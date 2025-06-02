Her dog had been lost in the wilderness for months. Their teary reunion says it all.
At first the terrified pup had what's known as "lost dog syndrome." Then…pure joy.
Training a family pet can be hard, especially when you have an active breed that needs a certain level of stimulation. Some dogs are good to go after a few training sessions with a local trainer at a pet supply store, while others may require more personalized training in home. There are even some pet parents who opt to send their dogs to a sleep away training program that requires the dogs to live at a training facility for several months before coming home.
Many times these programs are expensive and used as a last resort option, when the other training programs aren't providing the dogs with the skills they need to live safely with their family. This decision to send your fur baby off to a facility for months at a time is not an easy one to make, but with your pets' best interest in mind, you put your faith in someone who specializes in the care your pup needs, and keep your fingers crossed that it pans out.
In 2024, one family thought they were doing what was best for their Huskies by sending them to a training facility. It's unclear what prompted the family's concern after dropping their four dogs off with their trainer, but after months of looking for their dogs with no luck, they contacted Anakin's Trails Stray and Pet Recovery Team.
Oakley, the first of the dogs to be found, shortly after being trappedCourtesy of Anakin's Trails Stray and Pet Recovery Team
The dogs, which were from Ohio, where their owner Andrea lives, were entrusted to an unnamed animal training facility in Greenville County, South Carolina. It was suspected that the training facility dumped the dogs in in the woods without contacting the family to retrieve their beloved pets. Thankfully, Anakin's Trails Stray and Pet Recovery Team uses drones and other techniques to help locate lost dogs and give them an idea of where to place their traps, and they were eventually able to help recover the lost pups.
The first of the Huskies, Oakley, was found and reunited with Andrea after spending a whopping five months surviving in the wilderness. In a clip posted to TikTok, we see that poor Oakley was clearly unsure of the situation when she first spotted her human. It almost appeared that she was afraid of being in trouble. Anakin's Trails referred to this as "lost dog syndrome."
But after a few seconds of uncertainty, the pooch fully recognized her human mom and could not contain her excitement. Understandably—neither could Andrea.
@anakinstrailsdogsearch One of four pet Siberian Huskys that were dumped by a training facility in the southern part of Greenville county farmland , was found by the Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery team and reunited with her owner after FIVE months of surviving in the wild on the run ! ##anakinstrails##animalrescue##fromthestreettothesofa##fyp##sc##trustthetrap##lostdog##animaltrapping##laurenssc ♬ original sound - AnakinsTrailsstray&petrecovery
To make things even better, just a few days after Oakley was reunited with her family, her sister Marley was also found.
Ashley Raymond, Founder and Director of Anakin's Trails told Upworthy, "We got involved after the owners found out about them being dumped about a month and a half later [after entering the training facility]. For about a month, we hung flyers , set food stations with high quality bait with surveillance cameras, and strategically placed them where we got sightings. Before long, we began getting sightings."
@anakinstrailsdogsearch Owner reunited with second husky dog (Marley) when she was finally captured by the Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery team after surviving in the wild for months with two of her sisters. Marley was captured days after her sister (Oakley) and reunited with her owner . As of now, there is still one sister on the run in the wild that the recovery team is adamantly trying to locate and capture . #anakinstrails #animalrescue #fyp #sc #trustthetrap #animaltrapping #lostdog #dogontherun ♬ original sound - Pixar & Dreamworks 🐐
Things were looking up for the agency after the sightings, but then the region experienced a beast of a hurricane. Hurricane Helene was massive, hitting Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia making the rescue of these remaining two pets a bit more difficult. The animal recovery organization didn't give up hope though.
"Then, the hurricane happened and pushed them 16 miles down the road to another town. We basically had to start from scratch in an entire town, and that’s just what we did. After about 2 weeks of that, we finally nailed down the yard where they kept coming," Raymond shares. "This time, we set our custom made kennel trap up. After they came once to it, we set it live the very next night. Around 10:30 that evening, Marley and Oakley walked in! Oakley got trapped, Marley ran off. Two nights later, Marley came back and we trapped her. We called the owner and she came down for the reunion for both on 2 different evenings."
As of October 2024, the third dog, Juno, Marley and Oakley's sister, is still missing, and their dog mom, Nova Jo, had been found but has still not been reunited with her human, according to Anakin's Trails.
"There is a fourth dog. She was dumped with the other three, but she ran up to someone days after being dumped and was picked up," Raymond said. "SC has a 5 day stray hold unfortunately. So any dog that you find in the state of SC and no one comes forward in 5 days, it’s technically yours. So they are fighting that in court."
Nova Jo, who had been found, but taken into a new home. Courtesy of Anakin's Trails Stray and Pet Recovery Team
The work Anakin's Trails does isn't easy and since it's a nonprofit, they rely on donations, which is how they were able to help provide Andrea a hotel room when she came to be reunited with her dog. And how they are able to help many others reunite with the four-legged member of their family.
If you'd like to donate to Anakin's Trails Stray and Pet Recovery Team so they can continue their work, you can do so here.
This article originally appeared last year.