More
A comic that debunks myths about asexuality.
Sexuality can be really complex.
08.17.22
This article originally appeared on May 16, 2016.
Asexuality is often misunderstood.
In general, it's believed to be the absence of any romantic interest, but asexual identity actually means that a person is not sexually attracted to anyone. Romantic feelings and the strength of those feelings can vary from person to person.
Currently, about 1% of adults have no interest in sex, though some experts believe that number could be higher. For a long time, information on asexuality was limited, but researchers recently have found information that gives us more knowledge about asexuality.
Being asexual can be tough, though — just ask the artists from Empathize This.
To demonstrate, they put together a comic on asexuality, defining it as a sexual orientation, not a dysfunction: