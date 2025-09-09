upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Education

Communication expert says that captivating people use this 3-word phrase to grab attention

Ready to make people's ears perk up?

speaking, public speaking, communication, microphone, public speech, speaker, charisma,
via Henri Mathieu-Saint-Laurent/Pexels

A man delivering a compelling message.

In 1967, John Lennon wrote a song called "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" that invites the listener to accompany him on a psychedelic journey. The song immediately draws you in because the first line plants you in the scene: “Picture yourself on a boat on a river with tangerine trees and marmalade skies.” The song is gorgeous, strange and totally unique because it makes the listener part of the story.

Lennon probably didn’t know it at the time, but he was using a communication technique that great conversationalists and compelling public speakers use in their repertoire. It involves switching to the second person and asking the audience to place themselves in your scenario.

John Bowe, acclaimed speech trainer, award-winning journalist, and author of I Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in an Age of Disconnection, tells CNBC that he makes this connection with the audience by using the three-word phrase: “Imagine this scenario.”

sales guy, communications, laptop, sales people, man with glasses, laptop A man making a sales presentation.via Canva/Photos

"Imagine this scenario..."

Bowe says the phrase immediately does four things: It pulls your audience in by prompting them to visualize what you are about to tell them; it then brings them into the present moment with “this," primes them for a story, and taps into an essential part of the psyche by making the story about them. On average, people spend 60% of their conversations talking about themselves. Why? Research shows that it makes them feel good. So, when you invite people to inject themselves into your speech, they are all ears.

The phrase, or something similar, can be used in a variety of situations when you want the audience to really listen to your story:

“Have you ever ridden in a car with a sunroof…”

“Picture yourself behind the wheel of this beautiful Cadillac…”

“Imagine yourself driving down Pacific Coast Highway…”

“Can you remember a time when you really embarrassed yourself in front of your wife?”

“Imagine this scenario, you’re all alone with three kids and one scrapes their knee.”

“Remember what it felt like on the last day of school…”


speaker, communications, audience, public speaking, arms open, speech A man with his hands open making a speech.via Canva/Photos

Don’t tell me about your grass seed...

In advertising, there's an old saying that comes from the same understanding: “Don’t tell me about your grass seed; tell me about my lawn.” People don’t want to hear about your product; they want to know how it can improve their lives. So instead of saying, “Joe’s grass seed is made with a unique mix of fungicide,” you’d start the advertisement by asking, “Is there a brown patch on your lawn that, no matter how often you water it, just won’t turn green?” It works because you made it about the audience. They will instinctively start thinking about that brown patch, and then consider buying your product.

Using communication tips like these can make you feel a little manipulative when interacting with others. However, it’s not about being manipulative; it’s really all about taking the time to understand the audience and putting them first. Imagine the scenario...being in the audience and the speaker actually cared about you. Feels pretty good, doesn’t it?

From Your Site Articles
communication tips
EducationLearning
Badge
All In
Craveable snacks. Quality organic ingredients. Positive community impact.
Pop Culture

All In: 5 Ways This Week

From the silly to the sentimental, there are so many ways people like to go “all in” on something. Here are our five favorite examples we found this week across the internet.

True

When you hear the words “all in,” what do you think? You might picture an elaborately-themed birthday party for a dog, or maybe a person giving a detailed presentation on why she's "Team Conrad." (IYKYK) Or maybe you picture a woman who takes up running, showing up every day to push herself and completely changing her body and her mindset in the process. Whatever you picture, the idea is the same: Someone who does something with 100 percent total commitment. Going “all in” means giving your all—going completely over the top, no second guessing, no holding back. Just full-throttle enthusiasm, with some flair and creativity thrown in. And when people go “all in,” something truly special usually happens as a result.


The internet abounds with examples of people giving it their all—whatever it is. In this roundup, we’ve found the very best examples of people going “all in”—moments where passion, creativity, and commitment take center stage. Some are sentimental, some are silly, but all of them are a reminder that giving 100 percent is truly the only way to leave a mark on this world. Get ready: These folks didn’t just show up, they went all in.

