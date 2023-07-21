+
Health

ICU nurse pleads with people to skip riding motorized scooters. Other professionals agree.

"Am a dentist. Can confirm."

ICU nurse; motorized scooters; scooter injuries; motorcycle injuries
Alex Negroe|Canva and Nurse Chen|TikTok

ICU nurse begs people to stop riding motorized scooters.

Certain professions allow you to get a closer look at things that others may not be privy to. This insider knowledge can cause you to be skeptical or appear to be a bit of a buzz kill when someone is simply attempting to have fun.

No one wants to think about all of the terrible things that can go wrong every time they do something they enjoy, but maybe we should listen a little closer to the experts. Chances are high that the professional who has seen behind the curtain isn't trying to ruin your fun, they're only trying to help keep you informed and safe.

Recently, an ICU nurse took to social media to plead with people to stop riding motorized scooters. No, not the ones older people and people with limited or no use of their legs use to get around. The scooters she's talking about are the ones that you see on the roads, sometimes holding up traffic because they can only go so fast. They look fun, but according to her, everyone should stay away.

Chenedy, who goes by Nurse Chen on TikTok, uploaded a video after working a night in neural trauma, imploring people to stay away from scooters.

"I had a patient a little while ago, younger than me, I'm 26, on a motorized scooter. Fell, broke their back, now they're paralyzed. Younger than me." Chenedy says. "I had another patient, motorized scooter, fell. Traumatic brain injury with a midline shift. Had to go to the OR to get their skull removed. A craniotomy. A hemi-cranny."

Chenedy shouted during several parts of the video but looking at the comments, it becomes clear that she's not alone in her concerns.

"I'm married to an ICU RN. Nothing is fun anymore," someone confesses.

"Am a dentist. Can confirm," a dentist writes.

"As an EMT...I be trying to tell them," another says.

But the support isn't just coming from professionals or people married to health care professionals. Several people who have been in accidents are also lending their support to this message.

"As someone who had a helmet on and still got a traumatic brain injury, everyone please be very careful if you do decide to ride a scooter," one person writes.

"I agree! I had two traumas back to back both motorized scooters," a commenter shares.

The consensus is that while motorized scooters look like a lot of fun, they're extremely dangerous. Some of the injuries described by medical professionals and others are a bit jarring due to the graphic images they can conjure. Seems like wearing a helmet and pads isn't much protection when you're traveling at a much higher speed than you would be when pedaling a bicycle.

If you're going to ride a scooter, do so in the safest way possible, but maybe the opinion of professionals will help you weigh if it's worth the risk. Check out her warning below.

@nurse.chen

Im literally begging you #icunurse #traumanurse #birdscooter #themoreyouknow #nursesoftiktok #foryoy #fyp

scooter injuries
