A mom called her partner a 'blue heeler husband' and Bluey fans are smitten
Move over, golden retriever boyfriends.
By now you've probably heard of the elusive "golden retriever boyfriend." The concept has been explained and remixed on TikTok and analyzed by therapists over and over, but if you've ever met a real-life golden retriever, you probably get the idea. Loyal, fun-loving, affectionate—maybe not the smartest tool in the shed, and perhaps a little clingy. But overall, Verywell Mind describes the golden retriever boyfriend as "outgoing, easily excited, and game to do just about anything (yes, even the embarrassing things too) ... the classic fairytale story IRL. It's the handsome man who is so unbelievably in love with you and doesn’t want to leave your side. ...You're in a relationship with someone warm, optimistic, loyal, kind, and appreciative."
Can't get too much better than that, right? Wrong!
One mom recently went viral for nominating an even better male partner/dog breed metaphor: The blue heeler.
Presenting Bandit Heeler, the original blue heeler husband. Giphy
Kiersten Lyons started casually referring to her partner as her "blue heeler husband" online, particularly in a series of hilarious Instagram reels where he takes her out for coffee dates under ridiculously silly pretenses, and commenters immediately asked the natural question: What the heck is a 'blue heeler husband'?
So she made another video offering up her explanation, which was about as self-explanatory as it gets. The reel showed a montage of footage of her husband, Bradley, being a big ol' goofball: Dancing with the kids, speaking in funny accents, making everyone in the house laugh. And, of course, the footage also featured clips of Bradley's ultimate hero and inspiration: Bandit Heeler from the hit show, Bluey.
The caption at the end of Lyon's video says it all:
"Ridiculously playful, thoughtful, committed, doesn't like to be late, Bandit in human form, AKA the BEST"
Yes, the "blue heeler husband" is an ode to TV's finest dad: Bandit Heeler, the true star of Bluey, himself. The funniest and most loving dad perhaps in the history of all of television, the master game-inventor, the GOAT. I like to imagine Lyons' concept as the final form of the golden retriever boyfriend when he becomes a father. It's also worth noting that the blue heeler—the real-life dog breed—is best known as a hardworking, intelligent, loyal, and eager to please family pet. While Bandit from Bluey is known best for his silliness, those more subtle traits are just as important.
Turns out, 'blue heeler husbands' are everywhere.
Lyon's explanation reel racked up over 100,000 views on Instagram, and Bluey fans everywhere are so on board. Comments poured in from moms who have their very own Bandit at home:
"Aww I have one of those to ! 😂 best breed you could get"
"got one of these at home myself! It's the best! The very very best!"
"Omg that’s my man too!"
Blue heeler husbands understand the power of play.Giphy
It's hard to overstate how much the show Bluey has done for dads. It's the best representation fathers have had in movies and television in decades. The show has simultaneously spotlighted all the incredible, hands-on, involved, loving dads out there while also inspiring all of us to be at our best.
Is it completely realistic to be 'always on' the way Bandit and Chilli are in the show? Definitely not. But a lot of fathers (and mothers) have been inspired to say 'Yes' to their kids just a little more often after following Bandit's lead, to be just a little more playful and imaginative, and that is making a huge different in this generation of kids' lives.
(The data backs this up. Millennial dads are spending about 3 times as much time with their kids as previous generations. Bluey isn't fully responsible, of course, but I absolutely believe the show has played a part in reshaping dad's attitudes toward parenting.)
Where do you find your own blue heeler man? Though they're becoming more common, you may still have to weed through a few...less desirable breeds. Lyons, an author, has a memoir coming out that she describes as "a romcom in real life" and the story of "how did I get to having an amazing husband who takes me out for coffee dates.” The book promises a lot of heartbreak along the way but, much like an episode of Bluey, you can probably expect a happy (and extremely silly) ending.