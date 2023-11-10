+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Humor

Guy takes scammer on an epic adventure that involved a priest, exorcism and a gift card

That will probably be the scammers last scam for a while.

scammers; social media hacking; Facebook scammers; viral stories; funny
Jeremy Roberts|Facebook

Guy makes up elaborate story when scammer messages him

Scammers are going to scam. This seems to be something that has rung true since the dawn of time and they just get more sophisticated with technology. If you're on social media platforms like Facebook, then you've inevitably seen friend's and loved ones lose their accounts to hackers or witnessed a scammer try to pretend to be them.

Usually people just alert others and move on from the experience but wouldn't it be fun to give them a run for their money while they try to take yours? Jeremy Roberts decided to do just that when his mom, Tami's Facebook profile was recently cloned by scammers. He took the potential scammer on a adventure with more twists and turns than a mystery novel.

The exchange started off innocent enough with the scammer writing, "Hello How are you doing," in messenger, not realizing that the message was being sent to Tami's son.


Roberts immediately engages pretending that he has no idea that he's not talking to the real Tami. By the next question, the scammer was asking for a favor from Roberts but before "Tami" can ask, Roberts asserts that he's busy with his brother Doug who thinks he's possessed b a demon. The brothers are supposedly on their way to meet with a priest to check out Doug's demon possession.

Jeremy Roberts|Facebook

You'd think hearing of a demon possession would make "Tami" pause. Instead the scammer posing as Tami continued right into their spiel about a "program" called Community Trust Foundation, but Roberts doesn't bite, he sticks to his bit about his brother being possessed. "Tami" sees an opening after Roberts says the priest sent him to the store for a crucifix and Pepto, though priest generally come equipped with their own crucifix.

Instead of being concerned about the potentially possessed brother or why a priest preparing to do an exorcism didn't have his own crucifix, "Tami" asked Roberts to buy Apple gift cards to upgrade their phone camera since he was in the store anyway. The scammer is persistent if nothing else. Of course Roberts agrees but continues to string the scammer along with the urgency of getting back to his possessed brother.

Jeremy Roberts|Facebook

After so much back and forth, the scammer got comfortable enough to start answering Roberts' random questions about the best type of medicine for an upset stomach. Eventually Roberts informed "Tami" that a demon was confirmed by the priest and he needed to get back to Doug. The entire time the persistent scammer kept asking about a $200 gift card while simultaneously answering questions about Doug's presumed possession. Shortly after Roberts posted the interaction, it quickly went viral and commenters can't get over the elaborate story and the scammer's persistence.

"That is the best exchange ever. That smoooooth transition for the gift card request," someone writes.

"Scamming someone and trying to cast out demons. Nope, Satan can't cast out Satan," another says.

"My 14 year old and I were screaming laughing “a picture of the demon?” Snort.," one woman laughs.

The entire exchange is so comical that you'd have to read the entire thing to get the full effect and the ending was definitely a jump scare, not to the reader but probably for the scammer.

From Your Site Articles
facebook scammers
Badge
Albertsons
O Organics
Family

Make a complete (and healthy) Friendsgiving dinner in less than an hour

Appetizer. Entree. Salad. Side. Dessert. 60 mins.

Canva

O Organics make eating organic affordable

True

Friendsgiving might have started as a novel alternative to Thanksgiving, but today it’s an American holiday in its own right.

For many, especially millennials and Gen Zers, Friendsgiving offers an opportunity to get creative with their celebrations without being obligated to outdated, even problematic traditions or having to break the bank.

However, some of us might not want to go to the extreme of only having pizza and beer. What if there were a way to balance the decadence of a traditional Thanksgiving meal while still keeping it easy and laid-back? And could we make it healthy too?

As it turns out, we can.

Here’s a super simple breakdown of what your next Friendsgiving prep could look like. An appetizer, salad, side, entree, and dessert. All done in an hour—even quicker if you assign certain dishes to different partygoers. #spreadsheetsrule

But wait, it gets better—all of these meals can be made organic at an affordable price, using O Organics® at Albertsons. O Organics helps shoppers find quality ingredients at reasonable prices every day of the year. Friendsgiving is no different.

Without further ado, let’s get cooking!

Appetizer: Charcuterie Board


Canva

Nothing quite hits like the fancy, grown-up version of Lunchables. Crackers, meats, cheeses, and various fancy toppings that can be combined in endless ways. The easiest form of culinary creativity there is.

