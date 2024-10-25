Her childhood was stolen by a terrible accident—a floating hospital gave her a miracle
Gamai’s incredible recovery was made possible by the generosity of strangers around the world.
When Gamai was too young even to speak, her life changed in one horrible instant. Only a year old, she toddled over to a bowl of water her mother had left on the fire, and pulled it down onto herself.
"She came and the water fell on her, burning her," Gamai's mother, Confort, recalled. "We carried her to the hospital, but they only gave us ointment for her hands. They said it could not be cured."
What followed for Gamai and her family were years of pain in which, due to her injuries, Gamai was unable to make proper use of her arms. Holding onto a teddy bear was one of the few actions she could manage.
"Every time whenever I see her hands, I feel very bad," Confort shared. "To even walk with her on the street, I am ashamed."
A second chance at childhood
For years, Gamai lived without the ability to do things that are part of growing up. She couldn’t draw, dance, or hug her dad. Her accident stole many of the simple joys of childhood, but thanks to the life-changing work of an almost fifty-year-old charitable organization, a brighter future was on its way.
"I had a faith that my daughter’s hands will be healed. Fortunately, God heard our prayers and sent a ship to help us."— Confort, Gamai’s mother
One day, while at work, Gamai's father, Lamine, heard that a hospital ship was coming to the city. The Africa Mercy, a medical ship run by Mercy Ships, which provides free medical care to people in need, arrived in Gamai's city and welcomed her aboard.
The Africa Mercy, one of several vessels operated by Mercy Ships.Aboubacarkhoraa
"Ohhh! All the nurses were too nice to me! [...] It changed a lot in my life. It removed shame from my face. "— Confort, Gamai’s mother
There, they performed the reconstructive surgery that changed everything for Gamai.
Finding freedom in a simple hug
After the operation, she could move her arms freely again, finally playing, dancing, and experiencing what she had missed for so long.
“Today she is so active because she can move like she couldn’t before. It was as if she was in prison but today I can say she is free."— Confort, Gamai’s mother
Most importantly, she could hug her father, a small thing that, or Gamai, was monumental. For years, she had lived without being able to physically express her love or connect with others in such an intimate way. That first hug represented freedom—not just the freedom to move but to feel fully connected with the people she loves.
A global community of kindness
Mercy Ships' volunteers are people from all over the world—doctors, nurses, and other professionals—who give their time to help children like Gamai. These ships, equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, travel to areas where access to surgery is almost nonexistent.
Because of their work, children suffering from painful and preventable conditions get the care they need. While Mercy Ships’ work spans many countries, each story is personal, and Gamai’s is a perfect example of how their mission is changing lives. From holding onto a teddy bear for comfort, Gamai can now dance, write, and experience the joy of being a kid.
Want to help?
Mercy Ships continues to bring healing to children like Gamai. If you’re inspired by her story, you can learn more or support their mission by visiting Mercy Ships.