1. This unbelievable high note 

@sarahhardwigofficial Alone by #heart at #crosseyedcritters on @Joe Noto ‘s last night! Thanks for everything #karaoke #80smusic #fyp ♬ original sound - sarahhardwigofficial

Most of us music enthusiasts can agree that the song “Alone” by the American rock band Heart is one of the most passionate (and technically challenging) songs you can ever sing. It’s so challenging, in fact, that only singers with really incredible range—Celine Dion, for example, or vocal powerhouse Kelly Clarkson— dare to take it on. (If you don’t know the song by name, listen to any one of these clips and you’ll recognize it after a second or two.) So imagine our surprise, scrolling through TikTok, when we see a young singer covering “Alone” and dropping the high note so casually it looks like she sang this song out of pure spite. You almost can’t believe what you’re hearing—but it’s real. And the comments section is full of people who are completely gobsmacked (including a producer from American Idol). We just know we’re going to see this girl on stage again soon.

The ultimate healthy food collab

You already know our friends at All In—they’ve got some seriously tasty snacks that are not only healthy and affordable (scroll to the bottom of this article to see how you can snag a free box), they help fund food banks, gardens, community fridges, meal programs, and other amazing things. Lately, they’ve managed to take their awesomeness up a notch by teaming up with Fresh Truck, a weekly mobile market that brings fresh and affordable produce to neighborhoods in the Boston area. Fresh truck hosts weekly markets, pop-up events, and an online storefront, all to help strengthen communities who need it the most. They’re going all in on local nutrition and food access, and we’re here for it.

This fairy-themed proposal 

@kaylasuttons My sister's suprise fairy themed proposal was a huge success! Glad I could help organize it 💜🧚🏾‍♀️ @Halfcourt @Sway with Samone #fairycore #proposal #engaged #2027bride #BlackTikTok ♬ Ordinary (Wedding Version) - Alex Warren

Marriage is kind of the ultimate example of going “all in.” Think about it—you’re committing the rest of your life to someone til death do you part. That’s why when someone plans a super outrageous proposal, like the one you’re about to watch, that just makes everything all the more special. In this video, creator Kayla Sutton recorded her sister’s surprise wedding proposal, a fairy-themed event that the groom had been planning (according to a separate storytime video) since March of this year. He enlisted family and friends, decorated the venue, supplied food, and had the guests wear fairy-themed costumes, complete with elven ears, for the big moment. Now that’s dedication. Kudos to this dude—he went all out with the proposal in order to go “all in” on their relationship. (And she said “yes,” by the way!)

This "deeply personal" wedding tribute

Okay, not to make this entire article all about weddings, but this is a truly meaningful example of someone going “all in.” Content creator Kristin Marino (now Kristin Schnacky) got married in New York City last week and got, in her words, a surprise that made her bawl her eyes out: Several current and former members of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) who showed up to honor her late father, a former firefighter who was killed in the line of duty during the September 11th terrorist attacks. The firefighters from Station One (the same firehouse where Marino’s father worked) transported Marino in a firetruck from the Plaza Hotel where she was staying to her wedding venue, where her soon-to-be-husband was waiting at the altar. “It truly was symbolism of my dad walking me down the aisle,” Marino shared. “I know it’s exactly how [my dad] would [have] wanted it.” We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Cat Town 

We can’t tell you why this thing exists, only that it does, and that it’s so elaborate, so detailed, and so expertly created we’re having a hard time even wrapping our heads around it. Here goes: Xing is a Chinese content creator who has spent the past several years creating (and documenting the creation of) an elaborate habitat for his pet cats, called Cat Town. We’re not talking about a room filled with toys and scratching posts, by the way: Xing has actually made a complete functioning replica of a human city, scaled down to accommodate cats. Cat Town has a working subway station, a supermarket, a theatre, and a restaurant (named MeowDonalds). Just…wow. And nicely done. Talk about a passion project.

Snag your free (!!) snack bars here while this deal lasts. Simply sign up with your phone number, pick two boxes of any flavor of All In bars at Sprouts, and then text a picture of your receipt through Aisle. They’ll Venmo or PayPal you back for the cost of one box. Enjoy!

Pop CultureMusicHumorSponsoredJoyCommunityArt
Internet

Harvard linguist explains perfectly logical reason Boomers insist on using ellipses in texts

Once you understand this, texting with your mom will get a lot easier.

Photo credit: Canva

Linguist explains simple reason Boomers use ellipses in texts all the time

One generation's texting habit that baffles every generation is the Boomers' seemingly excessive use of ellipses. Do you have more to say, Aunt Judy, or did you just accidentally press the period key too many times? Maybe it's for a dramatic pause or to put emphasis on a point? This is truly a mystery that leaves every generation below them confused about what is meant by the dreaded "dot dot dot."

Texting etiquette differs with every generation. Gen X and most Millennials use fairly proper grammar and punctuation throughout a text message exchange. Every new sentence starts with a capital letter, there are strategically placed Oxford commas to ensure there's little room for misunderstandings, and sentences end with an appropriate punctuation mark.

linguist; boomers; gen x; millennials; gen z; text etiquette; boomer texting; gen z slang Joyful moments captured: A cheerful day out!Photo credit: Canva

When it comes to Gen Z, they find that ending text messages with proper punctuation indicates that the person they're texting is being passive-aggressive. They also text in shorthand and emojis that can feel a bit like you need a special decoder ring to decipher the messages. But texting in an encrypted way can be chalked up to youth, though the same can't be said when it comes to Boomers. Or can it?

Harvard linguist and author of the book Algospeak, Adam Aleksic, breaks down why so many Boomers use ellipses when texting. It's surprisingly not as complicated or dramatic as one may imagine. In a viral video posted last year on TikTok, Aleksic explains his theory for the texting etiquette of Boomers.

linguist; boomers; gen x; millennials; gen z; text etiquette; boomer texting; gen z slang Two generations connecting through their smartphones.Photo credit: Canva

"You know how older people tend to use the 'Boomer ellipses' whenever they're texting? There's always a random 'dot dot dot' in the middle of their messages?" Aleksic asks. "Well, that's because they grew up following different rules for informal communication. Nowadays, if you want to separate an idea, you just press enter and start a new line with a new thought, but it made less sense to do that for writing postcards or letters, where you had to save space, so people back in the day learned to separate thoughts by using ellipses."

Aleksic explains that this is also true for when phones first started allowing text messaging. You were charged by the message, so ellipses made it more efficient to convey all the thoughts in one message instead of multiple ones. SMS texting also had a character limit, unlike current phones, where you can essentially write a novella in a single message without your phone automatically breaking it up.

@etymologynerd this is so interesting... i prefer line breaks though #linguistics #language #communication #technology #texting ♬ original sound - etymologynerd

Today's texting standards typically mean people separate their thoughts by sending multiple messages for separate thoughts, though that annoys some people. If separating thoughts means you'll be sending no less than five texts in quick succession, it's likely best to just space down to make the text longer, rather than bombarding an unsuspecting friend.

When it comes down to it, younger generations have adapted to the new standard, embracing the unlimited text option, while Boomers haven't. Due to this discrepancy in text etiquette, the ellipses used by Boomers throw people for a loop.

linguist; boomers; gen x; millennials; gen z; text etiquette; boomer texting; gen z slang Elderly man working.Photo credit: Canva

"That means the Boomer ellipses became redundant, which is why they cause confusion today. They violate what we call 'the maximum quantity;' they add more information than necessary, so they appear to imply something more than the intended meaning. Most of the time, that comes off to younger people as hesitation, annoyance, or passive aggressiveness because that's how we use the ellipses," the linguist shares.

So, no, your grandma isn't mad at you or avoiding telling you something; according to Aleksic, she's just trying to send you multiple messages in one. There's no hidden emotion behind the ellipses for Boomers; it's simply a habit left over from their younger years.

From Your Site Articles
boomer texting
InternetPop Culture
Pop Culture

Kentucky nurse uses CPR to save a drunk dumpster-diving raccoon. Yes, really.

Had she ever performed CPR on an animal? No. But her "motherly instinct" kicked in.

Photo credit: Canva

Talk about right place, right time.

You know what they say: “If you give a raccoon some fermented fruit, it’ll ask for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.”

Okay, nobody says that. But they might consider it after reading this story!

In Letcher County, Kentucky, nurse Misty Combs and some coworkers spotted a panicked raccoon racing through the parking lot of the Kentucky Mist Moonshine, a distillery right next to her workplace.

Then, they heard a commotion from a nearby dumpster. Lo and behold, it held two baby raccoons drunk on makeshift moonshine.

“They had put some fermented peaches in their dumpster, and I guess the baby raccoons had gotten in the dumpster and they were stuck,” Combs told local news outlet Lex18.

Raccoon Drinking Beer Raccoon Meme GIFfrom Raccoon Drinking Beer GIFs

Mamma Raccoon was trying to help her tipsy little trash pandas out, to no avail. That’s when Combs’ “motherly instinct” kicked in.

