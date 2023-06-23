+
Man investigating suspicious scammer emails leads to him changing the lives of two people

Instead of deleting his spam emails, he responded and made two friends in the process.

CBS|YouTube

Man investigating suspicious email helps possible scammers.

Just about everyone gets those scam emails, whether it's a Nigerian prince promising you hundreds of thousands of dollars if you just send him money first or someone asking you to click a link to claim a prize you didn't actually win. The scams are intricate and sophisticated, often savvy enough to fool someone who has grown up with the internet. But not every email in your spam folder is from someone attempting to scam you.

At least that's what one man discovered. Ben Taylor decided to dig a little deeper into a suspected scammer that contacted him, but instead of just doing a Google search, Taylor responded to the man. After some back and forth, Taylor learned the man, Joel, did in fact live in Liberia and was reaching out to people for help with business advice.

Now, Taylor didn't just hand over money to a previously thought-to-be scammer. He did something even more unexpected. Taylor helped Joel make a booklet about his life and sold it online so his new friend could make his own money.

Eventually, Taylor went to visit Joel in Liberia after the booklet earned enough money for the man to put a new roof on his home. But Joel wasn't the only person Taylor helped.

A few years after meeting Joel and being inundated with help requests, the inquisitive helper responded to another email that had been declared a scam years ago. Once again, the "scam" turned out to not be a scam at all, and Taylor was once again on a mission to help a stranger. Watch the remarkable story below.

People born before 1990 are sharing their now-useless but 100 percent nostalgic skills

For instance, recording songs on tape from the radio while yelling at the DJ to shut up during the intro.

Canva, Veronica Lorine on Unsplash, Julentto Photography on Unsplash

From holding the phone on your shoulder to folding a map to knowing what "cornflower" and "goldenrod" are, here are pre-Y2K skills at their finest.

Hey there, millennials! Welcome to the "Holy crapoly, I have real-life memories from 20 years ago!" club. It's a strangely disorienting milestone to reach when you find yourself starting sentences with "When I was young…" or "Back in my day…" isn't it?

Your Gen X elders have been here for a while, but even we have moments of incredulously calculating how the heck we've arrived at this place. Time is a tricky little jokester, isn't he?

To highlight how much has changed for middle-aged folks since we were young, a user on Reddit asked people born before 1990 what useless skills they possess that nobody has a need for anymore. It's both a hilarious trip down memory lane and a time capsule of life pre-Y2K. (Do kids these days even know what Y2K was? Gracious.)

If you're down for some good-old-days nostalgia, check out people's responses:

People are rallying to save Turner Classic Movies after rumors the beloved channel is at risk

TCM is home to some of history's most beloved movies.

Tenor.com

Don't mess with TCM

Cinema might be the epitome of commercial entertainment and a juggernaut of capitalism, but it is also a valuable art form. Since screening “Gone With the Wind” back in 1994, the television network Turner Classic Movies has celebrated the craftsmanship of filmmaking by airing timeless classics, foreign films and renowned art-house movies—all without a barrage of commercials, no less.

Despite being a brand associated with the past, TCM impressively appeals to both young and old audiences. This is due in part to focusing on education with guest introductions, documentaries, their Criterion Collection, and even their “Reframed” series that addressed problematic issues in certain Hollywood staples like “The Jazz Singer” and “My Fair Lady.”

British high schoolers try American Southern food for the first time and their minds are blown

"They look exactly like scones."

www.youtube.com

British high schoolers try southern food for the first time

Southern food is beloved by many, and those of us raised on it just consider it dinner, not a special cuisine. But since Southern food is pretty geographical, there are plenty of Americans who haven't had the opportunity to try authentic Southern food. There are a few soul food restaurants that get it right sprinkled across the country, but all are not created equal.

Since Southern cooking isn't available throughout all of America, it shouldn't be a surprise that it's not a staple across the pond. Josh Carrott, author of "Once Upon A Time in Carrottland," runs the YouTube channel Jolly, where he has people try new foods. He decided to invite a group of British schoolboys to try a few Southern staples. The boys are in year 9 in England, which means they're between the ages of 13 and 14.

Since Carrott isn't Southern, or even American for that matter, I can't say how the food was prepared. What I can say is that my very Southern grandmother would give the sausage gravy preparation the side eye, but other than that, it looked as authentic as possible.

10 things that made us smile this week

From delightful dancers to devoted delivery drivers to duck-loving doggos, here's this week's roundup of joy.

@zaidalbeiruti (via Upworthy/Instagram), @good.boy.ollie/TikTok, @createdbykrysti (via Upworthy/Instagram)

So much to smile about in this week's roundup

People are quite remarkable creatures, aren't we? We're capable of such goodness, altruism, compassion, creativity, joy—so many qualities that make the world a better place.

We're here to celebrate what makes humanity great, and this week's list of 10 things taps right into the heart of human awesomeness. (With a few adorable animals included as well, for good measure.)

If you're looking for a resaon to smile, we've got 10 of them for you right here. Enjoy!

Germany to pay Holocaust survivors over $1 billion in reparations. Here's where the money will go.

Over 128,000 people will receive some form of compensation.

via Stroop Report/Wikimedia Commons

Polish Jews captured by Germans during the suppression of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

The youngest Holocaust survivors are now in their late ‘70s, and the challenges that come with aging mean their needs have never been greater. That’s why the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany has agreed with the German Federal Ministry of Finance to provide $1.4 billion in direct compensation and social welfare services for survivors across the globe.

The agreement will bring the overall compensation that Germany has paid in Holocaust reparations to over $81 billion.

More than 128,000 Holocaust survivors will receive annual payments for the next 4 years of $1,370 per person for 2024, $1,424 for 2025, $1,479 for 2026 and $1,534 for 2027. The agreement also provides tens of millions for Holocaust education.

As the number of people who witnessed the Holocaust first-hand goes down every year, the greater the need to keep their memories alive to prevent it from happening again.

A growing trend has the majority of German men sitting to pee. Here's why.

There are two big reasons.

via Ralphs_Fotos/Pixabay and Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay

A symbol of a man using the restroom and the German flag

A sexist stereotype in America is that men who sit down to pee are less masculine than those who stand while urinating. Some even assume that men who sit down to pee have been emasculated by a woman who wanted to deprive them of their God-given right to pee while standing up.

It’s a little strange that some people’s masculinity is so closely tied to how they use the restroom, but it’s not an uncommon theme throughout the world.

The same stereotype exists in Germany, where men who sit to pee are known as sitzpinklers. However, due to a rapid change in public opinion regarding peeing standing up, most German men now pee sitting down, and being a sitzpinkler is much less of an insult.

