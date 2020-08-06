Heroes

Alabama high school principal shares hilarious 'U Can't Touch This' pandemic parody

Quentin Lee/YouTube

When a global pandemic is raging and your country is doing a particularly abysmal job of managing it, you have to find ways to keep your spirits up. That's where the ever-popular parody comes in.

We've seen a lot of coronavirus-themed parodies in the past several months, from Hamilton's "The Zoom Where it Happens" to Bare Naked Ladies' "One Week" to Tones and I's "Dance Monkey." And now, an Alabama high school principal, Dr. Quentin J. Lee, has taken MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" and reworked it into a back-to-school coronavirus theme song.

Enjoy:

Dr. Lee presents Can't Touch This Covid Parody youtu.be

"Stop! SANITIZE." Ha! The parody video has garnered nearly 4.3 million views on YouTube as Dr. Lee's moves and lyrics tickled the funny bone of multiple generations.

Commenters on YouTube shared their delight:

"Where the hell was THIS principal during my high school years?? What a fun, crazy, & safe way to bring awareness to such a SERIOUS issue called COVID-19!!"

"Omg! I'm from the generation of Hammer. This is so funny & on point!"

"We need a lot more Dr. Lee's. It's hard to smile lately, this did just that."

The 'Oh Snap' written on the chalkboard, I'm done. This was the best parody, from keeping with the classic Hammer moves to informing with CDC guidelines. Highly entertaining!

"My favorite part is him mimicking MC Hammer dancing while he's got the tape measure. 'SIX FEET!'"

"I hope the students at this school realize how lucky they are. I'd have loved to have had a principal like this when I was in school. Loved the video!"

Thank you, Dr. Lee for bringing some much-needed levity to the very serious situation we find ourselves in as states and school districts struggle to figure out how to educate kids safely during the pandemic.