“She was trying so hard to get her babies back and she didn’t know what to do,” said Combs. So, without skipping a beat, she grabbed a shovel and began scooping them out.

The first ran straight to its mom. The second one, however, seemed to be in a much more dire position. He was lying facedown in the fermented peach water, completely soaked. Combs ended up pulling him out by the tail to find he wasn’t breathing.

“Everybody around was like ‘It's dead,’” but Combs felt there was still hope, and “immediately” began doing CPR on him…certainly not something she had ever done in her 21 years as a nurse. But desperate times call for desperate measures.

“I've had some pretty crazy days on the job, but nothing like this."

Combs’ coworkers filmed her as she began doing compressions on the animal's chest, then flipping it on its side and slapping its back. Miraculously, the little critter began breathing again.

“The entire time, I was afraid it'd come-to and eat me up, and raccoons carry rabies so I was afraid of that,” Combs told Lex18. But luckily it didn’t come to that. Fish and Wildlife came, transported the little fella to a local veterinarian, who administered fluids and got him sobered up. You’re welcome for the instant visual of a baby raccoon drinking coffee and eating fatty foods.

Before getting released back into the wild, Combs and her crew aptly named their new friend Otis Campbell, after the “town drunk” character from The Andy Griffith Show.

Raccoons aren’t exactly the most universally beloved creatures, and even if the world’s biggest raccoon fan ever happened to be in this situation, the odds of them knowing how to revive the poor thing would be slim to none. Truly, this was such a right person/right place/right time circumstance.

V A Sly GIFfrom V A GIFs

“It was amazing to see something that helped bring something back to life,” Combs would later tell WYMT Mountain News Reporter Amelia Lee.

Here’s hoping poor Otis has learned his lesson and doesn’t go straight back to those peaches.

From Your Site Articles
positive news
Pop CultureInternet
Mental Health

The 90-second emotional reset that's changing lives and is backed by Harvard science

Entrepreneur and author Mo Gawdat has spent over 20 years researching the science of happiness.

Photo credit: Canva, Wikimedia Commons

Mo Gawdat is reframing our relationship with emotions.

We've all been there: it's 90 degrees outside, absolutely sweltering, and you're walking home from a new smoothie shop less than a mile away from your apartment, and everything is melting. The smoothie in your right hand. The açaí bowl in your left. Your old, broken headphones slowly slip off your head as a song you've never heard before blares through the speakers. Your willpower is diminishing by the second, and no one is around to help you.

Okay, that might be a bit specific (and precisely what happened to me about an hour ago). Still, you've likely had a similar experience: an encounter that left you annoyed, frustrated, or feeling hopeless.

But what if I told you that, according to Mo Gawat—a former Google executive who has spent the last 20 years researching the mechanics of happiness—you only need to endure that emotional roller coaster for precisely 90 seconds?


- YouTube www.youtube.com

It's time to meet the man who is revolutionizing our understanding of our emotions—and giving us all a science-backed way to hit the reset button on our worst days.

The unlikely happiness guru who changed everything

Mo Gawat isn't your typical wellness guru peddling crystals and manifestation journals. This is a guy who spent decades crunching numbers at Google X, the company's "Moonshot Factory," where he pursued ambitious, high-risk but potentially world-changing projects that tackled large-scale global problems like climate change, healthcare, and communications. But his most profound discovery about human happiness stemmed from his darkest hour.

When Gawdat's 21-year-old son Ali died from preventable medical negligence during what should have been a routine surgery in 2014, he faced a darkness that would define the rest of his career. A clear choice emerged: he could either let this grief consume him, or honor his son by dedicating his analytical mind to a path Ali had always encouraged him to pursue—spreading happiness to as many people as possible.

book, happy, research, science, engineer Solve for Happy by Mo GawdatCredit: Amazon

Seventeen days after losing his son, Gawdat sat down and began writing Solve for Happy: Engineer Your Path to Joy. Through this book, he uncovered a revolutionary truth: our emotions aren't permanent. They have expiration dates.

The fascinating brain science behind your emotional meltdowns

Here's where things get fascinating. When developing what would later be known as the "90-second rule," Gawdat stumbled upon the findings of Harvard-trained neuroscientist Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor. Similarly, her research was also formed in the pressure cooker of an unexpected, dramatic life experience: the moment when she underwent a massive stroke.

