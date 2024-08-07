+
Pop Culture

New Zealand women's rugby team celebrates unprecedented Olympic win with a chilling haka

What a powerful way to celebrate victory.

paris olympics, olympics, rugby, haka, new zealand, olympics rugby
NBC Sports/Youtube

The haka always packs an emotional punch.

There’s no shortage of haka footage on social media, each as viscerally compelling as the last. And while this traditional Māori dance, consisting of exaggerated facial features and vigorous percussive gestures, might often be viewed as exclusively for male warriors preparing for battle, it is performed by both men and women.

And if there’s any doubt as to whether or not an all-female haka is every bit as breathtaking, just take a look at the one carried out by New Zealand’s rugby team after their Olympic gold medal win. Yowza.

After defeating Canada's team 19-12 (not to mention becoming first women's rugby team to secure back to back Olympic golds) the Black Ferns made their way back to the field to celebrate their victory in arguably the coolest way ever.

paris olympics, olympics, rugby, haka, new zealand, olympics rugbyThe Black Ferns celebrate their unprecedented win with a traditioanl Māori haka. NBC Sports/Youtube

That’s at least how viewers seemed to feel about it. Whether noting the haka’s ability to always pack an emotional punch to sharing gratitude that the Māori people were able to celebrate this part of their culture, folks were notably moved.

Check out some of the lovely comments:

“Hakas always give me chills. The emotions it conveys can transcend culture. Full respect for these ladies.”

“It’s beautiful how the Kiwis, no matter their own race, pay respect to the beautiful Māori culture by performing the Haka at every event. The spirit of the Māori is in all of them and you can see it in their faces.”

“Why am I crying? The emotion transmitted through their voices, movements and facial expressions is so much. I don't know how to process the way this makes me feel. I've watched it so many times.”

“Love that they can honor their heritage and culture in a time of victory. Haka always makes me emotional and I feel privileged to watch it. It's like experiencing a sacred moment every time.”


paris olympics, olympics, rugby, haka, new zealand, olympics rugbyThe haka is heavily associated with rugby, often performed just before a game.NBC Sports/Youtube

“It is so beautiful to see them together as a team celebrating a gold medal win but never forgetting their culture and honoring it with a Haka dance for the world to see and enjoy.”

“They should now get another medal for: ‘Best Medal Award Celebration.’"

“Now THIS personifies the Olympics! Strength, unity, team. Way to go, ladies! You are inspiring!

“So powerful - so grateful to see that they were allowed to honor their heritage at this incredible moment in their lives! Also - very moving to see that ALL of them were a part of it. It was an honor to watch this. ️”

“This will never get old. So many emotions & a powerful expression of a centuries old tradition.”

“This brought tears to my eyes, they have died to preserve their culture and every time they perform it I hope their ancestors are singing along.”

You can watch the whole thing here.

