Science
According to science, there is no difference between a "male" brain and a "female" brain
It's a great reminder that gendering activities and behaviors is a bunch of bunk.
07.28.23
Have you ever heard that women are "hardwired" to have better memories? Or that men are "naturally" better at navigating?
Sure, they're just stereotypes, but they're coming from somewhere. And for a long time we've been led to believe that men's and women's brains are fundamentally different, so why couldn't blanket statements like these hold some truth?