As Dr. Taylor's left brain hemisphere shut down, she gained unprecedented real-time insight into how emotions function in the body.

What she discovered is that when something triggers you—be it a spilled smoothie or a coworker's passive-aggressive "per my last email" message—your amygdala (think of it as your brain's overly cautious security guard) floods your system with stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. Your heart starts to race as if you've just spotted a bear and begun to run, your muscles tense up, and that instinctual fight-or-flight response surges through your body.

brain, amydala, thinking, response, emotions The brain's amydala. Photo credit: Canva

However, this chemical cascade has a built-in timer. As Dr. Taylor discovered, it takes approximately 90 seconds for these stress hormones to be flushed from your bloodstream. Meaning that, after that initial surge, the physical component of your emotional reaction is over.

But why doesn't it feel like that? Why do we marinate in our emotions—anger, sadness, confusion, delusion—for hours, days, or more? That's because, after those 90 seconds, we make a choice, usually without realizing it, to keep those emotions going by mentally rewinding and replaying the triggering event.

Why do we keep choosing emotional suffering (without knowing it)?

"What happens is, you run the thought in your head again, and you renew your 90 seconds," Gawdat explains. It's like poking a bruise that's formed on your knee, or hitting refresh on your personal stress response button. Every time you mentally revisit a stressful event—analyzing what you should have said, reimagining confrontations, and crafting the perfect comeback—you're essentially retriggering that same potent chemical reaction that occurred in the first place.

woman, hopeless, depressed, working, emotions Woman feeling hopeless. Photo credit: Canva

So, while that 90-second episode of emotions ends quickly, we end up ruminating about what happened: over and over and over and over again.

This is more than a mere annoyance—it's rewiring our brains in a bad way. Research shows that rumination doesn't just prolong our bad moods, it intensifies them and can lead to anxiety and depression. We're thinking ourselves into extended mental states simply by focusing too much on the past.

The three-question framework that can change everything

What happens when you've successfully coasted through those initial 90 seconds but still feel like the world is out to get you? Gawdat developed a handy three-question reality check that serves as an emotional fact-checker for your brain:

Question 1: Is it true?

Gawdat claims that "90% of the things that make us unhappy are not even true." Think about it: your partner seems distracted during dinner, and suddenly your brain spins an entire narrative about how they've fallen out of love with you. But how much of that is real? And what percentage of your little daydream can be chalked up to your brain being its usual dramatic self?

via GIPHY

At best, our brains are excellent storytellers. The problem is that they're prone to writing fiction and presenting it as truth.

So, the next time you find yourself spinning up a stressful "what if?" situation in your head, take a beat, and ask yourself a different question: "Is it true?"

Question 2: Can I take action?

If the answer to question one is "Yes, it is true," then move on to Gawdat's second question. Are there steps you can take?

If you have a real problem on your hands, then perfect! Channel that energy into solving it rather than drowning in it.

Question 3: Can I accept it and still create a better life despite it?

Here's where things get tricky. If you can't do anything about the situation, the final question before you becomes about "committed acceptance." No, not passive resignation, but actively choosing to move forward and build something better despite the circumstances.

This can be difficult—remember, this process began with Gawdat searching for a way to make sense of his son's death—but these questions aren't about forcing toxic positivity or pretending like problems don't exist. They help your brain make sense of what's happened, distinguishing between productive and unproductive emotional energy.

Your brain: the overprotective parent

To understand how this works, it helps to think of your brain as an overprotective, hovering parent who sees danger everywhere. "Your brain isn't your source of truth," Gawdat explains. "It's just a survival machine. A search party. It throws thoughts at you, hoping something will protect you. But that doesn't mean any of them are true".

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Your mammalian brain evolved to keep you alive, not happy. When modern life presents you with stressful situations—traffic jams, work pressures, particularly hot and evil temperatures—your ancient survival systems register these "threats" with the same emotional urgency as a saber-toothed tiger attack.

Putting the 90-second rule into practice

So, what does this really look like in real life knowing the science is only half the battle?

Step 1: Notice the surge. When you feel that familiar rush of anger, frustration, or anxiety, create a mental note. "Okay, this is a chemically induced wave of emotion," you might say to yourself without judgment.

