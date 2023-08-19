Cat owner put a first person camera on their collar and accidentally filled the world with delight
Mr. Kitters' point of view is highly entertaining.
Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a cat? To watch the world from less than a foot off the ground, seeing and hearing things humans completely miss, staring out the window for hours while contemplating one of your nine lives?
Well, thanks to one person, we need wonder no more—at least about what-they're-seeing part.
The TikTok channel Mr. Kitters the Cat (@mr.kitters.the.cat) gives us a cat's-eye view of the world with a camera attached to Mr. Kitters' collar. And the result is an utterly delightful POV experience that takes us through the daily adventuring of the frisky feline as he wanders the yard.
In a video titled "Spicy cats," which has more than 74 million views on TikTok, we begin with the cutest cat sneeze ever. Then we hear Mr. Kitters' meow as we walk with him through the grass before the scene switches to a thrilling, yowling cat chase he witnesses across the yard (while tucking himself even more securely under the bush he's in).
The best is seeing his kitty paws as he walks and then digs in the mulch. And there's apparently something very exciting that needs to be pounced on right along a chain link fence.
Watch and enjoy:
The commenters made their delight known.
"I love how he saw the cat fight and was like that's not my business today," wrote one person.
"WHEN HE DIGS WITH HIS LIL PAWS," declared another.
"People: Cats only meow at humans." Mr Kitters -Meows at everything-" wrote another.
And of course, countless people responded simply to the sneeze with "Bless you."
Mr. Kitters has other POV videos as well. This one demonstrates how chatty he is and shows his black cat buddy as well.
It really sounds like he says, "Let me in," doesn't it?
And this "extreme sports" video is riveting.
It's funny how something as simple as putting a camera around the neck of a cat can draw in tens of millions of people. We're all so curious about the lives of the creatures we see every day, and the adorable quirkiness of cat behavior is a big part of why we keep them as companions in the first place. Seeing the world through their point of view is just one more way we can enjoy and learn about our pet friends.
This article originally appeared on 6.15.23