You already know how to make one of these bad boys, but here’s a basic template if you’re needing a dose of inspo:

Meats: Some tasty choices here are salami, prosciutto, sausage, etc. I made a smaller-scale board and decided to go with salami. If you or your friends aren’t a fan of pork, sliced turkey or smoked salmon are some yummy alternatives.

Cheese: The possibilities are endless here. You can even opt for a dairy-free cheese option!

Bread or Crackers: Artfully arranged. Speedily snacked upon. Some O Organics options here and here.

Fillers: this is where the charcuterie really shines. Fill in the spaces with splashes of color and flavor. Be sure to go for both savory and sweet. That means olives, sliced cucumbers, bell peppers, nuts, and a vibrant array of fresh or dried fruit. A yummy fruit spread doesn’t hurt either.

Time: 5 min

Salad: Squash And Feta Salad

Ingredients:

(3-4 servings)

1 small red onion (O Organics sells them in a bag)

1 bag O Organics frozen Butternut Squash

6 cups fresh O Organics spinach, arugula, kale, or whatever salad green you like

1/4 cup O Organics pecans

1/4 cup O Organics Extra Virgin Olive Oil

O Organics Lemon and Olive Oil Salad Dressing

CrumbledO Organics Goat Cheese

Salt and pepper

Chop some onions. Sautee them in olive oil. Add a bag of frozen squash. Dress some salad greens with dressing. Add the onions and squash. Top with pecans, cheese, salt and pepper. Badda bing badda boom.

Time: 10 minutes

Side: Autumn Seasoned Air Fryer “Roasted” Potatoes

Canva

As any millennial will tell you, we love our air fryers. Nothing quite ticks all the quick, easy and healthy boxes quite like one. And if you haven’t yet had a perfectly crispy on the outside, buttery soft on the inside air fryer potato, then what are you waiting for?

Ingredients:

One 3 pound bag of O Organics red or russet potatoes—honestly any potato will do

2 Tablespoons O Organics olive oil

1 tsp Italian Seasoning

That’s it. No really.

Cut potatoes into one-inch pieces. Coat with olive oil. Sprinkle seasoning. Cook in an air fryer at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Toss the potatoes in the basket and continue to cook for 8-10 minutes or until tender and crisp.

Time: 20 minutes. TOPS.

Entree: Coconut Chicken Curry

cravingsomethinghealthy.com

Because who needs turkey? This one pot piéce de rèsistance is the very essence of Friendsgiving—unique, versatile and not without a little spice.

Being the entree, this dish calls for a few more ingredients, but is honestly not much more demanding. You’re basically looking at 15 minutes for prep, and about 30 minutes to simmer.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon O Organics olive oil

1 medium onion diced

2 teaspoons ginger minced

2 teaspoons green curry paste

2 teaspoons curry powder

2 cups O Organics Thai Style Curry Chicken Broth

1 large sweet potato peeled and cut into 1-inch dice

1 15-ounce can O Organics full-fat coconut milk

2 ½ cups O Organics cooked chicken breast

1 8.8 ounce package O Organics 7 Grains & Lentils Blend

1 16 ounce bag of O Organics frozen peas

½ teaspoon salt or to taste

Lime juice

Cilantro

Chopped O Organics cashews to garnish

Using a Dutch oven (or large pot with a lid), saute the onion and ginger in olive oil over medium heat, for about 4 minutes. Add the curry paste and curry powder and saute for one more minute.

Add the Thai Style Curry Chicken Broth and the diced sweet potato. Bring the mixture to a boil, and then cover with a lid, reduce the heat to medium-low and catch up with friends for 20 minutes while the dish simmers.

When the sweet potato is tender, shake the can of coconut milk well and pour it into the pot. Add the chicken, 7 Grains & Lentils Blend, and peas. Bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat and let the curry simmer for another 10 minutes.

Congrats! You are finished. You can add salt, lime juice, cilantro, extra curry powder/paste, or garnish with roasted cashews. Each bowl is customizable.

Time: 40 min

Dessert: Holiday Kettle Corn Bark

onbetterliving.com

Of course, you can always opt for pie, but sometimes people might want to opt for something a bit more bite-sized when it comes to desserts—especially after a hefty meal. This sweet and salty finger food does the trick quite nicely.

Ingredients:

1 bag (6 oz) O Organics Kettle Corn Organic Popcorn (about 9 cups)

1 bag (10 oz) O Organics Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

8 oz white chocolate, broken into small pieces

1 cup pistachios, roasted and salted

2/3 cup O Organics Dried Cranberries

2 tbsp O Organics Organic Coconut Oil

1 tsp salt

Line a 12x17-inch baking sheet with wax or parchment paper. Spread kettle corn on the lined baking sheet in one thin single layer. Put the semi-sweet chocolate chips with 1 tablespoon coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave in 30-second intervals until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Drizzle the melted chocolate evenly over kettle corn, reserving about a 1/3 cup for finishing touches. Sprinkle the pistachios and cranberries over the kettle corn evenly.

Follow the same melting instructions for the white chocolate, then drizzle evenly over the kettle corn. You can follow with any remaining semi-sweet chocolate for a layered effect. Let the kettle corn stand for 5 minutes.

Place the kettle corn bark in the freezer for 10 minutes to harden. Once the bark has hardened, break into pieces.

Time: 20 minutes.

OR…if you want to make life even easier…just grab some pints of ice cream and call it a day. No judgment here.

Time: literally a few seconds to open the freezer and grab some bowls.

And there you have—a no muss, no fuss, healthy and affordable Friendsgiving spread. Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your chosen family.

Get to your nearest Albertsons today and find everything you need to make these yummy dishes! No Albertsons in your area? You can also find O Organics products exclusively at Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Randalls, and Pavilions.

From Your Site Articles
food
Family

Dad found out his son bullied a kid at school and came up with a brilliant teaching moment

"I told him that we have the opportunity to make things right."

@thehalfdeaddad/TikTok

Dad on TikTok shared how he addressed his son's bullying.

What do you do when you find out your kid bullied someone? For many parents, the first step is forcing an apology. While this response is of course warranted, is it really effective? Some might argue that there are more constructive ways of handling the situation that teach a kid not only what they did wrong, but how to make things right again.

Single dad Patrick Forseth recently shared how he made a truly teachable moment out of his son, Lincoln, getting into trouble for bullying. Rather than forcing an apology, Forseth made sure his son was actively part of a solution.


The thought process behind his decision, which he explained in a now-viral TikTok video, is both simple and somewhat racial compared to how many parents have been encouraged to handle similar situations.
Keep ReadingShow less
fatherhood
Family

'Act like you're my mom': 10-year-old cleverly escapes a woman who was following him home

Security cameras caught it all on video.

via Doug Kerr/Flickr

Pennsylvania's State Route 100.

A quick-thinking 10-year-old boy escaped a woman trying to lure him by pretending that a local store clerk was his mother. ABC 6 reports that Sammy Green was walking home from school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, November 11, when a strange woman started following him.

The woman "started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was," Sam Green, the boy's father, told ABC6. The boy didn’t know the woman but she insisted that she knew his family.

She tried to lure him into going with her by promising she’d buy him “anything he wanted” at Wawa, a local convenience store that sells shakes, sandwiches and other treats.

"She was like, 'I'm going to Wawa, are you going there? What are you getting from Wawa? Where's your family at?'" Sammy told CBS.

Keep ReadingShow less
children
Education

It's not COVID, it’s culture: Teacher who has worked overseas shares the problem with U.S. kids

"The problem is cultural."

via LisaConselatore/TikTok and Hunter Johnson/Unsplash

Teacher Lisa Conselatore isn't holding back.

A recent study by the National Center for Education Statistics found that 87% of public schools say the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted students' socio-emotional development. Respondents have also said there has been a significant increase in student misconduct.

However, a teacher with 24 years of experience in the U.S. and abroad believes we are misplacing blame for this rise in misconduct. In a viral TikTok video with over 480,000 views, Lisa Conselatore claims that the big problem isn’t the pandemic but modern parenting.

Keep ReadingShow less
teachers

5 reasons savvy content creators are flocking to Pond5

Pond5 is setting the gold standard for royalty-free stock media

In today's digital age, content creators know the drill all too well. Finding the perfect stock media that's high quality and affordable can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. But luckily, there’s Pond5, a platform where every click unveils a treasure trove of royalty-free assets tailored to meet the ever-evolving needs of modern creatives. From vibrant visuals to captivating sounds, Pond5 emerges not just as an answer but as the ultimate game-changer in the world of stock media.