Step 2: Set a timer, literally. For the first 90 seconds, your job is to observe. Feel every emotion to its fullest: your heart racing, your muscles tensing, your breath shortening. Acknowledge these physical sensations without trying to fix or stop them.

via GIPHY

Step 3: Breathe and wait. Deep breathing can help calm your nervous system after an onslaught of chemical reactions and prevent your brain from fueling the emotional fire mentally.

Step 4: Choose your response. When those 90 seconds pass, you have what Gawdat calls a "buffer," a moment of clarity when you can decide what to do next.

Step 5: Apply the three questions. If you're still upset after the initial wave, run through Gawdat's reality-check framework.

The 90-second rule offers a unique perspective on relating to your vitally essential emotions. Emotions provide information about the environment and motivate us to take action. The 90-second rule helps us experience our emotions fully without letting them hijack our entire day—or life.

The happiness equation connection

This framework connects to Gawdat's broader "happiness equation," which posits that happiness equals life events minus expectations. Much of our suffering comes not from what happens to us, but from the gap between the triggering event and what we think should happen.

As Gawdat puts it, "Life doesn't give a damn about you. It's your choice how you react to every one of [life's challenges]". Which may sound harsh, but when put into practice, can prove quite liberating.

The next time you feel yourself crashing out, remember: you have 90 seconds to feel as irrational as humanly possible. After that? You get to decide how to spend the rest of your day.

From Your Site Articles
happiness
Mental HealthHealth
Fashion

Oasis reunion tour brings back the bucket hat. For many Millennials, it's a sign of hope.

The hat represents something bigger than just fashion.

Photo Credit: Brian Morel, Canva

Liam Gallagher balances a tambourine on his bucket hat. A boy wears a bucket hat.

The reunification of Oasis seems to represent something bigger than just two lads who put their differences aside to go on tour. Some could even argue that the notorious repair of the longtime rift between the Gallagher brothers (Liam and Noel) was symbolic of the idea that healing is possible.

This world might need that right now. Representing that healing (at least in clothing form) is the bucket hat, made extremely popular by the Brit Pop era of which Oasis ruled. The Sunday night show at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles was full of them, bouncing around in different colors by the thousands.

liam gallagher, noel gallagher, oasis, bucket hat, fashion Oasis performs at The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles in 2025.Photo Credit: Marcia Neumeier

According to fashion experts, bucket hats first became popular in the early 1900s, mostly worn by Irish fishermen and farmers. They reemerged in the 60s, then again in the 80s, and then pretty much every decade after. Whether it's TV character Gilligan, a rapper, or, yes, Liam Gallagher himself, this fashion statement is so strong it creates a movement in the zeitgeist.

Bucket hat, Gilligans Island, Bob Denver, fashion, hat Bob Denver in Gilligans Island 1966.jpg - Wikimedia Commons commons.wikimedia.org

Millennials (and some Gen X-ers on the younger end of the spectrum) seemed to especially enjoy ramping up the sales in bucket hat merch. I saw firsthand that you couldn't throw a guitar pick without bouncing one off those happy little head coverings.

Fashion accessories stylist Fay Parrish told Upworthy that it's not just bucket hats coming along for the Brit Pop reemergence ride. "Plaid oversized shirts, boot cut jeans and funnel neck tech jackets are back, and with that, their crowning glory, the bucket hat," she says.

Upworthy also spoke to Eric Turney, President of Sales and Marketing at The Monterrey Company. He shares the interesting note that there's actually a name for this phenomenon. "People in our industry are referring to it as the Oasis Effect. Since the reunion buzz, bucket hats have jumped from streetwear collections to mainstream fall style. Our sales are up, and clothing designers are building them into full seasonal collections."

At an Oasis show in July in London, Liam made sure the hat was properly described, yelling, "This isn’t f— velvet, and it’s not a f— beanie hat. It’s jumbo cord, and it’s a bucket hat.”

@liamgallagher

#liamgallagher #oasis


Not quite everyone appreciates the style, though. On Reddit, nearly 300 people have already commented on the post, "Wearing a bucket hat instantly makes people look like jerks." (Though the OP noted L.L. Cool J pulls it off well, stating, "Maybe LL Cool J gets away with it, but he needs to state that he’s ‘cool’ in his name.")

Even though there were quite a few jokes, many even in this thread came to the bucket hat's defense. Some for practical reasons: "I love the bucket hat. It’s perfect for working outside and is better for sun protection or for the rain compared to a baseball hat." Others were more sentimental, with one exclaiming in all caps: "OASIS FANS IN THE AREA."

