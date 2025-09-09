Middle school teacher reveals what he really thinks of his district's 4-day school week
Mr. Lindsay breaks down what his schedule as a 4-day teacher actually looks like.
In recent years, a rapidly growing number of school districts across the country have adopted a four-day work week, nearly doubling over the past decade. Though parents have arguably gotten the short end of the stick in this new dynamic—especially having to find childcare if both parents work—the intention was to improve teacher retention and prevent student burnout (not to mention save money).
So what exactly do teachers think of this new era? According to teacher, comedian, and self-described “OG student translator,” Mr. Lindsay, it’s been pretty game changing.
Over on TikTok, Mr. Lindsay explains what a four-day school week actually looks like.
The school year in general begins at the end of July, which might at first seem like a betrayal to summer vacation. But in addition to three-day weekends, they also are off for the first week of October for fall break, a week off for Thanksgiving, “at least” two weeks off for Christmas, two weeks off for spring break—plus all three-day weekends become four-day weekends.
“So, eww July? Or hmmm, July,” he quipped at the end of the clip.
In another video, Mr. Lindsay breaks down what his daily schedule looks like Monday through Thursday.
“My contract hours are 7:30 to 4:15,” he said. “Kids are in school from 8:24 to 4 o’clock.” During that school day, each teacher has 5 one-hour long teaching blocks, one prep hour, a thirty minute lunch, a thirty minute advisory class, and a 45 minute “re-teach/enrichment block” with a class roster that rotates every eight days.
This might seem like a long day, but Mr. Lindsay said that he’s never not worked long hours, and so the transition was quite easy to adjust to.
Down in the comments, other teachers shared Mr. Lindsay's fervent love for this new method.
“My goodness, I would love it if my school district did this!”
“I think I could do a longer day with an hour prep period every day!”
“This seems like an all around better schedule for everyone.”
Despite the enthusiasm, however, research paints a different picture.
Missouri conducted a study specifically to examine the four-day school week’s effect on teacher recruitment and retention in the state. The result? "We find no evidence that the four-day school week improves teacher recruitment or retention," the study concludes. Another study in Oregon even found that teacher turnover increased in districts with a four-day schedule.
As for how it has affected students, the research is rather mixed. Very little evidence has emerged to support the argument that a four-day school week improves attendance rates. And in regards to performance, most studies show that students in four-day school weeks have less progress in math and reading—and generally land two-to-seven weeks behind where they would have been if they had stayed on a five-day week schedule. However, those negative effects seem largely concentrated in schools that have shorter school days, and operate on fewer than 30 hours per week.
The overwhelming teacher, student (and even parent) satisfaction reported with the four-day school week still feels like an indicator of something positive, even if it’s less quantifiable. Perhaps more than anything, this is a sign that there isn't a simple fix to a complex, systemic issue.