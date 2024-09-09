Golden Retriever with peak good boy energy can't stop snuggling with strangers on a train
Can't stop, won't stop.
If there's any dog breed that encapsulates "good doggo" energy, it's the Golden Retriever. Friendly, gentle, good-natured and oh-so-affectionate, Goldens have come by their reputation honestly. Even "I'm not a dog person" people tend to find themselves taken by Golden Retrievers, and a post on TikTok demonstrates why.
The video shared by @hugoandursula is captioned "my dog getting cuddles from strangers on the train," and that's exactly what it shows in the most adorable montage ever.
In clip after clip, the sweet pup snuggles into unsuspecting train passengers, winning hearts and evoking "awwwws" left and right. (If you're on the fence about getting a dog, be careful watching this video because it will catapult you right over the edge.)
The video has been shared multiple times since it was first posted in January of 2023, and every time, people can't get enough of it. In March of 2024, it was posted in the r/mademesmile subreddit, and people poured all the Golden Retriever love into the comments.
"Golden's love attention.. our Daisy would politely walk around the benches at softball and stop for anyone who expressed an interest in petting her. She was never rude, just wanted to meet new people and show some love while getting some." – michaeldpj
"They are the most 'hi i’m in the room look at me i'm here' dogs i’ve ever met." – botjstn
"I would ride in trains much more often if I was guaranteed to see an adorably squashed doggy nose in front of me. It's delightful." – Designer-Command1417
"The look on the woman's face when the dog snuggles up her is worth a billion dollars!" – Ok-Sale-8105
Reddit users were also thrilled when a "Schnoodle" appeared in the comments. A Schnoodle on social media is a cheesily heartwarming poem from u/schnoodledoodledo, written from the point-of-view of an animal, and the Schnoodle for our Golden train-riding friend here is perfectly fitting.
Look at me - the Traveler! i get to come along
being with my human is the place that i belong ;@)
am friendly with the passengers, n try n spread the JoY!
(they’re frens i haven’t met yet,
n they tell me i’m Good Boy)
so i will find an empty seat, n sit with them awhile
i get aLot of scritches, n i leave them with a smile
am tired from the journey, but i know i did my part
to leave a golden memory
inside their human heart
"FRESHEST SCHNOODLE!!" wrote one commenter, followed by "OMG a schnoodle!! I haven’t seen one in over a year. I thought they had disappeared! This has made my day!" and "Starting the day with a fresh schnoodle for brunch is highly recommended!!!"
For an extended version of one of these good doggo love fests, check out another video from @hugoandursula:
Again, so much love in the comments.
"Are you telling me a stranger got on the train and received all this love for free?!?!" – kirstygu
"I don’t care where that train is going I’m buying a ticket 🥺" – Angharad
"Did he cry before parting ways? I would be bawling" – Melanin. Queen
"I've never been more jealous of a person before in my life." – Carrie Thompson
One thing's for certain—if the train system wants to encourage more riders, all they need to do is get a Golden Retriever to welcome their passengers. They'd fill up those seats in no time.
This article originally appeared on 3.5.24
