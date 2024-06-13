Irish kids' rap song 'The Spark' is the empowering summer anthem we didn't know we needed
There's no mistaking where these tweens are from when you hear them rap.
What do you get when you combine an infectious beat, an empowering message and a bunch of energetic tweens with delightfully thick Irish accents?
You get "The Spark," this summer's bangin' anthem that people around the world can't stop playing.
The young rappers from Cork and Lisdoonvarna—cities on opposite coasts of Ireland—came together to create this absolute banger for Cruinniú na nÓg, a national day of celebrating youth creativity in Ireland, which takes place on June 15.
The song and video were released as part of the Rhyme Island youth rap initiative created for the event, with kids ages 9 to 12 participating. It almost immediately began to spread on social media, with people raving over how catchy and fun it is. (People have been clamoring for a month for the song to be released on streaming, and we're thrilled to share that as of June 14, you can officially find "The Spark" on Spotify.)
Watch:
The comments on on TikTok pretty much sum it up:
"I'm about to be screaming I SEARCHED FOR MY SPARK AND I FOUND IT all summer."
"AI SHERCHED FOR ME ShPARK AN A FEUND EHT!!!!"
"If the clubs aren't playing this song this summer then I'm leavinggggg."
"This has no right to go this hard."
"The Cork accent has found its calling."
Even the Duracell battery account weighed in with "This is the kind of energy we live for."
Many people shared that they love that the kids look like kids and not little adults. And with lyrics like this, how can you not walk away with a little extra spring in your step?
I searched for my spark and I found it
Everybody in the crowd start bouncin!
If we see a dream you know we’re gonna chase it
So get over any fear you have just face it!
You can do it like we do it, don't doubt it
Any obstacle we find a way around it
If you're proud of who you are and what you do, shout it!
The kids worked with local producer GMCBeats and The Kabin Studio, a music and creativity-focused nonprofit in Knocknaheeny, a suburb of Cork, to create the song.
“The response has been amazing,” said Garry McCarthy (GMCBeats), the creative director of the Kabin Studio and co-producer of “The Spark.” “The kids’ energy and positivity have inspired people worldwide. It’s been all over TikTok especially. It’s bonkers, we’ve never seen something like this!”
Dancers on TikTok have been coming up with dances to go along with it, so here's one to try if you get the urge to get up and dance with the kids:
@stasii777
pov: youre running away from those irish kids DC: us!!!! #fyp #sparksong #irishkids #viral #dance @Stephanie
The Kabin Studio shared the hope that the song's popularity will result in more people supporting young artists:
"'The Spark' is more than just a tune; it’s a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of youth. As it continues to inspire listeners worldwide, The Kabin Studio hopes to channel its success into furthering their mission of supporting young artists locally and in direct provision."