Oasis, music, fans, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher 90s Music Video by Oasis Giphy

Others took note of Liam fully embracing the look. On the subreddit r/Oasis, many discuss his consistency at every show. Some speculated he's growing out a bad haircut. Others just believe he's reinforcing his brand. But whatever he's doing, it's creating a bond among generations and setting a reminder that change and forgiveness are possible.

Your move, fedora.


From Your Site Articles
oasis
FashionPop Culture
Pets

Adorable pit mix gets seriously jealous after discovering his beloved vet has other patients

"She’s probably out there calling other dogs 'good boys' and I don’t know if I can handle it."

Photo Credit: Canva

Two dogs go to the vet.

Imagine you're a dog and you lock eyes with your caring (maybe even very pretty) veterinarian for the first time. Sure, maybe you were scared at first, but the second the vet bends down with a soft-baked treat and maybe a lilting baby-voice, all that fear just dissipates. "Your mommy says you can shake hands, show me how," they might say. "You bet I'm gonna shake," you howl proudly as you put one paw forward and then the other.

It's settled. This vet, aside from your actual human family, is now your best friend. It's you and them against the…wait a minute. Where are they going? Whatever could be more important than YOU?

These very well could be the thoughts of Harken, a cuddle-bug of a pit mix who was rescued last summer by a wonderful new family. After an hour in the car ride to his new home, he soon found his life filled with toys, treats, bubbly baths, and stylish outfits.

@HappyHarken has become quite a TikTok sensation with tons of videos, thousands of followers and over a half a million likes. One video in particular exemplifies that Harken's love knows no bounds as he has developed an attachment to his vet.

@happyharken

we are so lucky that his vet appointments are fun for him!! (but expensive for us 😀) #talkingdogsoftiktok #vetvisitgoneright #goodboybodie #sweetboy #pitmix #pitmixlove

In this precious clip, he is seen looking destitute after his vet has stepped out for a moment. The caption reads: "My dog loves the vet so much that he gets mad and sad when she leaves the room to see other patients."

We then see Harken showing off his precious vest that begs, "Please pet me," while sadly and longingly looking at the space where the vet once stood.

The comment section was equally adorable. "The vet obviously doesn't know how Velcro dogs work...and that's not acceptable." Another jokes, "You made an appointment. The vet knew he’d be there, and they still scheduled others?!"

This person took the point of view of the vet: "I’d gladly let this sweet soul keep me hostage in an exam room the whole day. 'Sorry my patient REALLY needed me.'"

And this one taps into the pure jealousy Harken must feel: "She’s probably out there calling other dogs good boys and I don’t know if I can handle it."

@happyharken

How has it already been a year since we rescued harken?!? Today was his “gotcha day” and *estimated* 3rd birthday in turn. I can’t imagine our lives without him!!! 🤎🤎 As soon as we saw his picture online we knew we had to get him. I’m crying as I type this out and edited this video lmao ❤️‍🩹 BE THEIR SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE. Adopt, rescue, foster, spay & neuter your animals peeps! . . . #mybaby #pitmixoftiktok #rescuedogsoftiktok #adopteddogsoftiktok #firstchild #happybirthdaypup #dogbirthdayparty

Harken's "Gotcha Day" celebration was just last month, with him now estimated to be about three years of age. In this wonderful clip, Harken is seen excitedly running down a hallway to a pile of fabulous toys. The caption reads: "How has it already been a year since we rescued Harken?!? Today was his 'gotcha day' and estimated 3rd birthday in turn. I can’t imagine our lives without him! As soon as we saw his picture online we knew we had to get him. I’m crying as I type this out and edited this video."

Lots of well-wishers hope Harken has a happy birthday (or Gotcha Day) and someone sweetly wrote, "I can see why you fell in love with him."

One of Harken's earliest TikToks shows the pure love bestowed on this lucky, big teddy-bear of a pup, shortly after he was rescued.

@happyharken

we 🫶🏼 our bubby boy #emosh #adoptdontshop #adoptme #americanbully #americanpitbullterrier


They chyron reads: "One day you're on the shelter's euthanasia list and then the next you live with a couple in their 20s." It's amazing how one day can change a life.

From Your Site Articles
dogs
PetsJoy
Trending Stories