Inclusivity

Demi Lovato reveals they are non-binary and will now use the pronouns 'they/them'

Demi Lovato reveals they are non-binary and will now use the pronouns 'they/them'
via Wikimedia Commons

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and former Disney star Demi Lovato, 28, has come out as non-binary in the first episode of their new podcast "4D." They came out to their guest Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," Lovato said.

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering," they continued.

Identifying as non-binary and using pronouns outside of those used by cisgender men and women, is a fairly new thing for most people, so Lovato knows it'll take some time for everyone to get it right.

"I think it's important because I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me," they said. "I also just don't want people to be so afraid of messing up that they don't try to use them."

Non-binary people do not identify as a man or woman. That could mean they reject any gender identity, identify as both a man and a woman, or fall somewhere in between.

"Nonbinary can also be used as an umbrella term encompassing identities such as agender, bigender, genderqueer or gender-fluid," the Human Rights Campaign said.

Non-binary people can also be transgender, as in the case of Elliot Page.

The news comes after Lovato came out as being pansexual on a March episode of the "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

"I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off," they said. "I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia. I'm part of the alphabet mafia and proud."

People who are pansexual have a sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction to people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

During the podcast, Vaid-Menon explained that there have always been people that existed outside the traditional gender binary and it has nothing to do with being confused.

"We are people who have existed for thousands of years who actually experience ourselves outside of the idea of man or woman," they said. "But what I want you to understand is that it comes from a place of deep joy and healing, not from a place of doubt."

Lovato's brave decision to come out as non-binary has to be freeing. Now, they can be their true self without having to live up to the gender expectations placed on them by society. The announcement will also give many of their fans the confidence to be their true selves as well.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
LGBTQ
Badge
CeraVe
CeraVe
popular

Overcoming fear: this nurse won’t let a pandemic get in the way of her work

True

Temwa Mzumara knows firsthand what it feels like to watch helplessly as a loved one fights to stay alive. In fact, experiencing that level of fear and vulnerability is what inspired her to become a nurse anesthetist. She wanted to be involved in the process of not only keeping critically ill people alive, but offering them peace in the midst of the unknown.

"I want to, in the minutes before taking the patient into surgery, develop a trusting and therapeutic relationship and help instill hope," said Mzumara. Especially now, with Covid restrictions, loved ones are unable to be at the side of a patient heading to surgery which makes the ability to understand and quiet her patients' fears such an important part of what she does.

Temwa | Heroes Behind the Masks presented by CeraVe www.youtube.com

Dedicated to making a difference in the lives of her patients, Nurse Mzumara is one of the four nurses featured in Heroes Behind the Masks, a digital content series by CeraVe® that honors nurses who go above and beyond to provide safe and quality care to their patients and communities.

Keep Reading Show less
nurses
Culture

101-year-old Holocaust survivor shares the secret to becoming the 'happiest man on Earth'

via TedxSydney / Flickr

It's a shame that many of us never truly appreciate what we have until it's gone. But this flaw seems to be hardwired into the human condition. We always long for what we don't have, instead of appreciating what we do.

Eddie Jaku, 101, has given himself the title of "happiest man on Earth" because, after living through the harrowing circumstances, he was able to appreciate what really matters in life.

On November 9, 1938, a night that would be forever known as Kristallnacht, or "the night of broken glass," Nazi forces burned synagogues and destroyed Jewish stores, homes, and property. So, Jaku, a Jewish teenager, living in Germany, returned home to an empty house.

The next day he was terrorized by Nazis, who shot his dog, and took him to Buchenwald concentration camp.

Keep Reading Show less
happiness
Badge
CeraVe
CeraVe
popular

How one nurse made sure her patients were never truly alone

True

Nicole Abate, a Registered Medical-Surgical Nurse living in New Mexico, starts her workday around 5:00 a.m. During her 20-minute drive to work, she gets to watch the sun rise over the Sandia Mountains as she sips her coffee.

"It's one of my favorite things to do," said Nurse Abate. "A lot of us need a little calm before the storm."

Nicole | Heroes Behind the Masks Presented by CeraVe youtu.be

In March 2020, after a fairly quiet start to the year, Nurse Abate's unit became the official COVID unit for her hospital. "It went full force after that," she says. Abate was afraid, overwhelmed with uncertainty, never knowing what was next on the wild roller coaster in this new territory, "just when you think ...we know exactly what we're doing, boom, something else hits so you adapt… that's part of nursing too." Abate faced her responsibilities courageously and with grace, as she always does, making life a little better for patients and their families "Thank you for taking care of my father," reads one recent letter from a patient's family. "You were kind, attentive and strong and we are truly grateful."

Keep Reading Show less
nurses
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites