't grow up with siblings, however, it can feel pretty impossible to imagine what life is like with them. While those of us with siblings sometimes daydreamed about being an only, only children likely also had moments where they dreamt of having a brother or sister, not realizing the literal torment siblings can inflict on each other.
TikTok creator Lonnie IIV recently posted a video of himself with two other friends seemingly out to lunch. One of the friends asks what it was like to grow up with siblings and in less than a minute, she realized she lucked out being an only child because her two guy friends gave her a crash course in sibling behavior.
Siblings play as the sun setsCanva
"She got an entire childhood in less than a minute."
In the clip, Lonnie asked if she wanted her drink but then promptly told her she didn't want it before swirling his fingers around in her cup. This prompted the other friend to throw his balled-up straw paper at her before repeatedly dipping chopsticks into her soup. The woman just laughed and looked seemingly confused at the nonsense her guy friends were displaying. Of course, no sibling experience would be complete without the classic "stop touching me" added for a little pizzazz.
"She got an entire childhood in less than a minute," one user wrote.
A different user said, "This is so accurate."
Young siblings play on the sidewalkCanva
The comment thread was full of childhood sibling...nostalgia?
Other commenters started sharing the things they did to their siblings or vice versa. The comment thread was full of sibling...nostalgia? Seems weird to look back on those memories with fondness, yet here we are.
Honestly, my brother used to ask if he could have a bite of my food, and when I said no, he would just lick it before asking again. In turn, when my brothers wouldn't let me play video games with them, I would pinch my arm until it turned red and run out of the room crying to tell my mom they hit me.
Kids are weird, but thankfully there are usually doses of love in between the madness. If you grew up with siblings, you'll likely appreciate the video below. Or it'll give you flashbacks. It's a toss-up. If you don't have siblings, you may feel the need to have us evaluated. We turned out alright...mostly.
@lonnieiiv Don’t ask, just bring it
♬ original sound - Lonnie
This article originally appeared two years ago.