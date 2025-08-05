After 18 years and thousands of rejections, aspiring actor reveals what keeps him going
“If the door hasn’t opened yet, it’s not because I’m unworthy."
We all face failure and rejection in our lives, but few face it as frequently as actors. So in some ways, few are as well equipped to give impactful advice for maintaining resilience in the face of obstacles. Perhaps that goes especially for the actors who have yet to make that “big break,” and somehow still find the strength to go after their dreams day in and day out.
Forty-year-old Himanshu Prasad is one of those actors. In a recent video posted to Youtube (that's honestly equal parts moving and a little bit unhinged) Prasad shared the exorbitant number of jobs across multiple casting sites that he has submitted or auditioned for over the past 18 years or pursuing an acting career.
A still from Prasad's acting reel www.imdb.com
The total so far? 61,481 submissions. 4,014 auditions. And nadda. A few independent projects here and there—which is certainly nothing to scoff at, but still nothing that’s moved the needle.
And yet, Prasad remains unfazed.
“If the door hasn’t opened yet, it is not because I’m unworthy. It's because the room isn’t ready,” he says in the clip, adding “this is what it costs to believe when no one else does, to show up when no one is calling, to be forgotten, and still not quit, to be invisible, and still fight like you matter.”
And just what keeps him going? Not the hope of fame, but the idea of “pleasing God” by doing what he loves. You don’t have to be religious to appreciate the simplicity of that—to know that what you are doing is the "right" thing because it lights you up, and knowing that the world needs people who are lit up.
“Success isn’t a red carpet,” he told Upworthy. Rather, it’s continuing your craft in the absence of praise. To me, success means becoming the kind of person who keeps going when no one’s watching, hiring, or applauding. It is to have created impact in the lives of millions, one heart at a time. And one day, I still believe one role, one door, could change everything.”
That's why you'll still find him training every day with a work ethic similar to that of some of his idols: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. As Prasad told Upworthy, he described these two as "renaissance men from different worlds” who “showed unusual and unreasonable grit.”
In a society that tells us that me must have external validation to *gestures wildly* exist, it can be easy for any of us to forget our inherent worthiness or value. That goes for those of us pursuing grand ambitions, or not. But the more we can anchor ourselves in purpose, passion, or even curiosity, the easier it is to remain optimistic. Not just about our careers, but about our lives in general.
On that note, Prasad has a bit of advice for anyone facing a few setbacks:
"Rejection is not the opposite of success, it’s the training ground for it. Every 'no' is a rep in the gym of your character. If it breaks you, it wasn’t yours. If it builds you, you’re getting closer. Don’t wait for approval to become who you are.You don’t need the world to say 'yes' before you start acting like you belong. The real question isn’t how many times you’re rejected: It’s how many times you’re willing to rise without applause.Keep going. There’s always light at the end of the tunnel. One day, it’s going to be your day."
Maybe we won’t all create videos like Prasad, but here’s something to be said about finding our own individual ways to declare ourselves worthy, even if the doors don’t seem to be opening up.