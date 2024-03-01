+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Internet

Lamb Chop and Mallory Lewis are bringing back a piece of Millennial childhood on social media

Lamb Chop is still only 6 years old and people can't get enough

Mallory Lewis; Lamb Chop's Play Along; Lamb Chop; Shari Lewis; Lamb Chop memories
KingKongPhoto|Wikimedia Commons and U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant C.E. Lewis|Wikimeida Commons

Lamb Chop and Mallory Lewis are creating nostalgia in Mellennials

"Lamb Chop's Play Along" taught a whole generation so many meaning for things. The little sock puppet taught kids things like manners, kindness and a really annoying song that doesn't have an ending. It'll probably be difficult to find a Millennial that doesn't know "The Song that Doesn't End" by Shari Lewis who voiced Lamb Chop.

The kids show aired from 1992 to 1997 on PBS, with Shari passing away just a year later. But turns out everyone's favorite squeaky voiced lamb wasn't done bringing people joy. Shari's daughter Mallory Lewis has taken up her mom's throne as Lamb Chops handler and the internet couldn't be more thrilled to see the duo.

Mallory has the same fiery red curly hair that her mom did and has brought Lamb Chop, Charley Horse and Hush Puppy back out to play. To the delight of Millennials, the sassy lamb is still just six years old and gets Mallory into some tricky situations when trying to explain things to the puppet.

Mallory, bearing a striking resemblance to her late mother seems to have figured out the art of ventriloquism and brought the puppets back to life. Mallory tells Today.com her mom never "taught me how to do ventriloquism. I never had to learn Lamb Chop's voice. That was just easy. I mean, you could probably imitate your uncle's voice or your aunt's voice because you grow up with it ... I had to learn some stage craft issues, but I never had to learn Lamb Chop."

No one seems to be safe from the feelings of nostalgia that come with hearing that familiar voice combing from the little lamb.

"Anyone else almost 40 and crying over this," one person writes.

"This is what I needed today. Thank you for giving us all this gift. I know I wasn’t the only one who gasped and smiled!," another says.

"Seeing an OG Lambchop come to life again brings my heart so much joy. She is one of my earliest childhood character memories," someone else reveals.

"Oh my God. I had almost forgotten how much Sherry Lewis and Lambchop were such a huge part of my childhood and how much they meant to me until I found this account and this post. Oh no. Oh no. I’ve also simultaneously remembered the song that never ends. Oh no. Oh no and I have to drive several hours with my kids today. Damn. This is gonna be interesting. Nevertheless… Zero regrets," a commenter remembers.

Mallory has been on the road with Lamb Chop for around 25 years touring the country doing two different shows. "A Lamb Chop Celebration" is a family show while "Lamb Chop Legacy Show" is a more political show for adults, according to Today.com.

Recently the legacy puppeteer discovered TikTok and Instagram is also a place she could perform with the puppets and has amassed a large following. People just can't help but to smile when Mallory comes across their feed with that familiar little puppet.

Oh, the memories hearing Lamb Chop brings back for people. The comments on each of her videos are filled with people reliving their childhood with Lamb Chop and Shari. So if you were one of those folks that used to sit crosslegged in front of a TV watching "Lamb Chop's Play Along," you'll probably get a touch of joy following Mallory's account.

From Your Site Articles
mallory lewis and lamb chop
Pop Culture

Queen releases a never heard ballad sung by Freddie Mercury and it has fans in tears

Haunting, beautiful and powerful.

"Freddie Mercury" by kentarotakizawa is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Fans are thrilled to hear Freddie Mercury's iconic voice once again.

Freddie Mercury had a voice and a stage presence unlike any other in rock music history. His unique talents helped propel the band Queen to the top of music charts and created a loyal fan base around the world.

Sadly, the world lost that voice when Mercury died of AIDS at age 45. For decades, most of us have assumed we'd heard all the music we were going to hear from him.

