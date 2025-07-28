New dad shares 5 genius, but often overlooked, delivery room essentials for new parents
“After going through the process recently, these were all super helpful.”
No matter how many books you read, classes you take, or podcasts you listen to, there are some experiences that you can not prepare for.
Becoming a parent is definitely one of them.
After months of waiting—puzzling over name choices, setting up the nursery, driving to the store late at night to pick up her current craving—the day finally comes. It’s time to head to the delivery room. You’re so ecstatic, you can hardly think straight—much less pack a bag or anticipate what the mother will need postpartum. When content creator Martin (@hellommartin) shared his five game-changing hospital essentials in a video posted to TikTok, it wasn’t meant to go viral. But over 835,000 views later, it’s clear that it struck a nerve—and resonated far beyond what he expected.
Why? He addressed something that many face but rarely admit: Dads want to be amazing, supportive partners, but they often have no idea how to do that.
“My ex fell asleep and did not help me at all in any way. This video is so healing to me,” wrote one mother in the comments. “This is insanely good advice,” replied another.
Suddenly, Martin’s video became something much bigger than tips and tricks. It started a conversation about how fathers can step up in meaningful ways during their family’s most important moments.
5 essentials that transform good intentions into real support
What made this dad’s advice so powerful was that each item was simple. They’re every day objects—not expensive or complicated—that become incredibly thoughtful gestures for the mom. Each one addresses a specific issue he learned through experience, and forms a template for what new, nervous dads need to follow to step up and become the support partner their family needs.
A button-down shirt
“Dads, you’re going to want to pack at least one button down shirt,” Martin advises. “It’ll give you quick and easy access to do skin-to-skin with your baby,” he continues, “which is crucial for bonding with a newborn.”
It’s not a good look for new fathers to be caught fumbling with their hoodie when the nurse approaches them with their newborn ready for some all-important skin-to-skin contact time. You want to be present, ready, and solely focused on meeting your child.
The first moment between a father and his child is so special. Photo by Devon Divine on Unsplash
The research on skin-to-skin contact between fathers and babies is clear: it helps regulate the baby’s vital signs, promotes bonding, and creates a foundation for attachment that lasts a lifetime. A button-down shirt makes this precious moment seamless instead of awkward.
Although, making a good first impression couldn’t hurt either, right?
“Maybe I’ve been on TikTok for too long, because I thought you were going to joke about looking spiffy for the baby,” teased one person.
A baby nail file
“He or she will be born with cute little fingernails, but they will be razor-sharp,” warns Martin. “You’re not able to clip their nails yet, so you can file them down so they don’t scratch or cut their faces.”
Yes, even babies have nails! Having a nail file on-hand means that you can immediately address this tiny but important need instead of feeling helpless.
An extra-long charger
Hospital outlets are random and never where you think they’ll be. Mom will want to stay connected during labor: documenting memories, updating the family, and maybe playing a little game on her phone to keep distracted during the long stretches.
Mom shares a moment with newborn. Photo credit: Canva
A regular charger just doesn’t do the trick. Remember those people at the airport who are tethered to the wall? Don’t be that person in the delivery room. An extra-long charger means that mom can charge her device peacefully in bed, and dads can be wherever their partner requires them to be while still staying connected.
Comfortable shoes
“Labor can be a pretty intensive process, and while mom will be laying down, dads, you’ll be on your feet supporting mom most of the time,” Martin continues. The takeaway? “Make sure you wear comfy shoes.”
Labor is personal and doesn’t adhere to any single person’s schedule (other than the baby, perhaps). Mom might need to pace up and down the hospital corridors, stand for hours, or walk simply to calm the nerves. Dads should be right there with her. Comfortable shoes are about endurance—when your feet don’t hurt, you can focus on what really matters.
Electrolytes
“Mom will be expending a ton of energy during labor, so she needs to stay hydrated,” he explains. “Bring a bottle with a sip top so she can drink easily while laying down.”
This tip not only keeps the mom’s physical health in mind, but also considers her comfort. Sounds like a recipe for a great start to your newborn’s journey.
What this is really about: changing the conversation
The earnest response to this video reveals something profound about modern fatherhood: dads are hungry for practical, thoughtful guidance on how to show up for their partners during birth.
Every item in Martin’s bag sends a message to his partner: “I’m in this with you, I’ve thought about what you might need. I’m ready to support you through anything.”
Good luck to Martin and his partner on this journey!Photo credit: Canva
So, when the time comes, pack thoughtfully—because you’re not just bringing “stuff” to the hospital. You’re delivering the message that you’re ready for this scary, exciting, life-changing journey together.