Extensive Media Library

Ever felt stifled by limited choices? We've been there. But with Pond5, that's ancient history. Boasting a jaw-dropping collection of over 35 million videos, it's like walking into a filmmaker's paradise. And in a world where originality is king, variety isn't just the spice of life—it's the very lifeblood of content creation. Whether you're crafting a cinematic masterpiece or a snappy social media clip, Pond5 ensures lackluster options don't confine your vision.

Cost-Effective Solutions

Let's talk money. Every content creator has a budget. And let's be honest: stretching those dollars can be a tightrope walk. That's where Pond5 shines. Not only do they offer killer competitive pricing on premium assets, but they also sprinkle in some sweet deals and promotions. With Pond5, you're not just investing in more than just top-tier media. You're bagging the best bang for your buck.



High-Quality and Trustworthy Content

Alright, let's cut to the chase: quality matters. Pond5 gets that. Every piece of media? Vetted. Every video clip? Reviewed for excellence. It's like a curated gallery where only the best make the cut. And if you're thinking, "Sure, but can I trust them?" let that stellar 4.8 Trustpilot rating answer your question. It's not just a number; it's the voice of thousands who've been there, done that, and left mighty impressed. With Pond5, you're not just sourcing content. You're embracing top-notch reliability.

Streamlined Search and User Experience

Have you ever felt lost in a maze of media? Pond5's got the antidote. Their slick, user-friendly interface feels like a breath of fresh air in a stuffy room. And with search capabilities that are second to none, finding that perfect clip feels less like a wild goose chase and more like a breeze. After all, in the fast-paced world of content creation, time is gold. Pond5 ensures every second counts so you can focus on what you do best: creating magic.



Unique and Exclusive Content

In the media world, standing out is the name of the game. Enter Pond5's treasure trove of exclusive footage and one-of-a-kind media pieces. It's like having a VIP pass to a world where ordinary just doesn't cut it. These aren't your everyday stock offerings; they're handpicked gems that elevate your content. With Pond5, you're not just blending in with the crowd—you're stepping into the spotlight, ready to dazzle.

Learn More

In a nutshell, Pond5 offers wide variety, unbeatable pricing, top-tier quality, seamless navigation, and exclusive content. Content creators, it's time. Click here to dive into Pond5 and transform your vision!

Joy

Airbnb host wakes his guest up in the middle of the night so she wouldn't miss the northern lights

Best. Host. Ever.

@penslucero/TikTok

Pency Lucero taking in the Northern Lights

Seeing the northern lights is a common bucket list adventure for many people. After all, it ticks a lot of boxes—being a dazzling light show, rich historical experience and scientific phenomenon all rolled into one. Plus there’s the uncertainty of it all, never quite knowing if you’ll witness a vivid streak of otherworldly colors dance across the sky…or simply see an oddly colored cloud. It’s nature’s slot machine, if you will.

Traveler and content creator Pency Lucero was willing to take that gamble. After thorough research, she stumbled upon an Airbnb in Rörbäck, Sweden with an actual picture of the northern lights shining above the cabin in the listing. With that kind of photo evidence, she felt good about her odds.

However, as soon as she landed, snow began falling so hard that the entire sky was “barely visible,” she told Upworthy. Martin, the Airbnb host, was nonetheless determined to do everything he could to ensure his guests got to see the spectacle, even offering to wake Lucero up in the middle of the night if he saw anything.

Then one night, the knock came.

Keep ReadingShow less
nature
Pop Culture

Woman uses filters to prove that social media isn't real and people are thanking her

She's beautiful either way, but man, the filters are wild.

Mimi Webb|TikTok

Woman proves social media is fake by using filters.

Social media has made it very easy to alter your appearance using filters. They may come in handy when you need to record a video but look a bit under the weather—just turn on a soft glow or a makeup filter, and boom, you're camera-ready in less than two seconds. But there has been a lot of talk around the use of filters and teen girls' self-esteem and unrealistic expectations seemingly placed on women.

One woman has taken it upon herself to strip away the filters to prove that, while she is beautiful, her face doesn't actually look the way it does with the filter on. The most interesting thing about these filters is that they're so good, you can't tell they're filters. Gone are the days of filters that made everyone look like a Glamour Shot from the 90s. These filters move with you and even have pores so no one can tell it isn't actually your face.

Well, it is your face—kinda.

Keep ReadingShow less
social media
Trending Stories