However, according to Yahoo! Entertainment, remaining Queen members Roger Taylor and Brian May announced this summer that they had found a never-released song they'd recorded with Mercury in 1988 as they were working on the album "The Miracle."

Keep ReadingShow less
freddie mercury
Health

A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity'

Can positivity be “toxic”?

via Sitwithit / Instagram

Validation and Hope vs. Toxic Positivity

A Helpful Chart to Explain the Difference Between Support and 'Toxic Positivity" was originally published on The Mighty.

There's no denying that positivity can be powerful. I know when I'm struggling with anxiety and negative thoughts, if I can hold onto an ounce of hope — that I'll make it through, that I'm not defined by my thoughts, that I'm not as bad as my brain is making me out to be — I can cope a little better.

The positivity we hold within ourselves, when we can manage it, makes it a little easier to get by.

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships
Health

He went to the ER in Taiwan, then his "Horrors of Socialized Medicine" post went viral

His Facebook post ignited a firestorm.


We all know that Americans pay more for healthcare than every other country in the world. But how much more?

According an American expatriate who shared the story of his ER visit in a Taiwanese hospital, Americans are being taken to the cleaners when we go to the doctor. We live in a country that claims to be the greatest in the world, but where an emergency trip to the hospital can easily bankrupt someone.

Kevin Bozeat had that fact in mind when he fell ill while living in Taiwan and needed to go to the hospital. He didn't have insurance and he had no idea how much it was going to cost him. He shared the experience in a now-viral Facebook post he called "The Horrors of Socialized Medicine: A first hand experience."

Keep ReadingShow less
healthcare
Family

How 5 diabolical parents called their kids' bluff in hilarious ways

The next generation is in great, if diabolical, hands.

Photo by Phuong Tran on Unsplash



Recently, blogger Jen Hatmaker had a funny conversation with a friend about parenting:

"My girlfriend told me the greatest story. Apparently her 11-year-old also wanted to be a grown up this week and, in fact, not only did he treat his siblings like despised underlings, but when asked what he wanted, he said: 'I want the authority to be in charge of them and tell them what to do, because they deserve it!'


Well. My girlfriend and her husband are NOT AT ALL MESSING AROUND with parenting. Calmly, evenly, they granted his request to be a grown-up for a week by pulling him out of camp (the underlings still got to go, because they are 'such children') and sending him to work ALL DAY EVERY DAY with his dad. He has to get up early and shower and make breakfast for everyone. He has to kiss the underlings before he goes to work and tell them to have a great day and that he loves them. He has to work on a typing project during his office hours. He only gets to eat what his dad eats, because eating like a grown-up is not nearly as fun as eating like a kid.


Want to be an adult? Fine."

Photo via iStock.

Hatmaker's post went viral, with thousands of parents chiming in with their own stories of tough love, both giving and receiving.

The responses were hilarious, poignant, and a sign that the next generation is being parented by extremely capable, if not a little bit diabolical, hands.

Here are five of my favorite stories from the comments about parenting-gone-absolutely-right:

Keep ReadingShow less
Identity

This artist brilliantly tackles the concept of 'being offended' in a colorful comic.

Maybe we need a new word for 'offended.'

All images by Rebecca Cohen, used with permission.

Here’s a thought.

Self proclaimed feminist killjoy Rebecca Cohen is a cartoonist based in Berkeley, California.

Here’s what she has to say about her role as an artist taken from her Patreon page.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

People are ready to throw down for an adorable little girl who just wants her pencil back

You have to hear Taylor tell her story to understand why this travesty of justice went viral.

@tabgeezy/Instagram, Charlotte Clymer/Twitter

As the nation helplessly watches our highest halls of government toss justice to the wind, a 2nd grader has given us someplace to channel our frustrations. In a hilarious video rant, a youngster named Taylor shared a story that has folks ready to go to the mat for her and her beloved, pink, perfect attendance pencil.

Keep ReadingShow less
humor
Trending Stories