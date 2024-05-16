Hilarious videos shows the stark difference between how men and women arrive to work
Can you spot the difference?
A video posted to TikTok by lifestyle content creator Hunter shows both men and women entering the office for work—and there’s one stark difference between the two that has people chuckling.
The clip begins with four women, all of whom enter with at least two bags, plus multiple beverage cups. Honestly, it’s a marvel any of them manage to swipe their key card and open the door with hands that full.
Then their male co-workers enter, and it’s a completely different story.
All three of the male employees enter with absolutely nothing in their hands. No bags. Not bottles. No coffee cups. Zip. Nadda.
"I will never understand how guys can show up with nothing in their hands," Hunter wrote in her video’s caption.
@hd33333 I will never understand how guys can show up with nothing in their hands😂 #work #officelife #fyp #foryoupage❤️❤️ #fypage #showinguptoworklike #guysvsgirls ♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger
Look, there are a few obvious factors at play here.
Women are far more likely to spruce up their appearance during bathroom breaks, hence the need for a bag that carries makeup. Plus, they need a bag for any time-of-the-month needs. If they have a workout scheduled later, they probably are taking a gym bag rather than wearing workout clothes all day.
And let’s not get started on how their regular women’s clothes likely offer no pockets to tuck away any of these items. So all in all, it makes sense that they would need to carry more stuff. You could even pose a theory about it relating to a natural inclination to gather and forage, but maybe that’s a stretch.
Psychology musings aside, viewers found themselves relating to the video, and chimed in with their own views on packing for the office.
One woman quipped, “I work from home, and this is still how I arrive,” while others stood by their pack-for-everything stance.
“Ladies are moving in for the day. We have needs and we don’t really know what they will be so we plan for all things,” another added.
We are prepared and it’s why we live longer,” a third said.
Several women also justified the need for multiple beverages throughout the day. One wrote, “People make fun of me but I need a caffeinated drink, a hydration drink and a fun drink! What’s so hard to understand?" referring to the popular “three drink theory” that supposedly helps with productivity.
Meanwhile, men shared a much simpler point of view.
"Phone. Wallet. Keys. Done," one commented.
Another joked, “I don’t bring this much stuff on vacation.”
Sometimes it's fun to have a good laugh at all the quirks that make us different. And I think we can all agree that regardless of gender differences, we're all just trying to make a work day as smooth and stress-free as possible.