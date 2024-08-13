Mom shares lifesaving advice after her son got the car seatbelt locked around his neck
"You panic."
Kids get into some pretty scary situations. They oftentimes let curiosity take over thanks to their limited impulse control but this can lead to dangerous scenarios that require intervention. Whether it's a banister on a staircase, a fork in the toaster or trying to stick a bead up their nose, kids find a way to get into some interesting situations often leaving the parents confused and panicked.
Recently a mom shared that her son was playing with the seatbelt when he got it tangled around his neck. The thing about seatbelts is, they're designed to lock to protect you in an accident. So when the little boy pulled all the slack out of the seatbelt while playing and then let go, the seatbelt locked around his neck.
This caused the seatbelt to tighten every time the boy moved no matter what he tried to do. Once the mom realized what was happening behind her, she attempted to free her child which proved to be difficult. Thankfully, eventually the child was freed but not before causing a panic for everyone involved. The story prompted another mom to share her own harrowing tale and how she is now always prepared in the event that it happens again.
Raising Cultures is a social media account that shares about their blended family through adoption. The mom, who is also a licensed therapist, shares about when her oldest son found himself tangled in the seatbelt as well. She explains that her son was about six at the time when he wrapped the seatbelt around his neck out of boredom while she was driving down the road.
"By the time we pulled into the parking lot and I'm like, 'okay everybody get out the car,' honey Aiden was wrapped up, tied up, tangled up, swallowed up by the [expletive] seatbelt. Baby the way I jumped out of that [expletive] mom van...honey I start slinging doors open and they automatic," she says in part as she physically animates the story.
@raisingcultures Kids be scaring the hell out of us man! @Bree glad your son is okay 🫶🏾❤️ #raisingcultures #momsoftiktok #awareness #boymomlife #minivlog #therapytiktok #familyvlogger ♬ original sound - Raising Cultures|Blended Fam
At the time she couldn't get the seatbelt off of her child's neck. It took her husband to essentially rip through the seatbelt to free the little boy. Due to her experience and the recent video shared by the other frieghtened mom, she decided to share with others a PSA about how dangerous it can be for seatbelts to get tangled around children's necks. The mom also took the time to show off her seatbelt cutter that she now keeps in her car.
In fact, she says she keeps a seatbelt cutter in her car, her husband's car and in the cars of her two older daughters just to avoid this same situation happening again. Seatbelt cutters are handy when you live near water and cross bridges on a daily basis. It allows you to be prepared for an emergency that might result in your car being submerged in water, but as these two scary instances prove, these may be things the average parent wants to keep on hand.
There doesn't seem to be a way to release the seatbelt once it's tangled so tightly around a child without cutting it and since these things seem to occur when children are bored, keeping a seatbelt cutter in the car may be the best solution.