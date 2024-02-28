Kevin Bacon sings Beyoncé's 'Texas Hold 'Em' for his farm animals in an epic serenade
He might have to change his name to Kevin Beycon.
When Beyoncé dropped two songs from her upcoming album of country tunes, Renaissance: Act II, she may not have expected to make history, but that's exactly what happened. Her first single from the album, "Texas Hold 'Em," shot to the No.1 spot on the Billboard country music charts, making her the first Black female artist to hit that top spot. The catchy tune also topped the Billboard Hot 100 the last week in February 2024, a week after it debuted at No. 2.
Presumbaly, Queen Bey didn't expect her song to become an Irish stepdance hit, though that's also exactly what happened. And surely she didn't expect it to be sung by Kevin Bacon to a bunch of farm animals, yet that also has happened.
Perhaps we should all have expected that, though. There's a precedent here, after all.
Back in the summer of 2022, Kevin Bacon surprised the world by singing and playing a cover of Beyoncé's "Heated" on his guitar while being surrounded by goats on his farm. At that time, many people had not yet discovered that the "Footloose" actor and his wife of 35 years, Kyra Sedgwick, have been living their best life on their Connecticut farm, singing and dancing together with their goats, pigs, alpacas and miniature horses. Now their little videos together regularly become viral delights.
Witness the joy of Kevin Bacon—or King Beycon, if you will—as he strums the mandolin and sings "Texas Hold 'Em" with a little backup from his wife and pigs.
Seriously, whenever you need a break from the challenges of life, head on over to Kevin Bacon's Instagram. It's the quickest way to put a smile on your face, practically guaranteed, and there's frequently some kind of fun surprise. (Like, who knew Kevin Bacon played the mandolin?!)
Unsurprisingly, people are loving it.
"I love how much fun you too have. Loving life," wrote one commenter.
"A couple of goats singing a goat's song on a farm full of goats," wrote another.
"Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra live on their farm, mind their business and spread joy. Occasional acting. 11/10," shared another.
"I just want the kind of joy Kevin and Kyra have, for real," wrote another. Don't we all?
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have long been seen as #couplegoals by those who follow them. After all, most marriages don't last 35 years, much less those that have been forged in the fires of fame. The two met and married as actors in Hollywood, but have managed to avoid the relationship pitfalls many of their colleagues have fallen into. If their videos are any indication, they are genuinely happy together in a way that all couples strive for, which is inspiring to see.
Perhaps the key is music and farm animals and living far away from the glitz and glam. Or maybe as Sedgwick has said, they just got lucky. Whatever the secret of their sweet relationship, we are here for it.
You can follow Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram for more adorable musical farm animal fun.