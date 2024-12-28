3-step 'old man test' may predict a lot about your lifespan
Can you do this without cheating?
The TikTokers are at it again. This time, they're standing on one foot and trying not to fall over while they put on their socks and shoes. It might seem silly (and it definitely looks silly), but this latest social media challenge could actually reveal a lot about your health. Affectionately dubbed the 'Old Man Test' (or something the 'Old Person Test'), fitness trainer Chris Hinshaw initially developed the idea all the way back in 2021 as a way to test a person's balance, coordination, and biological age. It's been going viral ever since.
What is the 'Old Man Test'? How to try it at home
You've probably heard of similar challenges and tests like the famous sit-stand or sit-rise test, where you're challenged to sit down on the ground and stand back up again without using your hands and arms. Doing so successfully requires good balance, strength, stability, coordination, and even heart-health — making it a good indicator of how long you might expect to live.
There's also the bar-hang test, which posits that if you can dead hang from a pull-up bar for about 30-60 seconds, you're in good shape when it comes to how well you might age.
The Old Man Test is a lot like those, but some might say it's even more challenging. It consists of three-steps, which makes it unique:
Step One: Standing barefoot on one leg, reach down and grab your sock off the floor, then slide it onto the raised foot
Step Two: Still balancing on one foot, reach down and grab your shoe from the floor, and slide it on over the sock
Step Three: Still balancing, tie the shoe completely before lowering your foot back to the floor.
Now, if that wasn't hard enough, repeat for the other leg!
You can search TikTok or any social media for #oldmantest and see dozens of videos over the years of people attempting the challenge. You'll see men, women, young, and old alike doing it with varying levels of success. I even saw one challenge where the whole family, from pre-teen to grandma, all attempted the test at the same time!
Passing the test means your balance, core strength, flexibility, and coordination are looking good. Failing? Well...
@dr.tommymartin
Can you do this? Who remembers the old man test?
Why balance says so much about your health
One of the key similarities between many of the viral "longevity tests" is how good your balance is. Good balance has been correlated with living a longer life again and again in scientific studies. Why is that always the common denominator, and why does it tell us so much about how long we might live?
First, there's the obvious. The older we get, the more likely we are to fall, and the more likely those falls are to seriously hurt us. Having great coordination and balance keeps us safe from those accidental spills.
But the importance of balance goes deeper. It's such a foundational component of our health because it helps us maintain good posture as we get older, keeps our legs and cores strong, and can even help with our cognitive function.
If you have trouble with the sit-rise test or the Old Man Test, don't worry — balance is something that can be trained and improved.
Regular exercise and mobility work can help, as can balance-specific training like working with balance balls or doing one-legged exercises. Even long walks have been shown to improve balance. It could also be related to an issue with vision, the inner ear, or brain function — which, again, is why testing your balance and coordination is such an excellent indicator of overall health.
Also, don't take any viral fitness challenge as gospel. Some people are naturally less mobile and flexible than others due to limitations in their joints and muscles, and their inability to complete these tests may have nothing to do at all with fitness levels or overall health. So no, you aren't doomed to die young if you can't tie your shoe while balancing on one foot.
That doesn't mean it's not fun to give it a try!