Joy

This horse can't stop running away to visit his friends at a dementia unit

They fed him carrots once and now hilarious horse antics ensue.

horse tiktok
@maija_vance/TikTok

Elephants aren't the only animals to never forget.

Panda the horse cannot seem to stay out of trouble, or the nearby dementia unit.

Maija Vance, the owner of this mischievous palomino, posted a hilarious video to TikTok showing her riding Panda back home—presumably after being caught on the loose yet again.

“How many times has my horse got loose and run into the dementia unit in town and I had to ride him home…” the onscreen text reads. As Vance’s disapproving face appears, viewers get the answer from the video’s background song: two times.

Panda’s adorable antics garnered some lighthearted attention online. The comments section was filled with funny responses. A few joked that no one would believe the poor residents when they tried to tell the tale of a majestic horse galloping by. Another quipped, “He really wants to be a therapy pony…let him follow his dreams!”

In a follow-up video, Vance revealed that Panda’s motivation might be more food-oriented than anything else.

“This is 100% my fault,” the onscreen text reads as Vance tries to wrangle Panda. “I took him to the dementia unit to visit the patients. They loved him and gave him carrots. Now he tries to find ways to get loose and run into town and ends up back there.”

@maija.vance Replying to @mercury.n.the.snail #therapyhorse#horses#palominopaint♬ original sound - MAIJA

The best part is seeing Panda’s reaction to all this. Clearly he doesn't see what all the fuss is about.

Horses do have an astonishingly keen memory. Numerous studies have shown they recall people and places with pinpointed specificity.

“Talk about ‘never forgetting’ 😂😂 he only forgets what woah means but not where he got carrots,” one person quipped.

Where it might be true that Panda’s actions were solely fueled by snacks, his recognition prowess is certainly applaudable. And people considered it a sweet moment, as chaotic as it was.

“As someone who works in a nursing home I can guarantee you the residents love it whenever they catch a glimpse and he is the talk of the town. Also personally my job satisfaction would be a lot higher if I had a random horse that occasionally appeared,” one person commented.

If you want to see even more of Panda’s shenanigans, you can follow him and his brother, Slim Shady, on TikTok and Instagram. Who knows what trouble they'll get into next to score a good carrot?

A better world begins with a pair of socks–how small acts of kindness create big change

A little comfort goes a long way.

All images provided by Bombas

We can all be part of the giving movement

True

We all know that small acts of kindness can turn into something big, but does that apply to something as small as a pair of socks?

Yes, it turns out. More than you might think.

A fresh pair of socks is a simple comfort easily taken for granted for most, but for individuals experiencing homelessness—they are a rare commodity. Currently, more than 500,000 people in the U.S. are experiencing homelessness on any given night. Being unstably housed—whether that’s couch surfing, living on the streets, or somewhere in between—often means rarely taking your shoes off, walking for most if not all of the day, and having little access to laundry facilities. And since shelters are not able to provide pre-worn socks due to hygienic reasons, that very basic need is still not met, even if some help is provided. That’s why socks are the #1 most requested clothing item in shelters.

homelessness, bombasSocks are a simple comfort not everyone has access to

When the founders of Bombas, Dave Heath and Randy Goldberg, discovered this problem, they decided to be part of the solution. Using a One Purchased = One Donated business model, Bombas helps provide not only durable, high-quality socks, but also t-shirts and underwear (the top three most requested clothing items in shelters) to those in need nationwide. These meticulously designed donation products include added features intended to offer comfort, quality, and dignity to those experiencing homelessness.

Over the years, Bombas' mission has grown into an enormous movement, with more than 75 million items donated to date and a focus on providing support and visibility to the organizations and people that empower these donations. These are the incredible individuals who are doing the hard work to support those experiencing —or at risk of—homelessness in their communities every day.

Folks like Shirley Raines, creator of Beauty 2 The Streetz. Every Saturday, Raines and her team help those experiencing homelessness on Skid Row in Los Angeles “feel human” with free makeovers, haircuts, food, gift bags and (thanks to Bombas) fresh socks. 500 pairs, every week.

beauty 2 the streetz, skid row laRaines is out there helping people feel their beautiful best

Or Director of Step Forward David Pinson in Cincinnati, Ohio, who offers Bombas donations to those trying to recover from addiction. Launched in 2009, the Step Forward program encourages participation in community walking/running events in order to build confidence and discipline—two major keys to successful rehabilitation. For each marathon, runners are outfitted with special shirts, shoes—and yes, socks—to help make their goals more achievable.

step forward, helping homelessness, homeless non profitsRunning helps instill a sense of confidence and discipline—two key components of successful recovery

Help even reaches the Front Street Clinic of Juneau, Alaska, where Casey Ploof, APRN, and David Norris, RN give out free healthcare to those experiencing homelessness. Because it rains nearly 200 days a year there, it can be very common for people to get trench foot—a very serious condition that, when left untreated, can require amputation. Casey and Dave can help treat trench foot, but without fresh, clean socks, the condition returns. Luckily, their supply is abundant thanks to Bombas. As Casey shared, “people will walk across town and then walk from the valley just to come here to get more socks.”

step forward clinic, step forward alaska, homelessness alaskaWelcome to wild, beautiful and wet Alaska!

The Bombas Impact Report provides details on Bombas’s mission and is full of similar inspiring stories that show how the biggest acts of kindness can come from even the smallest packages. Since its inception in 2013, the company has built a network of over 3,500 Giving Partners in all 50 states, including shelters, nonprofits and community organizations dedicated to supporting our neighbors who are experiencing- or at risk- of homelessness.

Their success has proven that, yes, a simple pair of socks can be a helping hand, an important conversation starter and a link to humanity.

You can also be a part of the solution. Learn more and find the complete Bombas Impact Report by clicking here.

humanity
