Pop Culture

Singing trio of cousins gets Dolly Parton's seal of approval for 'Jolene'-inspired song

A brilliant new take.

10/10. No notes.

Miss the bygone era of three-girl bands? Then meet Chapel Hart, a trio of country-singing cousins (two sisters and a first cousin) from Mississippi who recently appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” They not only wowed judges and earned a Golden Buzzer—they also caught the eyes of one of country music’s most beloved superstars.

The trio delighted audiences with “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” an original song inspired by their absolute favorite singer—and suggestion for the next president—Dolly Parton.

In this version, rather than pleading with Jolene to not steal the man away, Chapel Hart hilariously decides that, on second thoughts, “he don’t mean much to me," so Jolene can go ahead and take him. If that’s not the epitome of classic-with-a-twist, then I don’t know what is.

To add to their already glorious victory (with all judges plus host Terry Crews hitting the buzzer to take them onto the next round), Chapel Hart’s charming, infectious performance was seen by the Queen of Nashville herself.

Parton was so impressed that she tweeted, “What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand!,” and joked that her husband Carl Dean had his birthday today, ”so I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday.”

As if an endorsement from Future President Parton weren’t great enough, Chapel Hart also received a song request from fellow country music icon Loretta Lynn. So many dreams to come true in one evening.

Moments before getting the Golden Buzzer, one of the singers shared that—despite their talent and passion—breaking into Nashville had been a challenge. “Country music doesn’t always look like us,” she said through tears. Howie Mandel assured them, “That is your win. You are going to be the original.”

The Mississippi trio said they were aiming for “world domination.” Looks like they’re well on their way.

Graduate Theological Union
Graduate Theological Union
Education

Experts of science and religion come together to talk psychedelics in a free online series

In depth conversations held by experts and scholars. All at no cost.

We are living in a renaissance of psychedelic research, no doubt about it…particularly when it comes to medical treatment. Psilocybin and MDMA are being used to alleviate depression and post traumatic stress disorder. Ayahuasca retreats continue to become more popular as healing centers. Even my go-to yoga spot now offers a “Microdose Flow Night.” What a time to be alive.

And yet, as plant medicine makes its way back into the mainstream of our modern world, traditional spiritual wisdom often seems to get lost, even dismissed, from the conversation. But what if there were a way to blend new and old ways of thinking?

Graduate Theological Union (GTU) is a world leader in the study of religion and theology. Their new virtual learning program, GTUx, is a is a vibrant home for the exploration of spirituality and activism through online learning opportunities, all inspired by experts of spiritual, ethical, cultural and social fields.

GTUx recently launched “Psychedelics and Religion”—a first-of-its-kind online program that explores the inherent (but often overlooked) relationship between spirituality and science in hallucinogens. Plus, it’s completely free to sign up.

Psychedelics and Religion Part I | gtu.edu/xwww.youtube.com

GTUx’s “Psychedelics and Religion, Part 1” has nine easy-to-watch modules offering in-depth conversations from leading scholars in both religious and medical fields, including Michael Pollan, Celina De Leon, Ayize Jama-Everett, and many others.

The content is practical for a general audience, and particularly for those interested in using plant medicine in holistic ways.

Brian Anderson, Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSF General Hospital, and one of the GTUx speakers considers it paramount to incorporate spiritual knowledge from ancient practices into the medical use of psychedelics. This is important even if the person taking these substances doesn’t label themselves as religious.

“Survey data suggests that people who identified as atheist or agnostic after having a high dose psychedelic experience might change…having some form of new spiritual beliefs or convictions that they did not have before. This is something I've certainly seen in a number of people,” he shared with Upworthy.

Clinical settings generally lack frameworks to better understand these profound experiences in what many might call the “mystical” realm. It’s sort of like being dropped into a brand new country without a map or translator.

Religious scholars, however, are fluent in mystical language. Dr. Sam Shonkoff, Taube Family Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the GTU, and panel leader, hopes that their contribution might reinstill a sense of “awe” into our modern view of psychedelics, in the fullest sense of the term.

“There's a really desperate need to slow down and think carefully and critically about what it means to tap into these very powerful substances that are associated with very rich cultural traditions and to not take that lightly,” he explained.


gtux psychedlics and religionDr. Sam Shonkoff, Taube Family Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the GTU

“I think that people who study the histories and phenomenologies of religion and spirituality are importantly situated to help us think more carefully and critically about where we are and where we're going in relation to psychedelics.”

Participants of “Psychedelics and Religion” will learn about psychedelics in relation to mysticism, mental health, and chaplaincy, and how to better integrate their profound transformational experiences into everyday life. By the end of the program, they might discover that when it comes to plant medicine, science and spirituality actually do complement one another.

Part 1 of this free online offering is already available, which you can check out by clicking here. It's guaranteed to be a good trip.

Joy

Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her

Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup.

Mariandrea Villegas dancing with Phil Wright at The Dance Awards.

Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied.

You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.

Mariandrea Villegas may be tiny, but she packs a mighty amount of energy, skill, coordination and x-factor into her dancing. Oh and joy. Did I mention joy?

Joy

Watch two kittens with a rare muscular condition undergo an unbelievable transformation

What a difference love can make.

Tiny Tina and Oopsie Daisy are internet stars.

Vets suggested that Tiny Tina and Oopsie Daisy, two adorable kitten siblings, be put down due to an odd quirk they shared—endless shaking.

Tiny Tina and Oopsie Daisy were born with cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition that affects a kitty’s fine motor skills, balance and coordination (VCA Animal Hospitals). It can occur when a pregnant cat is severely malnourished, or—more commonly—becomes infected with feline panleukopenia virus and passes the infection to her unborn kittens.

Symptoms of cerebellar hypoplasia might not become apparent until the kitten begins to walk around on its own, but usually involve jerky movements. It’s typical to see a wobbly gait known as hypermetria, as well as mild tremors, some of which may become more pronounced the more a cat tries to perform some kind of focused activity such as playing or drinking.

A now viral TikTok posted by their owner shows Tiny Tina and Oopsie Daisy go from looking like they’ve had too many shots of espresso to having no apparent symptoms whatsoever.

It might look like a miracle. But really, it’s just the result of patience and love.

Family

Richard Dreyfuss shared intimate  photos of the moment he realized his son had a congenital disorder

"The most traumatic and emotional moment of my life was on June 14 1986."

Richard Dreyfuss at the Webby Awards.

Actor Richard Dreyfuss (star of “Jaws” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”) shared intimate photos of the birth of his son Ben that showed the shock and confusion parents experience when realizing their newborn has a birth abnormality.

On June 14, 1986, Dreyfuss and his wife Jeramie Rain had their second child and they could tell something was wrong shortly after his delivery. “Your eyes are not the same,” Ben would later write about his birth. “One is blue, the other is grey. One is hiding under a partially opened eye-lid; the other is extending far beyond it, like a potato exploding out of an egg cup.”

It was the “most traumatic and emotional moment of my life,” Richard wrote on Twitter. “My wife Jeramie gave birth to our second amazing child. And, as these pictures show, we slowly realized there was a problem with our son.”

Keep ReadingShow less
