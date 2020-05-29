After grueling hospital shifts, nurses head to the front line of protests to offer aid
For the past few months, the world has been rightfully praising the nurses, doctors, and other medical workers serving on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic. And now, nurses in Minneapolis have taken heroism to the next level.
A video shared by Joshua Potash on Twitter shows nurses in scrubs helping administer aid to protesters calling for justice for George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis this week.
"This is amazing," Potash wrote. "Nurses have been going straight to protests after long COVID shifts to help treat people hit with tear gas and rubber bullets."
This week, we saw protests in Minneapolis erupt over Floyd's murder, with some protesters being met with tear gas and rubber bullets.
In the video Potash shared, nurses in blue scrubs are shown with bottles of what appears to be milk, which helps relieve the sting of tear gas.
Commenters responding on Twitter praised the nurses for volunteering their time and energy:
"Stunningly beautiful act of kindness. Nurses deserve more than what we give them in salary and in attitude."
"Nurses are the greatest thing in humanity."
"Pre-Covid, nurses were always left out of Hometown Heroes praise, at least here on Long Island. It was always about teachers, cops and firemen. Maybe its time to add in nurses."
"If the @TIME person of the year isn't the American nurse throw the whole damn magazine away."
Mister Rogers told us to look for the helpers in tough times. From a novel virus pandemic to the impact of civil unrest, nurses are there as the helpers, soothing wounds and saving lives. These are the heroes of our era, and they deserve all the gratitude and praise we can throw at them.
