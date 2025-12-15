'Laziest' grocery shopping habit saves this shopper 30 percent on food costs every month
"My grocery bill dropped so hard I thought the receipt was wrong."
Food costs continue to rise in the United States. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that food prices rose an average of 3% in 2025 compared to 2024.
A December 2025 survey by Swiftly found that 68% of Americans are struggling to pay for groceries. But one frugal shopper on Reddit shared how they cut their grocery bill by 30% using their "laziest habit."
"So this started because I got sick a few weeks ago and just did not have the energy to do a full grocery run," they shared.
Woman looks at items in pantry.Photo credit: Canva
Without the ability to get to the grocery store, they had to work with what they had in the fridge and pantry and found they had more on hand than expected.
"Stuff hidden behind jars stuck in corners leftovers I swore didn't exist," they wrote. "It turns out my usual habit was just forgetting what I owned then buying duplicates every single week. Rice, cans [of food], frozen veggies, spices everything. Not because I needed them but because I forgot I already had them."
The result? Massive savings on food costs.
"My grocery bill dropped so hard I thought the receipt was wrong," they wrote. "[Now] before I let myself shop I have to make at least three meals only using what I already have. It makes me think before spending plus nothing expires in the back of the fridge anymore. I swear I waste almost zero food now."
Taking stock of what is in the pantry.Photo credit: Canva
Fellow frugal shoppers appreciated the insight.
"Laziness is an underrated trait. We put off purchases because of the hassle including bigger grocery runs and it ends up saving lots of money," one commented. Another shared, "This is actually a killer hack. Forcing yourself to cook only from what's already in the house for a few days clears the mental fog of 'do I have this or not' and stops duplicate buys cold. Most people cut their grocery bill 20-30% the first month just by seeing what they actually own. The random combos usually turn out decent too—rice + canned beans + random spices = dinner. Laziness accidentally becoming discipline is peak frugal."
Additional money-saving grocery tips
Other frugal shoppers offered their best tips for saving money on groceries. Here are six hacks for cutting down food shopping costs:
"Before I get groceries I make a list of everything needed for the meals I want that week. Then I walk into my kitchen with that list and I hunt through the cupboards, fridge, and freezer looking for anything on the list. If I find something it gets crossed off the list. Then I get groceries." - RandyHoward
"This and eating before going grocery shopping." - itoocouldbeanyone
"I look in the fridge and freezer first, then plan a menu with things I already have (usually bought on sale), then I make a list of what I still need. Then I check the store flyer for sales on staples I use a lot of and anything else that is at a compelling price and add them to the list." - AnnieLes
"I'd go to the grocery store and buy whatever was on sale, then figure out what to make with the ingredients for my weekly meals as I was shopping for 2 weeks at a time. My budget was tight, so I was counting how many cherry tomatoes I could put in my breakfast, etc. My husband's rule is eating all leftovers first. It works." - Ethel_Marie
"I have a white board in the kitchen where I keep a list of things that need to be cooked soon. Items that are about to expire. Veggies I only used half of like half a bell pepper. I even write dishes that I know need to be eaten soon like mash potatoes. I’ve found wonderful recipes when I'm trying to cook with items that need to be used." - aramaro87
"For this reason I now have stopped regularly shopping on the weekend. I do a big run once a month and make do the rest of the time." - Canyouhelpmeottawa