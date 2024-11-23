Couple act out their own Hallmark movie plot, and it's hilariously spot-on
Follow along on Candy Cane and Jack Alltrades' romantic adventure through Mistletoe Pines.
Tis the season for Hallmark movies—meaning quaint and family-friendly small towns, clumsy meet-cutes between opposite personalities destined to fall in love, and rediscovering the true meaning of Christmas all before the credits roll. But the cheesy predictability of it all is what makes Hallmark Christmas movies so enjoyable to watch. Or, in this case—recreate.
Recently, husband and wife duo Lilliana Wilde and Sean Kolar created their very own Hallmark style movie for TikTok, aptly titled “Under the Mistletoe,” which features every single trope Hallmark fans have come to expect. The biggest achievement of all is that they did it without any meanspiritedness, and instead managed to maintain that quintessential Hallmark charm.
When her car breaks down in a (you guessed it) quaint and family-friendly small town, big city photographer Candice Kane, known professionally as “Candy Cane,” has to rely the ruggedly handsome Jack Alltrades to replace her “combustion coupler” and help her “capture some of the magic” of Mistletoe Pines.
In the span of a little under two-and-a-half minutes, we get a romantic exchange while learning about the "naturally glittery” mistletoe that gives Mistletoe Pines its name, a fall that turns into a dip that almost turns into a kiss, and a now or never moment that causes Candy to give up on her dreams because…love.
But the real pièce de résistance is the moment Jack hands Candy a "mistletoe latte” in a sideways cup, since, as Lilliana explained in the comments, “the cups are always so obviously empty” in Hallmark movies.
Watch:
@liliannawilde Replying to @thosewerethedayss will Candy Cane stay in Mistletoe Pines or will the lights of the big city pull her away from Jack Alltrades? Find out tonight on “Under The Mistletoe” ✨ @Sean Kolar #hallmark #hallmarkmovies #hallmarkchristmasmovies #couplecomedy #husbandwife #marriagehumor #husbandsbelike ♬ original sound - Lilianna Wilde
Ugh. It really is “picture perfect,” made all the more joyful when neither Lilliana nor Sean can keep from giggling.It’s no wonder why it’s spreading like wildfire and gaining a ton of praise on various social media platforms.
“This is like Hallmark for ADHD,” one person wrote on TikTok. “The shorthand version…I love it!”
“The Mistletoe dip was on point!!” added another
Still another joked, “I’m a Netflix executive, we have mailed you a golden retriever and an old pick-up truck.”
And just like Hallmark might repurpose the same actors for subsequent films, Lilliana and Sean have made a couple of other DIY Hallmark movies. One featuring a “small town family pumpkin patch grove farm”:
@liliannawilde Replying to @a 🦋 will Jack and Autumn save the pumpkin patch? but more importantly, will Autum Frost finally melt? @Sean Kolar my husband’s acting like hes in a hallmark movie again lol #hallmark #hallmarkmovies #hallmarkchristmasmovies #couplecomedy #husbandwife #marriagehumor #husbandsbelike ♬ original sound - Lilianna Wilde
And a secret prince…
@liliannawilde Replying to @Kim Shomo part 2! find out if the secret prince will find his princess (and a little bonus singing from sean 🥹) @Sean Kolar ♥️ #hallmarkmovies #hallmark #hallmarkchristmasmovies #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Lilianna Wilde
And a talented golden retriever named Juniper:
@liliannawilde Replying to @soitsstephsantana “A Heart of Gold” on Hallmark tonight lol our favorite co-star yet, the lovely and talented Juniper Rose Tuner lol she was such a good pup and we think she has more hallmark movies in her future 😭 @Sean Kolar @juniper 🍯 #hallmarkmovies #hallmark #hallmarkchannel #marriagehumor #married #marriedlife #couplecomedy #couple ♬ original sound - Lilianna Wilde
