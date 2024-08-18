Man pleas for guys to watch the 'pebble' videos women share with them in relationships
Since the invention of social media people have been sharing videos, memes and pictures they find funny or important. Most of the time they reshare them to their social media pages and move on but people also share these things via private message to people they care about. This is especially prevalent in relationships.
Recently the action has been coined as "pebbling," named after something penguins do when they like another penguin. They'll bring their penguin love interest different pebbles that they think they'll like as a way to show how much they care about them. So when one person sends things they've found on social media to their partner, they're essentially doing the same thing.
Frank Bergquist took to his own social media page to plead with other men to actually watch the videos their partner sends them for the sake of their relationship. It may sound dramatic but he seems to make a pretty compelling case.
"I know it might not be that funny to you or interesting but you gotta look at it like they're just little treats of love that she's just sort of sprinkling your way throughout the day,"Bergquist says before explaining the benefit. "This is going to benefit you in two ways. Number one, there's probably some good stuff in there. Don't underestimate her and for two it's going to prevent you from sending one to her that she's already sent to you, which is a good time for nobody."
But it's not just women who like sending videos and memes to their partners, men do it too. In a viral TikTok video one man declared "spam sharing" social media videos was his love language. The short video has over 3 million views and more than 500K likes, with people agreeing in the comments.
This "love language" may be newer to people so Bergquist's plea is simply to spread the message to unaware men so they can be better partners. Judging by the comments, women are appreciative of him sharing the knowledge for other guys to learn from.
"Okay but this came on MY feed. This needs to go on HIS feed because if I send it to him. He won’t see it," one woman laughs.
Someone shares that they think his work is divine intervention. "Sir, you understood the assignment and are doing God's work educating the rest of your peers living in darkness!"
"We like to watch all of the reels we sent to each other together at bedtime—super fun and good bonding time," another writes.
For one person the steaks are high, she says "it’s a term called “pebbling” and I’ve broken up with boys because they didn’t acknowledge my pebbles."
Sending videos may seem like no big deal but it involves feelings for some. One woman writes, "makes me sad that he wouldn’t watch my videos so I have just stopped sending them to him."
The takeaway seems to be that no matter which partner is sending the videos, take a few minutes out of your day to watch what was sent and acknowledge it. That small interaction can go a long way in making the other person feel seen.