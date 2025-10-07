Emu dads might be dumb, but they're some of the most extraordinary fathers on Earth
Emu moms lay eggs and then bail, leaving dads to do literally everything else.
Parenting in the animal kingdom varies from species to species, but sometimes a creature's child-rearing habits defy the norms so drastically that it's worth a deep dive. Male seahorses giving birth, for example, is an extraordinary anomaly. Cuckoo birds tricking other birds into taking care of their eggs is a pretty epic departure from standard parental instincts. But when it comes to fatherhood, few animals take dad responsibility seriously than the emu.
Burned-out moms might be jealous to learn that emu moms have only two jobs: mate and lay eggs. That's it. And she's not even bound to one partner to do it. Both female and male emus mate with multiple partners, often without promises or commitment. At some point, a male emu will build a nest for a female to lay her eggs, and once she does, her job is done. Finito. Peace out.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
The male who built the nest will then spend the next eight weeks or so incubating the eggs, which may or may not even belong to that specific male (of an average emu clutch of between 5 and 15 eggs, half of them might have been fertilized by a different father, but that doesn't stop the emu dad from caring for them). During these months, the dad stops eating, drinking, and pooping—losing up to half of his body weight as he dutifully cares for the eggs.
Once the deep blue-green eggs hatch, emu fathers stay with the chicks for up to two years, protecting them and teaching them how to care for themselves.
“Emus are really unique in that they have male-only parental care, which is only true for about two percent of bird species,” ecologist Julia Ryeland, who was studying emus in 2022, told Atlas Obscura. “It’s a really fascinating thing for a bird to sit on an egg for two months and then to look after this chick for 18 months with the potential that it’s not even his baby."
An emu dad sits with his eggs for nearly two months.Photo credit: Canva
Emus are native to Australia and are one of a small percentage of bird species that cannot fly. They also have a reputation for being the "world's dumbest bird," thanks to Louis Lefebvre, a bird cognition researcher who wrote a book about bird intelligence. Corvids like crows and ravens are renowned for their smarts, but when Lefebvre was asked what bird was the dumbest, he named the emu.
Ryeland shared a similar sentiment with Atlas Obscura: "Emus are not very smart. An emu farmer once said to me that they can do two things: they can run, and they can think. But they cannot do both at the same time." She said that emus can seem scary and aggressive if they think they're taller than you, but all you have to do to convince them you're taller is to raise your hand above their head.
An emu dad with his mob of chicks. Photo credit: Canva
However, a 2025 study found that emus may not be as dumb as we've all believed. In an experiment, three emus were given a puzzle in which they had to line up a hole to access a piece of food. In 90% of cases, the three emus initiated a wheel-turning innovation, moving the hole in the most efficient direction to approach the nearest food item.
"There were no reports of technical innovation in palaeognaths [the class of birds that includes ostriches, rheas, and emus] before our study, and there was a prevailing view that they are ‘dumb’ birds," the authors of the study note. "Our research suggests that it is not true and that technical innovation may have evolved far earlier in birds than previously thought.”
Whether they're smart, dumb, or somewhere in between, emus excel in the fatherhood department, especially in contrast to deadbeat emu moms. Good job, fellas.
Imagine raising all these little ones as a single dad. Photo credit: Canva