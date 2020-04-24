A mom's painfully hilarious 'if adults did what kids do' video hits home for parents
Why do kids do the things they do? Whyyyyyy?
This question has plagued parents for millennia, yet we still ask it over and over as we watch our kids use clothing as napkins, use 25 times more soap than necessary (when they use soap at all), and write all over things that should never be written on.
Canadian mom Melissa Dilkes Pateras posted a video to Facebook of what it would look like if adults did the things kids do, and it hits way too close to home.
The video has been shared more than 400,000 times since it was posted two days ago, so clearly, it's hit parents' funny bone—that painfully ticklish spot that makes you cringe and laugh hysterically at the same time. It's just all too familiar.
Now if Melissa could just add a scene where she's making random noises over and over again for no reason and one where she gets up sixteen times after she's gone to bed, it would just about be perfect.
